 
SHARE

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Matt Brunk
Matt Brunk has worked in past roles as director of IT for a multisite health care firm; president of Telecomworx,...
Read Full Bio >>
SHARE

Matt Brunk | September 15, 2017 |

 
 
share
 

Surviving Irma: Lessons Learned, Personal & Professional

Surviving Irma: Lessons Learned, Personal & Professional We count our blessings, learn from our mistakes... and get ready for next time.

We count our blessings, learn from our mistakes... and get ready for next time.

I'm reporting in from south Florida, thankful to be able to be in the position to share some lessons learned. But first, a word about about the "psychosis."

Everyone north of Florida seems to be terrified of hurricanes. Last year, Matthew (careful what you say) skimmed by my community and he was no laughing matter. Had he changed course a wee bit then, yes, our community would have been devastated. Of course Floridians respect hurricanes, but somehow the national news media managed to sensationalize coverage as they depicted the "horrors" for viewers in the rest of the country (as I recall from high school, this is known as "yellow journalism"). Someone showed me a media clip of a broadcast concerning hurricane Matthew in which a well-known national reporter told Floridians to get their children out or they would die.

My heart goes out to residents of the Florida Keys and in the many other communities hit by hurricane Irma.

I spent Saturday, Sept. 2, installing fiber on a campus, not knowing about the threat of Irma. I got the news when I arrived home in the evening, and the very first mistake I made was not immediately heading out to buy LP gas, water, and some provisions. LP gas and water were sold out by early the next afternoon, and provisions were quickly leaving the store shelves. Gas prices hiked, not due to Irma but as an aftermath of hurricane Harvey's strike on Texas and disruption to the supply line. Fortunately, we were able to get a spare tank filled by a gas company minutes before it closed on Friday, Sept. 8. We then put up our aluminum shutters to cover and protect our window and door openings -- a big chore (when we did this last year the humidity was so high, I really felt the pressure of my age).

As I noted last year in a post-Matthew piece, MyRadar is an excellent app to use during a weather event. It broadcasts warnings on things like tornado and floods, which did impact my community during Irma. This year I also used another app, called Barometer & Altimeter, as well as a hygrometer, which measures water vapor in the atmosphere. (During Matthew, I kept telling my family that the barometric pressure wasn't "right," meaning it never dropped enough to rate as "hurricane" -- or even within a range of what would have been normal for a hurricane directly hitting our community.)

Floridians have a plethora of information and resources available to them when it comes to natural disasters. While I had overlooked these, I do know that the annual Governor's Hurricane Conference for first responders and disaster relief agencies yields positive best practices. I saw this in the communications delivered via local news, the broadcasting of advanced warnings through email and radio, and other updates from reliable sources of information before, during, and after the storm.

Source: Wikipedia

Now to the business side of things -- and if you gleaned anything from the personal story, I hope it's to act in a timely manner because human latency can be catastrophic.

Click to the next page for lessons learned





COMMENTS

Trending Now

Mobile Messaging - Be in their line of sight

Featured This Week:
Visit our Microsite to Learn More about how to empower mobility for better communications

Sponsored By


Orlando 2018 Webinars Podcasts

Enterprise Connect Orlando 2018
March 12-15 | Orlando, FL

Connect with the Entire Enterprise Communications & Collaboration Ecosystem

Stay Up-to-Date: Hear industry visionaries in Keynotes and General Sessions delivering the latest insight on UC, mobility, collaboration and cloud

Grow Your Network: Connect with the largest gathering of enterprise IT and business leaders and influencers

Learn From Industry Leaders: Attend a full range of Conference Sessions, Free Programs and Special Events

Evaluate All Your Options: Engage with 190+ of the leading equipment, software and service providers

Have Fun! Mingle with sponsors, exhibitors, attendees, guest speakers and industry players during evening receptions

Register now with code NOJITTEREB to save $200 Off Advance Rates or get a FREE Expo Pass!

Build a Better Customer Experience Using a Contact Center Benchmark
September 20, 2017

Customer experience can make or break your business. But how do you achieve outstanding customer service when you're dealing with outdated organizational structure, lagging technology, dated proces

Contact Centers 2020: Driving Innovation in Customer Experience
August 16, 2017

Contact centers have long been at the leading edge of innovation in communications technology, given their promise of measurable ROI and the continual need to optimize customer interactions and sta

Virtualizing UC&C: The Role of Hyperconvergence
July 12, 2017

Enterprises have been migrating Unified Communications & Collaboration applications to datacenters - private clouds - for the past few years. With this move comes the opportunity to leverage da

More Webinars
Planning for Your 5G Future
September 8, 2017
Greg Collins, a technology analyst and strategist with Exact Ventures, delivers a status report on 5G implementation plans and tells enterprises why they shouldn't wait to move ahead on potential use ....
SIP Decision Points: What the Research Tells Us
August 25, 2017
Find out what business considerations are driving the SIP trunking market today, and learn a bit about how satisfied enterprises are with their providers. We talk with John Malone, president of The Ea....
Ups & Downs on the Path to UCaaS
August 16, 2017
World Vision U.S. is finding lots of goodness in RingCentral's cloud communications service, but as Randy Boyd, infrastructure architect at the global humanitarian nonprofit, tells us, he and his team....
Inside a Healthcare Contact Center
August 11, 2017
Alicia Gee, director of unified communications at Sutter Physician Services, oversees the technical team supporting a 1,000-agent contact center running on Genesys PureConnect. She catches us up on th....
IoT & the Communications Workflow
August 4, 2017
Andrew Prokop, communications evangelist with Arrow Systems Integration, has lately been working on integrating enterprise communications into Internet of Things ecosystems. He shares examples and off....
UCaaS Consolidation: Mulling Over Mitel's ShoreTel Buy
July 27, 2017
Industry watcher Elka Popova, a Frost & Sullivan program director, shares her perspective on this acquisition, discussing Mitel's market positioning, why the move makes sense, and more.
WebRTC: Why Wait?
July 14, 2017
Lantre Barr, founder and CEO of Blacc Spot Media, urges any enterprise that's been on the fence about integrating real-time communications into business workflows to jump off and get started. Tune and....
Inside the CPaaS Decision
June 28, 2017
Communications expert Tsahi Levent-Levi, author of the popular BlogGeek.me blog, keeps a running tally and comprehensive overview of communications platform-as-a-service offerings in his "Choosing a W....
Not Your Father's Telecom Expense Management
June 9, 2017
If you think telecom expense management applies to nothing more than business phone lines, think again. Hyoun Park, founder and principal investigator with technology advisory Amalgam Insights, tells ....
Why You Need a Mobile Center of Excellence
June 2, 2017
Enterprises strategizing on mobility today, including for internal collaboration, don't have the luxury of learning as they go. Tony Rizzo, enterprise mobility specialist with Blue Hill Research, expl....
Comms APIs: Pushing the Enterprise Edge
May 24, 2017
Mark Winther, head of IDC's global telecom consulting practice, gives us his take on how CPaaS providers evolve beyond the basic building blocks and address maturing enterprise needs.
UCaaS Scorecard: Rating the Market Leaders
May 18, 2017
Diane Myers, senior research director at IHS Markit, walks us through her 2017 UC-as-a-service report... and shares what might be to come in 2018.
Get Up to Speed on the Digital Imperative
April 28, 2017
Change isn't easy, but it is necessary. Tune in for advice and perspective from Zeus Kerravala, co-author of a "Digital Transformation for Dummies" special edition.
Takeaways & Tips on UC&C Spending
April 20, 2017
Robin Gareiss, president of Nemertes Research, shares insight gleaned from the firm's 12th annual UCC Total Cost of Operations study.
Looking Ahead: Enterprise UC&C Circa 2020
March 23, 2017
Tim Banting, of Current Analysis, gives us a peek into what the next three years will bring in advance of his Enterprise Connect session exploring the question: Will there be a new model for enterpris....
SBC ABCs... & Then Some
March 15, 2017
Andrew Prokop, communications evangelist with Arrow Systems Integration, discusses the evolving role of the all-important session border controller.
TADHack-mini Orlando: What, Where, When, Why & How
March 9, 2017
Organizer Alan Quayle gives us the lowdown on programmable communications and all you need to know about participating in this pre-Enterprise Connect hackathon.
UC Lockdown: Knowing How to Keep Hackers at Bay
March 3, 2017
From protecting against new vulnerabilities to keeping security assessments up to date, security consultant Mark Collier shares tips on how best to protect your UC systems.
Cloud Architectures: How They Differ & What That Means for You
February 24, 2017
UC analyst Blair Pleasant sorts through the myriad cloud architectural models underlying UCaaS and CCaaS offerings, and explains why knowing the differences matter.
Practical Advice for Navigating SIP Trunking
February 17, 2017
From the most basics of basics to the hidden gotchas, UC consultant Melissa Swartz helps demystify the complex world of SIP trunking.
On-Prem, Cloud, Hybrid? How to Approach the Skype for Business Decision
February 7, 2017
UC&C consultant Kevin Kieller, a partner at enableUC, shares pointers for making the right architectural choices for your Skype for Business deployment.
UCaaS Ins & Outs: Eye on the Enterprise Opportunity
February 1, 2017
Elka Popova, a Frost & Sullivan program director, shares a status report on the UCaaS market today and offers her perspective on what large enterprises need before committing to UC in the cloud.
What You Need to Know About Cloud Video Services
January 26, 2017
Andrew Davis, co-founder of Wainhouse Research and chair of the Video track at Enterprise Connect 2017, sorts through the myriad cloud video service options and shares how to tell if your choice is en....
Cloud Contact Center: The New Normal?
January 23, 2017
Sheila McGee-Smith, Contact Center/Customer Experience track chair for Enterprise Connect 2017, tells us what we need to know about the role cloud software is playing in contact centers today.
More Podcasts