 
SHARE

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Beth Schultz
Beth Schultz is editor of No Jitter and program co-chair for Enterprise Connect. Beth has more than two decades of...
Read Full Bio >>
SHARE

Beth Schultz | September 14, 2017 |

 
 
share
 

Welcome to the 'Cloud Inflation' Era

Welcome to the 'Cloud Inflation' Era If you think you're in the business of communications technology, think again.

If you think you're in the business of communications technology, think again.

Sometimes we need to pull our minds out of the here-and-now and engage in some deep thinking about the future. So for your next thought exercise, how do cloud inflation, subsidiary membranes, and information surfaces strike you as topics worth mulling over?

I know, I know -- what in the world am I talking about?

Odd as these subjects might sound, they are concepts you might want to clue yourself in on if you want to understand the future of business, and secure any given organization's role in it.

Such was the message longtime business consultant and industry visionary Francis McInerney, of North River Ventures and FutureCreators, delivered to members of the Society of Communications Technology Consultants International gathered this week in Seattle for their annual conference. McInerney opened the conference with his keynote, "Cloud Inflation and You."

Let's start with that "cloud inflation" term referenced in the keynote title, and those information surfaces I mentioned in opening.

To define an information surface for a technology era, McInerney looks at the exponential growth in the number of devices multiplied by X the exponential growth in device power multiplied by the exponential growth in the number and power of applications. The information surface, miniscule for the mainframe era, has gotten broader and broader through the progression to the PC, Internet, "device big bang" and, now, "cloud inflation" eras. In today's cloud inflation era, "we have an information surface that is literally exploding," he said.

"All the cloud does is give the remotest person or thing access to unlimited computing power at marginal cost," he added. "With the iPhone, you're tapping supercomputing power for practically nothing. And this thing is just going to get more powerful, and there'll be more of them, ... for centuries into the future."

Centuries? The cloud is a disruptor unlike any we've seen since 1440 and the arrival of the Gutenberg printing press, which ripped Europe to pieces, McInerney said. "Even those who understand the minute details of that period could rack their brains and not find a single institution that survived the printing press intact. ... That's the power of cloud inflation."

Consider Uber as a case in point. It's just a cloud app, he said, but that the company shredded the taxi business is a function of cloud inflation. "Is Uber scalable? Yes. Is a taxi scalable? No."

> While you might see the cloud as a collection of servers, McInerney envisions it as three interacting "membranes":

  • The App Membrane -- Essentially, this is just the "sea of apps" out there, with each app being indifferent to each other, he said.
  • The App Enablement Membrane -- "The app enablement membrane is anything, anything, that will enable an app. It doesn't matter what it is because, just like in the app membrane, the app enablement membrane is completely indifferent to what's floating on it." Look at the smartphone as an example. Depending on the apps installed, your smartphone could be just a phone... or it coud be a medical device. This space is huge, and will grow without bounds, he said.
  • The App Delivery Membrane -- This is anything that connects the other two membranes to each other, from Bluetooth to fiber, McInerney said.

"Cloud membranes have no limits, though they are not infinite, just like our universe itself," he added. And they always interact, creating opportunity.

Apple, like no other, fully understands this model. Envision a bullseye with the app membrane at the center, encircled by the app delivery membrane, which in turn is surrounded by the app enablement membrane. "All Apple has done is rotate around the delivery membrane circle" -- first with PCs/laptops and MP3/MP4 players in markets of tens of billions of dollars, and then with tablets and phones in $100 billion markets. The next market will be in the trillions, with smart TVs, cars, healthcare, and so on, he explained.

Take into account days' sales in inventory, which is a measurement of the number of days it will take a company to sell all of its inventory, and "you realize these folks understood scale and scaling dimensions way before anybody else, and got it way better," McInerney said. Apple's days' sales in inventory hasn't been above something like four since 1998, whereas any competitors' figure is more along the lines of 30 to 35, he explained.

Playing a similar role of scale enabler is just what communications consultants -- and I would argue anyone involved in informing cloud strategy -- must do, McInerney said. "You're in the business of enabling profit opportunities at cloud scale by showing clients how to manage the information surface on which their businesses must depend."

So don't think you're in the business of communications technology, he advised, because you're not. "You're in the business of monetizing information surfaces, or enabling their monetization. One way or another, if cash doesn't flow better, there's a problem."

Follow Beth Schultz and No Jitter on Twitter!
@Beth_Schultz
@nojitter





COMMENTS

Trending Now

Mobile Messaging - Be in their line of sight

Featured This Week:
Visit our Microsite to Learn More about how to empower mobility for better communications

Sponsored By


Orlando 2018 Webinars Podcasts

Enterprise Connect Orlando 2018
March 12-15 | Orlando, FL

Connect with the Entire Enterprise Communications & Collaboration Ecosystem

Stay Up-to-Date: Hear industry visionaries in Keynotes and General Sessions delivering the latest insight on UC, mobility, collaboration and cloud

Grow Your Network: Connect with the largest gathering of enterprise IT and business leaders and influencers

Learn From Industry Leaders: Attend a full range of Conference Sessions, Free Programs and Special Events

Evaluate All Your Options: Engage with 190+ of the leading equipment, software and service providers

Have Fun! Mingle with sponsors, exhibitors, attendees, guest speakers and industry players during evening receptions

Register now with code NOJITTEREB to save $200 Off Advance Rates or get a FREE Expo Pass!

Build a Better Customer Experience Using a Contact Center Benchmark
September 20, 2017

Customer experience can make or break your business. But how do you achieve outstanding customer service when you're dealing with outdated organizational structure, lagging technology, dated proces

Contact Centers 2020: Driving Innovation in Customer Experience
August 16, 2017

Contact centers have long been at the leading edge of innovation in communications technology, given their promise of measurable ROI and the continual need to optimize customer interactions and sta

Virtualizing UC&C: The Role of Hyperconvergence
July 12, 2017

Enterprises have been migrating Unified Communications & Collaboration applications to datacenters - private clouds - for the past few years. With this move comes the opportunity to leverage da

More Webinars
Planning for Your 5G Future
September 8, 2017
Greg Collins, a technology analyst and strategist with Exact Ventures, delivers a status report on 5G implementation plans and tells enterprises why they shouldn't wait to move ahead on potential use ....
SIP Decision Points: What the Research Tells Us
August 25, 2017
Find out what business considerations are driving the SIP trunking market today, and learn a bit about how satisfied enterprises are with their providers. We talk with John Malone, president of The Ea....
Ups & Downs on the Path to UCaaS
August 16, 2017
World Vision U.S. is finding lots of goodness in RingCentral's cloud communications service, but as Randy Boyd, infrastructure architect at the global humanitarian nonprofit, tells us, he and his team....
Inside a Healthcare Contact Center
August 11, 2017
Alicia Gee, director of unified communications at Sutter Physician Services, oversees the technical team supporting a 1,000-agent contact center running on Genesys PureConnect. She catches us up on th....
IoT & the Communications Workflow
August 4, 2017
Andrew Prokop, communications evangelist with Arrow Systems Integration, has lately been working on integrating enterprise communications into Internet of Things ecosystems. He shares examples and off....
UCaaS Consolidation: Mulling Over Mitel's ShoreTel Buy
July 27, 2017
Industry watcher Elka Popova, a Frost & Sullivan program director, shares her perspective on this acquisition, discussing Mitel's market positioning, why the move makes sense, and more.
WebRTC: Why Wait?
July 14, 2017
Lantre Barr, founder and CEO of Blacc Spot Media, urges any enterprise that's been on the fence about integrating real-time communications into business workflows to jump off and get started. Tune and....
Inside the CPaaS Decision
June 28, 2017
Communications expert Tsahi Levent-Levi, author of the popular BlogGeek.me blog, keeps a running tally and comprehensive overview of communications platform-as-a-service offerings in his "Choosing a W....
Not Your Father's Telecom Expense Management
June 9, 2017
If you think telecom expense management applies to nothing more than business phone lines, think again. Hyoun Park, founder and principal investigator with technology advisory Amalgam Insights, tells ....
Why You Need a Mobile Center of Excellence
June 2, 2017
Enterprises strategizing on mobility today, including for internal collaboration, don't have the luxury of learning as they go. Tony Rizzo, enterprise mobility specialist with Blue Hill Research, expl....
Comms APIs: Pushing the Enterprise Edge
May 24, 2017
Mark Winther, head of IDC's global telecom consulting practice, gives us his take on how CPaaS providers evolve beyond the basic building blocks and address maturing enterprise needs.
UCaaS Scorecard: Rating the Market Leaders
May 18, 2017
Diane Myers, senior research director at IHS Markit, walks us through her 2017 UC-as-a-service report... and shares what might be to come in 2018.
Get Up to Speed on the Digital Imperative
April 28, 2017
Change isn't easy, but it is necessary. Tune in for advice and perspective from Zeus Kerravala, co-author of a "Digital Transformation for Dummies" special edition.
Takeaways & Tips on UC&C Spending
April 20, 2017
Robin Gareiss, president of Nemertes Research, shares insight gleaned from the firm's 12th annual UCC Total Cost of Operations study.
Looking Ahead: Enterprise UC&C Circa 2020
March 23, 2017
Tim Banting, of Current Analysis, gives us a peek into what the next three years will bring in advance of his Enterprise Connect session exploring the question: Will there be a new model for enterpris....
SBC ABCs... & Then Some
March 15, 2017
Andrew Prokop, communications evangelist with Arrow Systems Integration, discusses the evolving role of the all-important session border controller.
TADHack-mini Orlando: What, Where, When, Why & How
March 9, 2017
Organizer Alan Quayle gives us the lowdown on programmable communications and all you need to know about participating in this pre-Enterprise Connect hackathon.
UC Lockdown: Knowing How to Keep Hackers at Bay
March 3, 2017
From protecting against new vulnerabilities to keeping security assessments up to date, security consultant Mark Collier shares tips on how best to protect your UC systems.
Cloud Architectures: How They Differ & What That Means for You
February 24, 2017
UC analyst Blair Pleasant sorts through the myriad cloud architectural models underlying UCaaS and CCaaS offerings, and explains why knowing the differences matter.
Practical Advice for Navigating SIP Trunking
February 17, 2017
From the most basics of basics to the hidden gotchas, UC consultant Melissa Swartz helps demystify the complex world of SIP trunking.
On-Prem, Cloud, Hybrid? How to Approach the Skype for Business Decision
February 7, 2017
UC&C consultant Kevin Kieller, a partner at enableUC, shares pointers for making the right architectural choices for your Skype for Business deployment.
UCaaS Ins & Outs: Eye on the Enterprise Opportunity
February 1, 2017
Elka Popova, a Frost & Sullivan program director, shares a status report on the UCaaS market today and offers her perspective on what large enterprises need before committing to UC in the cloud.
What You Need to Know About Cloud Video Services
January 26, 2017
Andrew Davis, co-founder of Wainhouse Research and chair of the Video track at Enterprise Connect 2017, sorts through the myriad cloud video service options and shares how to tell if your choice is en....
Cloud Contact Center: The New Normal?
January 23, 2017
Sheila McGee-Smith, Contact Center/Customer Experience track chair for Enterprise Connect 2017, tells us what we need to know about the role cloud software is playing in contact centers today.
More Podcasts