 
SHARE

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Gary Audin
Gary Audin is the President of Delphi, Inc. He has more than 40 years of computer, communications and security...
Read Full Bio >>
SHARE

Gary Audin | September 15, 2017 |

 
 
share
 

SD-WAN for Digital Transformation - Part 1

SD-WAN for Digital Transformation - Part 1 Leverage SD-WAN to deliver agility and flexibility, and reduce costs with a positive ROI as your enterprise encompasses digital transformation.

Leverage SD-WAN to deliver agility and flexibility, and reduce costs with a positive ROI as your enterprise encompasses digital transformation.

Digital transformation means change -- change in IT, networks, business operations, and business models. This means that you need agile, flexible business continuity solutions for your networks. Organizations undergoing digital transformation projects have goals to remain competitive or increase the competitiveness of an organization. Networks need to be more flexible, more responsive to change, and deliver the performance required quickly.

Traditional Network Solutions
Traditionally, all network traffic has been treated equally. With the advent of MPLS and QoS, priority traffic transfer can be delivered. This is accomplished by tagging traffic for priority treatment. It's become apparent that traffic delivery priority should be based on the application communicating and delivered in real time.

Enterprises have adopted MPLS. They have to look at the cost. The Internet is a less expensive alternative but does not always deliver the desired performance. What if we could combine the two worlds together and make traffic forwarding decisions based on real-time network conditions? Software-defined WAN (SD-WAN) is a candidate to deliver this capability.

What is a SD-WAN?
SD-WAN addresses a shift in application and WAN traffic profiles and delivers a better cost-benefit solution. SD-WANs can help overcome the challenges for digital transformation in a manageable way for the enterprise. The concept is to have at least two or more WAN connections (hybrid WAN) for each branch office. This means leveraging two or more different network connections such as MPLS, broadband, or wireless.

SD-WAN is an active/active network configuration which supports:

  • Centralized control with application-based decision-making
  • Application analytics and network visibility
  • Secure software solution delivery
  • An SD-WAN forwarder, a type of multi-connection router
portable
Graphic from SDxCentral


Why SD-WAN?

The big question to ask is, "What is wrong with today's connections?" According to a Silver Peak and IDG survey of 160 mid-market and enterprise companies on SD-WAN adoption, there are several WAN connectivity frustrations that surface as trends:

  • 38% of respondents identify cost as the top frustration
  • 14% report the lack of direct connections to cloud and SaaS application
  • 13% indicated their top frustration was the time to configure and unreliable performance
  • Long provisioning time and too much infrastructure at the branch office were reported by 11% of the respondents
SD-WAN Capabilities

SD-WAN technology delivers many advantages over traditional WAN connections:

  • You have Internet and MPLS connections. You can use the Internet as an alternative or in conjunction with MPLS.
  • You can connect to multiple providers. This allows you to switch providers, mix and match providers, or replace MPLS connections with broadband. This flexibility can stimulate providers to ensure service delivery better than their SLAs.
  • Changes in branch office connections and capacity can be implemented much faster, possibly in minutes, not days or weeks.
  • Network performance can be improved and bottleneck issues rapidly resolved.
  • SD-WAN offers greater network visibility and control.
  • It provides access to private line performance when needed.
  • It reduces overall operating costs.

You cannot avoid considering an SD-WAN implementation. The question is when you will migrate to SD-WAN. The graphic below displays the responses to the survey conducted by Silver Peak and IDG.

portable


Configurations for SD-WAN

There are three common configuration choices for delivering the SD-WAN architecture:

  1. On-premises solution -- In this solution, you have no cloud-based applications, but you have an SD-WAN router on premises. You are probably using MPLS for real-time applications and the Internet for everything else. It offers lower cost, load balancing, traffic shaping, and can help you with business continuity.
  2. Cloud-enabled solution -- You still have an SD-WAN router that acts as a gateway to the cloud. You get the benefits of the on-premises architecture plus increased performance and reliability for your cloud applications. This works best when you are connecting to a number of major cloud applications. The benefits include improved performance, reliability, traffic shaping, and business continuity.
  3. Cloud-enabled solution with a backbone -- You have the on-premises SD-WAN router connecting to the SD-WAN provider's nearest network point of presence. Your traffic traverses the provider's WAN, acting as a private network backbone. This improves real-time traffic performance such as voice, video, and virtual desktop operations. This is most attractive to enterprises that want to eliminate MPLS network costs and do not want to have problems with 100% of the traffic going over the Internet. The primary benefits here are traffic goes over the private backbone, improving performance, reliability, load-balancing, traffic shaping, and business continuity.
Getting C-Level Buy-In

There are several arguments that you can deliver to C-level executives when you propose an SD-WAN for the enterprise:

  • SD-WAN allows legacy packet networks to be replaced by an application-based approach
  • You can eliminate dependencies on the present provider because you can now gain access to multiple providers at the same time
  • Since you are moving to the cloud for some applications, SD-WAN decouples your applications so that they can be cloud ready
  • You could reduce your dependency on proprietary hardware and the associated costs
  • Finally, you can improve the user experience with native applications and network analytics that can be applied to the network

All of this means that you can deliver the agility and flexibility while reducing costs with a positive ROI as the enterprise encompasses digital transformation.

Here are some additional blog resources on digital transformation:





COMMENTS

Trending Now

Mobile Messaging - Be in their line of sight

Featured This Week:
Visit our Microsite to Learn More about how to empower mobility for better communications

Sponsored By


Orlando 2018 Webinars Podcasts

Enterprise Connect Orlando 2018
March 12-15 | Orlando, FL

Connect with the Entire Enterprise Communications & Collaboration Ecosystem

Stay Up-to-Date: Hear industry visionaries in Keynotes and General Sessions delivering the latest insight on UC, mobility, collaboration and cloud

Grow Your Network: Connect with the largest gathering of enterprise IT and business leaders and influencers

Learn From Industry Leaders: Attend a full range of Conference Sessions, Free Programs and Special Events

Evaluate All Your Options: Engage with 190+ of the leading equipment, software and service providers

Have Fun! Mingle with sponsors, exhibitors, attendees, guest speakers and industry players during evening receptions

Register now with code NOJITTEREB to save $200 Off Advance Rates or get a FREE Expo Pass!

Build a Better Customer Experience Using a Contact Center Benchmark
September 20, 2017

Customer experience can make or break your business. But how do you achieve outstanding customer service when you're dealing with outdated organizational structure, lagging technology, dated proces

Contact Centers 2020: Driving Innovation in Customer Experience
August 16, 2017

Contact centers have long been at the leading edge of innovation in communications technology, given their promise of measurable ROI and the continual need to optimize customer interactions and sta

Virtualizing UC&C: The Role of Hyperconvergence
July 12, 2017

Enterprises have been migrating Unified Communications & Collaboration applications to datacenters - private clouds - for the past few years. With this move comes the opportunity to leverage da

More Webinars
Planning for Your 5G Future
September 8, 2017
Greg Collins, a technology analyst and strategist with Exact Ventures, delivers a status report on 5G implementation plans and tells enterprises why they shouldn't wait to move ahead on potential use ....
SIP Decision Points: What the Research Tells Us
August 25, 2017
Find out what business considerations are driving the SIP trunking market today, and learn a bit about how satisfied enterprises are with their providers. We talk with John Malone, president of The Ea....
Ups & Downs on the Path to UCaaS
August 16, 2017
World Vision U.S. is finding lots of goodness in RingCentral's cloud communications service, but as Randy Boyd, infrastructure architect at the global humanitarian nonprofit, tells us, he and his team....
Inside a Healthcare Contact Center
August 11, 2017
Alicia Gee, director of unified communications at Sutter Physician Services, oversees the technical team supporting a 1,000-agent contact center running on Genesys PureConnect. She catches us up on th....
IoT & the Communications Workflow
August 4, 2017
Andrew Prokop, communications evangelist with Arrow Systems Integration, has lately been working on integrating enterprise communications into Internet of Things ecosystems. He shares examples and off....
UCaaS Consolidation: Mulling Over Mitel's ShoreTel Buy
July 27, 2017
Industry watcher Elka Popova, a Frost & Sullivan program director, shares her perspective on this acquisition, discussing Mitel's market positioning, why the move makes sense, and more.
WebRTC: Why Wait?
July 14, 2017
Lantre Barr, founder and CEO of Blacc Spot Media, urges any enterprise that's been on the fence about integrating real-time communications into business workflows to jump off and get started. Tune and....
Inside the CPaaS Decision
June 28, 2017
Communications expert Tsahi Levent-Levi, author of the popular BlogGeek.me blog, keeps a running tally and comprehensive overview of communications platform-as-a-service offerings in his "Choosing a W....
Not Your Father's Telecom Expense Management
June 9, 2017
If you think telecom expense management applies to nothing more than business phone lines, think again. Hyoun Park, founder and principal investigator with technology advisory Amalgam Insights, tells ....
Why You Need a Mobile Center of Excellence
June 2, 2017
Enterprises strategizing on mobility today, including for internal collaboration, don't have the luxury of learning as they go. Tony Rizzo, enterprise mobility specialist with Blue Hill Research, expl....
Comms APIs: Pushing the Enterprise Edge
May 24, 2017
Mark Winther, head of IDC's global telecom consulting practice, gives us his take on how CPaaS providers evolve beyond the basic building blocks and address maturing enterprise needs.
UCaaS Scorecard: Rating the Market Leaders
May 18, 2017
Diane Myers, senior research director at IHS Markit, walks us through her 2017 UC-as-a-service report... and shares what might be to come in 2018.
Get Up to Speed on the Digital Imperative
April 28, 2017
Change isn't easy, but it is necessary. Tune in for advice and perspective from Zeus Kerravala, co-author of a "Digital Transformation for Dummies" special edition.
Takeaways & Tips on UC&C Spending
April 20, 2017
Robin Gareiss, president of Nemertes Research, shares insight gleaned from the firm's 12th annual UCC Total Cost of Operations study.
Looking Ahead: Enterprise UC&C Circa 2020
March 23, 2017
Tim Banting, of Current Analysis, gives us a peek into what the next three years will bring in advance of his Enterprise Connect session exploring the question: Will there be a new model for enterpris....
SBC ABCs... & Then Some
March 15, 2017
Andrew Prokop, communications evangelist with Arrow Systems Integration, discusses the evolving role of the all-important session border controller.
TADHack-mini Orlando: What, Where, When, Why & How
March 9, 2017
Organizer Alan Quayle gives us the lowdown on programmable communications and all you need to know about participating in this pre-Enterprise Connect hackathon.
UC Lockdown: Knowing How to Keep Hackers at Bay
March 3, 2017
From protecting against new vulnerabilities to keeping security assessments up to date, security consultant Mark Collier shares tips on how best to protect your UC systems.
Cloud Architectures: How They Differ & What That Means for You
February 24, 2017
UC analyst Blair Pleasant sorts through the myriad cloud architectural models underlying UCaaS and CCaaS offerings, and explains why knowing the differences matter.
Practical Advice for Navigating SIP Trunking
February 17, 2017
From the most basics of basics to the hidden gotchas, UC consultant Melissa Swartz helps demystify the complex world of SIP trunking.
On-Prem, Cloud, Hybrid? How to Approach the Skype for Business Decision
February 7, 2017
UC&C consultant Kevin Kieller, a partner at enableUC, shares pointers for making the right architectural choices for your Skype for Business deployment.
UCaaS Ins & Outs: Eye on the Enterprise Opportunity
February 1, 2017
Elka Popova, a Frost & Sullivan program director, shares a status report on the UCaaS market today and offers her perspective on what large enterprises need before committing to UC in the cloud.
What You Need to Know About Cloud Video Services
January 26, 2017
Andrew Davis, co-founder of Wainhouse Research and chair of the Video track at Enterprise Connect 2017, sorts through the myriad cloud video service options and shares how to tell if your choice is en....
Cloud Contact Center: The New Normal?
January 23, 2017
Sheila McGee-Smith, Contact Center/Customer Experience track chair for Enterprise Connect 2017, tells us what we need to know about the role cloud software is playing in contact centers today.
More Podcasts