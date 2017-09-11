 
SHARE

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Joe Berger
Joe has worked in the unified communication and collaboration space for the past 16 years, with a primary focus on...
Read Full Bio >>
SHARE

Joe Berger | September 11, 2017 |

 
 
share
 

A Survivor's Guide for the Zombie Meeting Room

A Survivor's Guide for the Zombie Meeting Room Conference room shortages mean now is the best time to invest in those assets.

Conference room shortages mean now is the best time to invest in those assets.

Conference room space has become a premium resource for businesses everywhere. It's limited, and doesn't come cheap. In San Francisco alone the average cost of commercial real estate comes in around $72 a square foot, as noted in a 2016 commercial report by CBRE Group. IT or office managers might ask themselves why they should continue investing in the upkeep of such expensive real estate. After all, the popularity of remote workers, open spaces, and virtual meetings all seem like equally valid and less expensive alternatives to having a dedicated space just for face-to-face meetings.

I would argue that companies must invest more, not less, in conference rooms. When space is no longer readily available, these resources become prized assets. With the open office layout, you lose a degree of privacy and personal space. If you must take a private call or huddle the team together for a meeting, you will most likely want to retreat to a conference room. This poses a challenge to IT and office managers who must make the best use of the space they have.

Inspired by "The Walking Dead," we've begun using the phrase "zombie meeting rooms" to describe a common ailment among enterprises. The conference room log shows a room booked for a meeting, but when you walk by the room, nobody is there. Or, you have a conference room booked for a series of meetings but neglect to release the room on those days you need to cancel or reschedule the meeting. In both instances, another team that really needed to gather together could have used the space. Zombie meeting rooms reduce productivity, increase facility costs, and drive employees nuts when they're in a bind.

Making the Conference Room Experience Smarter
The best way to kill a zombie meeting room is with innovations in conference room technology. Companies have done a great job modernizing conference room aesthetics with high-end comfortable chairs, fine wood-grain tables, multiple lighting settings, and big 4K high-definition TVs. But they can do more by investing in the "intelligence" behind the aesthetics, creating rooms that enhance and automate collaboration. The technology for doing so is available and starting to get even better.

Smart conference rooms can significantly improve space management. For example, our IT people are working with Cisco and Teem on a room booking and management system that can recognize when a reserved room is in use. If nobody is in the room after 15 minutes, the booking system will reopen the room for others to use. The same goes for a reservation series. After three missed meetings, the system will delete the series and open the room on an ongoing basis.

When it comes to finding a room, we've done some interesting work employing chat bots. We've built bots straight into our messaging tool, Cisco Spark, that will find and book open rooms for employees. Spark connects to Microsoft Exchange, provides a list of available rooms, and allows booking through the bot window. Employees can do all this from their PCs or mobile devices. Future iterations of this technology will add more options to the booking process. Besides booking the room, we will have the ability for an employee to specify the size of the room and whether it needs catering, a white board, or IT support.

Cisco is making some great strides with the endpoints in these conference rooms. It uses facial recognition technology to identify the number of people occupying a room, and then can trigger a meeting based on that information. Artificial intelligence will one day be a significant feature in these rooms, like what we've seen with Alexa in the home. Cisco has shown off a Spark proof of concept, for example, that lets you vocally address the room to start the meeting. You don't have to remember dial-in numbers or worry about access codes. The room itself will automatically loop in remote participants. As AI matures the sky's the limit on what these rooms will be able to do. We are working on future applications that will be able to control lighting and AV, pull up a presentation, or act as a virtual presentation moderator.

A smart meeting room is also self-sufficient. The biggest impediment to a productive meeting is faulty equipment -- a laptop can't connect to a monitor or a TV doesn't turn on. We've worked with RoomReady on a system that offers a post-meeting participant survey that provides a gauge of how the session went. Any issues flagged in the survey will automatically lead to an IT ticket for fixing. This helps keep more open conference rooms in circulation.

Security should never be underestimated, especially when it comes to meetings where corporate ideas and intellectual property are discussed in the open. The smart meeting room takes security into consideration. An innovative feature that Cisco offers is Intelligent Proximity Content Sharing, which pairs a device (smartphone, tablet, or laptop) with Cisco room-based video collaboration endpoints when they are in wireless range. It's possible to localize the range to the room itself so that once the door closes it stops anyone outside from intercepting that signal and accessing any shared files.

Now that I've outlined some conference room innovations, next I'll dive into the best ways to go about implementing these innovations to successfully end the scourge of the zombie meeting room. Stay tuned for Part 2!





COMMENTS

Trending Now

Mobile Messaging - Be in their line of sight

Featured This Week:
Visit our Microsite to Learn More about how to empower mobility for better communications

Sponsored By


Orlando 2018 Webinars Podcasts

Enterprise Connect Orlando 2018
March 12-15 | Orlando, FL

Connect with the Entire Enterprise Communications & Collaboration Ecosystem

Stay Up-to-Date: Hear industry visionaries in Keynotes and General Sessions delivering the latest insight on UC, mobility, collaboration and cloud

Grow Your Network: Connect with the largest gathering of enterprise IT and business leaders and influencers

Learn From Industry Leaders: Attend a full range of Conference Sessions, Free Programs and Special Events

Evaluate All Your Options: Engage with 190+ of the leading equipment, software and service providers

Have Fun! Mingle with sponsors, exhibitors, attendees, guest speakers and industry players during evening receptions

Register now with code NOJITTEREB to save $200 Off Advance Rates or get a FREE Expo Pass!

Build a Better Customer Experience Using a Contact Center Benchmark
September 20, 2017

Customer experience can make or break your business. But how do you achieve outstanding customer service when you're dealing with outdated organizational structure, lagging technology, dated proces

Contact Centers 2020: Driving Innovation in Customer Experience
August 16, 2017

Contact centers have long been at the leading edge of innovation in communications technology, given their promise of measurable ROI and the continual need to optimize customer interactions and sta

Virtualizing UC&C: The Role of Hyperconvergence
July 12, 2017

Enterprises have been migrating Unified Communications & Collaboration applications to datacenters - private clouds - for the past few years. With this move comes the opportunity to leverage da

More Webinars
Planning for Your 5G Future
September 8, 2017
Greg Collins, a technology analyst and strategist with Exact Ventures, delivers a status report on 5G implementation plans and tells enterprises why they shouldn't wait to move ahead on potential use ....
SIP Decision Points: What the Research Tells Us
August 25, 2017
Find out what business considerations are driving the SIP trunking market today, and learn a bit about how satisfied enterprises are with their providers. We talk with John Malone, president of The Ea....
Ups & Downs on the Path to UCaaS
August 16, 2017
World Vision U.S. is finding lots of goodness in RingCentral's cloud communications service, but as Randy Boyd, infrastructure architect at the global humanitarian nonprofit, tells us, he and his team....
Inside a Healthcare Contact Center
August 11, 2017
Alicia Gee, director of unified communications at Sutter Physician Services, oversees the technical team supporting a 1,000-agent contact center running on Genesys PureConnect. She catches us up on th....
IoT & the Communications Workflow
August 4, 2017
Andrew Prokop, communications evangelist with Arrow Systems Integration, has lately been working on integrating enterprise communications into Internet of Things ecosystems. He shares examples and off....
UCaaS Consolidation: Mulling Over Mitel's ShoreTel Buy
July 27, 2017
Industry watcher Elka Popova, a Frost & Sullivan program director, shares her perspective on this acquisition, discussing Mitel's market positioning, why the move makes sense, and more.
WebRTC: Why Wait?
July 14, 2017
Lantre Barr, founder and CEO of Blacc Spot Media, urges any enterprise that's been on the fence about integrating real-time communications into business workflows to jump off and get started. Tune and....
Inside the CPaaS Decision
June 28, 2017
Communications expert Tsahi Levent-Levi, author of the popular BlogGeek.me blog, keeps a running tally and comprehensive overview of communications platform-as-a-service offerings in his "Choosing a W....
Not Your Father's Telecom Expense Management
June 9, 2017
If you think telecom expense management applies to nothing more than business phone lines, think again. Hyoun Park, founder and principal investigator with technology advisory Amalgam Insights, tells ....
Why You Need a Mobile Center of Excellence
June 2, 2017
Enterprises strategizing on mobility today, including for internal collaboration, don't have the luxury of learning as they go. Tony Rizzo, enterprise mobility specialist with Blue Hill Research, expl....
Comms APIs: Pushing the Enterprise Edge
May 24, 2017
Mark Winther, head of IDC's global telecom consulting practice, gives us his take on how CPaaS providers evolve beyond the basic building blocks and address maturing enterprise needs.
UCaaS Scorecard: Rating the Market Leaders
May 18, 2017
Diane Myers, senior research director at IHS Markit, walks us through her 2017 UC-as-a-service report... and shares what might be to come in 2018.
Get Up to Speed on the Digital Imperative
April 28, 2017
Change isn't easy, but it is necessary. Tune in for advice and perspective from Zeus Kerravala, co-author of a "Digital Transformation for Dummies" special edition.
Takeaways & Tips on UC&C Spending
April 20, 2017
Robin Gareiss, president of Nemertes Research, shares insight gleaned from the firm's 12th annual UCC Total Cost of Operations study.
Looking Ahead: Enterprise UC&C Circa 2020
March 23, 2017
Tim Banting, of Current Analysis, gives us a peek into what the next three years will bring in advance of his Enterprise Connect session exploring the question: Will there be a new model for enterpris....
SBC ABCs... & Then Some
March 15, 2017
Andrew Prokop, communications evangelist with Arrow Systems Integration, discusses the evolving role of the all-important session border controller.
TADHack-mini Orlando: What, Where, When, Why & How
March 9, 2017
Organizer Alan Quayle gives us the lowdown on programmable communications and all you need to know about participating in this pre-Enterprise Connect hackathon.
UC Lockdown: Knowing How to Keep Hackers at Bay
March 3, 2017
From protecting against new vulnerabilities to keeping security assessments up to date, security consultant Mark Collier shares tips on how best to protect your UC systems.
Cloud Architectures: How They Differ & What That Means for You
February 24, 2017
UC analyst Blair Pleasant sorts through the myriad cloud architectural models underlying UCaaS and CCaaS offerings, and explains why knowing the differences matter.
Practical Advice for Navigating SIP Trunking
February 17, 2017
From the most basics of basics to the hidden gotchas, UC consultant Melissa Swartz helps demystify the complex world of SIP trunking.
On-Prem, Cloud, Hybrid? How to Approach the Skype for Business Decision
February 7, 2017
UC&C consultant Kevin Kieller, a partner at enableUC, shares pointers for making the right architectural choices for your Skype for Business deployment.
UCaaS Ins & Outs: Eye on the Enterprise Opportunity
February 1, 2017
Elka Popova, a Frost & Sullivan program director, shares a status report on the UCaaS market today and offers her perspective on what large enterprises need before committing to UC in the cloud.
What You Need to Know About Cloud Video Services
January 26, 2017
Andrew Davis, co-founder of Wainhouse Research and chair of the Video track at Enterprise Connect 2017, sorts through the myriad cloud video service options and shares how to tell if your choice is en....
Cloud Contact Center: The New Normal?
January 23, 2017
Sheila McGee-Smith, Contact Center/Customer Experience track chair for Enterprise Connect 2017, tells us what we need to know about the role cloud software is playing in contact centers today.
More Podcasts