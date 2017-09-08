 
SHARE

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Gary Audin
Gary Audin is the President of Delphi, Inc. He has more than 40 years of computer, communications and security...
Read Full Bio >>
SHARE

Gary Audin | September 08, 2017 |

 
 
share
 

The Time Is Now for Digital Transformation

The Time Is Now for Digital Transformation And once your organization starts to digitally transform, it will never be the same.

And once your organization starts to digitally transform, it will never be the same.

Your organization may be feeling some pressure to investigate and undergo a digital transformation project. Your competition is embracing it, but you are not sure what digital transformation is or what its impacts will be. How do you get there? And who's in charge? Things can quickly become overwhelming, and digital transformation can start to seem like more than IT or a business unit can successfully deploy.

We Have Done This Before
Early in my career, I worked on projects that involved converting manual processes into automated processes. We converted overnight processing into real-time transaction processing. This transformation allowed my clients to offer new kinds of services, learn more about their business, increase efficiencies, reduce time delays, gain insight into their customers, and even detect fraud. Similar capabilities will be delivered by today's digital transformation initiatives.

Digital Transformation Defined
Digital transformation is the transformation of a business unit's and/or organization's processes, procedures, activities, competencies, and business models. The transformation leverages the opportunities of a mixture of digital technologies. It accelerates the impact across businesses and organizations in a strategic and prioritized way that builds and sustains a competitive advantage. Computers, software, and networks are the tools that can accomplish digital transformation if properly applied.

You May Not Know You Are Losing
A McKinsey Quarterly article, "The Case for Digital Transformation," states that on average, "industries are less than 40% digitized, despite the relatively deep penetration of these technologies in media, retail, and high tech."

You do not want to look back and discover you should have started earlier. You may be creating a crisis which you have not yet discovered. A great quote from Stanford economist Paul Romer is, "A crisis is a terrible thing to waste." Unfortunately, a crisis may be the only way you can convince your organization to rapidly embrace digital transformation.

Digital transformation is a change in business and a change in mind set. Think of it as a business turnaround. It doesn't matter whether you are a non-profit, government, business, or any other type of organization. Digital transformation will require imagination. How you did business in the past will not be the best way to do business in the future. The traditional IT organization with projects that may last months or years is inadequate for digital transformation success.

If you have not already created this position, a Chief Digital Officer will go a long way toward delivering success. That person should have the authority across existing internal organizational silos (see, "Into the Future with Chief Digital Officers").

Pathways to Digital Transformation
There appears to be no single path to follow for digital transformation success. The pathways will depend on where you are coming from and where you want to go. It will also depend on what the competition is doing and how you can combat that competition.

The diagram below is from McKinsey & Company's "Turnaround Artists: How Companies can Catch Up to the Digital Revolution." One of the points of this diagram is that the creators envisioned not only the existing organizational structure but new structures.

portable


Change is Necessary
You need to make changes rapidly. Taking small steps over a long time does not turn around your business quickly enough. What you are doing is disruptive. Expect that your revenues and profit may suffer. It may be chaotic during the transformation.

Don't Underestimate the Skills Needed
Digital transformation is not the same as adding new applications and infrastructure. Those in charge will require specific skills and specialized talent. The CDO should not be invested in how the business is presently run. The CDO should know about information technologies and understand that the goal of transformation is to generate revenue and profit and retain or increase market share. He or she should be a business person with the technology capability, not the reverse.

It Takes More Than One Approach
Investing in digital technologies is not enough. You may have to invest in other parts of the business such as legal, sales, marketing, inventory, and production. You will be affecting your staff and management, as well as your vendors and suppliers.

Break up the transformation into smaller, more manageable units. Use project management tools that are transparent to all those with a stake in the success. Good management tools offer decision-makers progress knowledge. They can learn quickly what is failing and determine what dependencies need to be addressed and then make the correct allocations of resources.

The Transformation Team
The transformation team will include the CDO; one or more senior business-oriented people; and data center, applications, network, and endpoint experts. This group of individuals will be experimenting with new ideas. Expect some of those ideas to fail. Changing the budget to eliminate the failed efforts may occur frequently.

Overcome Internal Resistance
There will be internal resistance. Change equals risk -- risk to careers, risk to budgets, and risk to the organizational structure. You will change the way your business operates with customers. Your internal staff needs to change as well, so pay attention to your staff because resistant staff can create a failed transformation.

There Really Is No End
Successful delivery of digital transformation may allow your organization to return to its old routines and mind set. The digital transformation may no longer be as competitive as it was when initially established.

Transformation will alter the economics of your organization differently, depending on your industry. Some transformation elements may be restricted by regulation and compliance issues. Your version of transformation may not play well in different cultures. You need to keep the transformation mindset, otherwise you will lose your competitive position, have a crisis, and have to start all over again.





COMMENTS

Trending Now

Mobile Messaging - Be in their line of sight

Featured This Week:
Visit our Microsite to Learn More about how to empower mobility for better communications

Sponsored By


Orlando 2018 Webinars Podcasts

Enterprise Connect Orlando 2018
March 12-15 | Orlando, FL

Connect with the Entire Enterprise Communications & Collaboration Ecosystem

Stay Up-to-Date: Hear industry visionaries in Keynotes and General Sessions delivering the latest insight on UC, mobility, collaboration and cloud

Grow Your Network: Connect with the largest gathering of enterprise IT and business leaders and influencers

Learn From Industry Leaders: Attend a full range of Conference Sessions, Free Programs and Special Events

Evaluate All Your Options: Engage with 190+ of the leading equipment, software and service providers

Have Fun! Mingle with sponsors, exhibitors, attendees, guest speakers and industry players during evening receptions

Register now with code NOJITTEREB to save $200 Off Advance Rates or get a FREE Expo Pass!

Build a Better Customer Experience Using a Contact Center Benchmark
September 20, 2017

Customer experience can make or break your business. But how do you achieve outstanding customer service when you're dealing with outdated organizational structure, lagging technology, dated proces

Contact Centers 2020: Driving Innovation in Customer Experience
August 16, 2017

Contact centers have long been at the leading edge of innovation in communications technology, given their promise of measurable ROI and the continual need to optimize customer interactions and sta

Virtualizing UC&C: The Role of Hyperconvergence
July 12, 2017

Enterprises have been migrating Unified Communications & Collaboration applications to datacenters - private clouds - for the past few years. With this move comes the opportunity to leverage da

More Webinars
Planning for Your 5G Future
September 8, 2017
Greg Collins, a technology analyst and strategist with Exact Ventures, delivers a status report on 5G implementation plans and tells enterprises why they shouldn't wait to move ahead on potential use ....
SIP Decision Points: What the Research Tells Us
August 25, 2017
Find out what business considerations are driving the SIP trunking market today, and learn a bit about how satisfied enterprises are with their providers. We talk with John Malone, president of The Ea....
Ups & Downs on the Path to UCaaS
August 16, 2017
World Vision U.S. is finding lots of goodness in RingCentral's cloud communications service, but as Randy Boyd, infrastructure architect at the global humanitarian nonprofit, tells us, he and his team....
Inside a Healthcare Contact Center
August 11, 2017
Alicia Gee, director of unified communications at Sutter Physician Services, oversees the technical team supporting a 1,000-agent contact center running on Genesys PureConnect. She catches us up on th....
IoT & the Communications Workflow
August 4, 2017
Andrew Prokop, communications evangelist with Arrow Systems Integration, has lately been working on integrating enterprise communications into Internet of Things ecosystems. He shares examples and off....
UCaaS Consolidation: Mulling Over Mitel's ShoreTel Buy
July 27, 2017
Industry watcher Elka Popova, a Frost & Sullivan program director, shares her perspective on this acquisition, discussing Mitel's market positioning, why the move makes sense, and more.
WebRTC: Why Wait?
July 14, 2017
Lantre Barr, founder and CEO of Blacc Spot Media, urges any enterprise that's been on the fence about integrating real-time communications into business workflows to jump off and get started. Tune and....
Inside the CPaaS Decision
June 28, 2017
Communications expert Tsahi Levent-Levi, author of the popular BlogGeek.me blog, keeps a running tally and comprehensive overview of communications platform-as-a-service offerings in his "Choosing a W....
Not Your Father's Telecom Expense Management
June 9, 2017
If you think telecom expense management applies to nothing more than business phone lines, think again. Hyoun Park, founder and principal investigator with technology advisory Amalgam Insights, tells ....
Why You Need a Mobile Center of Excellence
June 2, 2017
Enterprises strategizing on mobility today, including for internal collaboration, don't have the luxury of learning as they go. Tony Rizzo, enterprise mobility specialist with Blue Hill Research, expl....
Comms APIs: Pushing the Enterprise Edge
May 24, 2017
Mark Winther, head of IDC's global telecom consulting practice, gives us his take on how CPaaS providers evolve beyond the basic building blocks and address maturing enterprise needs.
UCaaS Scorecard: Rating the Market Leaders
May 18, 2017
Diane Myers, senior research director at IHS Markit, walks us through her 2017 UC-as-a-service report... and shares what might be to come in 2018.
Get Up to Speed on the Digital Imperative
April 28, 2017
Change isn't easy, but it is necessary. Tune in for advice and perspective from Zeus Kerravala, co-author of a "Digital Transformation for Dummies" special edition.
Takeaways & Tips on UC&C Spending
April 20, 2017
Robin Gareiss, president of Nemertes Research, shares insight gleaned from the firm's 12th annual UCC Total Cost of Operations study.
Looking Ahead: Enterprise UC&C Circa 2020
March 23, 2017
Tim Banting, of Current Analysis, gives us a peek into what the next three years will bring in advance of his Enterprise Connect session exploring the question: Will there be a new model for enterpris....
SBC ABCs... & Then Some
March 15, 2017
Andrew Prokop, communications evangelist with Arrow Systems Integration, discusses the evolving role of the all-important session border controller.
TADHack-mini Orlando: What, Where, When, Why & How
March 9, 2017
Organizer Alan Quayle gives us the lowdown on programmable communications and all you need to know about participating in this pre-Enterprise Connect hackathon.
UC Lockdown: Knowing How to Keep Hackers at Bay
March 3, 2017
From protecting against new vulnerabilities to keeping security assessments up to date, security consultant Mark Collier shares tips on how best to protect your UC systems.
Cloud Architectures: How They Differ & What That Means for You
February 24, 2017
UC analyst Blair Pleasant sorts through the myriad cloud architectural models underlying UCaaS and CCaaS offerings, and explains why knowing the differences matter.
Practical Advice for Navigating SIP Trunking
February 17, 2017
From the most basics of basics to the hidden gotchas, UC consultant Melissa Swartz helps demystify the complex world of SIP trunking.
On-Prem, Cloud, Hybrid? How to Approach the Skype for Business Decision
February 7, 2017
UC&C consultant Kevin Kieller, a partner at enableUC, shares pointers for making the right architectural choices for your Skype for Business deployment.
UCaaS Ins & Outs: Eye on the Enterprise Opportunity
February 1, 2017
Elka Popova, a Frost & Sullivan program director, shares a status report on the UCaaS market today and offers her perspective on what large enterprises need before committing to UC in the cloud.
What You Need to Know About Cloud Video Services
January 26, 2017
Andrew Davis, co-founder of Wainhouse Research and chair of the Video track at Enterprise Connect 2017, sorts through the myriad cloud video service options and shares how to tell if your choice is en....
Cloud Contact Center: The New Normal?
January 23, 2017
Sheila McGee-Smith, Contact Center/Customer Experience track chair for Enterprise Connect 2017, tells us what we need to know about the role cloud software is playing in contact centers today.
More Podcasts