 
SHARE

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Beth Schultz
Beth Schultz is editor of No Jitter and program co-chair for Enterprise Connect. Beth has more than two decades of...
Read Full Bio >>
SHARE

Beth Schultz | August 31, 2017 |

 
 
share
 

Drum Roll, Please! Enterprise Connect 2018 Open for Registration

Drum Roll, Please! Enterprise Connect 2018 Open for Registration Join us March 12-15 in Orlando, Fla., for a bigger and better conference than ever.

Join us March 12-15 in Orlando, Fla., for a bigger and better conference than ever.

Even though September will only just land on our doorstep tomorrow, around here we've already got our minds planted in March -- well known to us, and certainly many of you, as the month of Enterprise Connect.

Yes, Enterprise Connect 2018 will again be in March -- the 12th to the 15th, to be precise. And, in keeping with another longstanding tradition, it'll take place at the Gaylord Palms in Orlando, Fla. But not everything will stay the same, of course!

Since we closed the doors on Enterprise Connect 2017, packed up our bags, and flew home from "the City Beautiful," we've been looking ahead to 2018. We've spent these interim months gathering feedback and drawing insight from event attendees and participants as to how to make Enterprise Connect 2018 the best yet.

We're not quite ready to share all of what we have planned, but here's some of the nitty-gritty of what's on the docket content-wise:

  • The conference program will include more interactive-style programming for attendees who favor a hands-on approach to learning.
  • We'll be segmenting content into nine tracks, including the brand-new "Speech Technologies." To include sessions on topics such as speech recognition and natural language processing, this track will give you the grounding you need to understand how new voice technologies could change your enterprise.
  • We've updated programming for our traditional Video track, now called "Video Collaboration & A/V," to better reflect the challenges enterprises face and the technologies they have at their disposals to implement modern meeting communications. (We're also saying a fond farewell to our longtime track chair Andrew Davis, who has retired, and welcoming his colleague, Ira Weinstein, senior analyst and partner at Wainhouse Research, in his stead.)
  • Our special "three years out" conference-within-a-conference programming will return on Monday, March 12, delving into the emerging technologies that promise to shape the next wave of strategic decisions leading enterprises will have to make in 2021.
  • Look for programming around artificial intelligence and digital transformation across all tracks -- these are hot topics, whether looking at ways to improve employee communications and collaboration or the customer experience.
  • For the mainstage, we're organizing a town hall-style summit that'll put a handful of vendor executives in the hot seat and enterprise IT professionals in control of questions and issues they want discussed.
  • Lunchtime, as always, is for networking -- and now learning, too. We'll host topic and vertical market discussion tables during lunch, so be on the lookout for those!

I could go on, but I'll stop myself here and instead point you to our newly launched Enterprise Connect 2018 portal. Visit today to discover our preliminary plans; come back often, as we'll be updating the conference site as programming falls into place. (We welcome all content ideas, too -- submit yours in our Call for Participation (closing Friday!), or email me directly.

And don't hesitate to secure your spot at Enterprise Connect 2018 -- registration is now open, and we've got a great deal for you: Use the code NOJITTER to get an additional $200 off the Advance Rate or to receive a FREE Expo Plus Pass!

Follow Beth Schultz and No Jitter on Twitter!
@Beth_Schultz
@nojitter





COMMENTS

Trending Now

Mobile Messaging - Be in their line of sight

Featured This Week:
Visit our Microsite to Learn More about how to empower mobility for better communications

Sponsored By


Webinars Podcasts
Contact Centers 2020: Driving Innovation in Customer Experience
August 16, 2017

Contact centers have long been at the leading edge of innovation in communications technology, given their promise of measurable ROI and the continual need to optimize customer interactions and sta

Virtualizing UC&C: The Role of Hyperconvergence
July 12, 2017

Enterprises have been migrating Unified Communications & Collaboration applications to datacenters - private clouds - for the past few years. With this move comes the opportunity to leverage da

Meeting the Needs of the Dynamic Meeting Room
May 31, 2017

In the days of old, people in suits used to meet at a boardroom table to update each other on their work. Including a remote colleague meant setting a conference phone on the table for in-person pa

More Webinars
SIP Decision Points: What the Research Tells Us
August 25, 2017
Find out what business considerations are driving the SIP trunking market today, and learn a bit about how satisfied enterprises are with their providers. We talk with John Malone, president of The Ea....
Ups & Downs on the Path to UCaaS
August 16, 2017
World Vision U.S. is finding lots of goodness in RingCentral's cloud communications service, but as Randy Boyd, infrastructure architect at the global humanitarian nonprofit, tells us, he and his team....
Inside a Healthcare Contact Center
August 11, 2017
Alicia Gee, director of unified communications at Sutter Physician Services, oversees the technical team supporting a 1,000-agent contact center running on Genesys PureConnect. She catches us up on th....
IoT & the Communications Workflow
August 4, 2017
Andrew Prokop, communications evangelist with Arrow Systems Integration, has lately been working on integrating enterprise communications into Internet of Things ecosystems. He shares examples and off....
UCaaS Consolidation: Mulling Over Mitel's ShoreTel Buy
July 27, 2017
Industry watcher Elka Popova, a Frost & Sullivan program director, shares her perspective on this acquisition, discussing Mitel's market positioning, why the move makes sense, and more.
WebRTC: Why Wait?
July 14, 2017
Lantre Barr, founder and CEO of Blacc Spot Media, urges any enterprise that's been on the fence about integrating real-time communications into business workflows to jump off and get started. Tune and....
Inside the CPaaS Decision
June 28, 2017
Communications expert Tsahi Levent-Levi, author of the popular BlogGeek.me blog, keeps a running tally and comprehensive overview of communications platform-as-a-service offerings in his "Choosing a W....
Not Your Father's Telecom Expense Management
June 9, 2017
If you think telecom expense management applies to nothing more than business phone lines, think again. Hyoun Park, founder and principal investigator with technology advisory Amalgam Insights, tells ....
Why You Need a Mobile Center of Excellence
June 2, 2017
Enterprises strategizing on mobility today, including for internal collaboration, don't have the luxury of learning as they go. Tony Rizzo, enterprise mobility specialist with Blue Hill Research, expl....
Comms APIs: Pushing the Enterprise Edge
May 24, 2017
Mark Winther, head of IDC's global telecom consulting practice, gives us his take on how CPaaS providers evolve beyond the basic building blocks and address maturing enterprise needs.
UCaaS Scorecard: Rating the Market Leaders
May 18, 2017
Diane Myers, senior research director at IHS Markit, walks us through her 2017 UC-as-a-service report... and shares what might be to come in 2018.
Get Up to Speed on the Digital Imperative
April 28, 2017
Change isn't easy, but it is necessary. Tune in for advice and perspective from Zeus Kerravala, co-author of a "Digital Transformation for Dummies" special edition.
Takeaways & Tips on UC&C Spending
April 20, 2017
Robin Gareiss, president of Nemertes Research, shares insight gleaned from the firm's 12th annual UCC Total Cost of Operations study.
Looking Ahead: Enterprise UC&C Circa 2020
March 23, 2017
Tim Banting, of Current Analysis, gives us a peek into what the next three years will bring in advance of his Enterprise Connect session exploring the question: Will there be a new model for enterpris....
SBC ABCs... & Then Some
March 15, 2017
Andrew Prokop, communications evangelist with Arrow Systems Integration, discusses the evolving role of the all-important session border controller.
TADHack-mini Orlando: What, Where, When, Why & How
March 9, 2017
Organizer Alan Quayle gives us the lowdown on programmable communications and all you need to know about participating in this pre-Enterprise Connect hackathon.
UC Lockdown: Knowing How to Keep Hackers at Bay
March 3, 2017
From protecting against new vulnerabilities to keeping security assessments up to date, security consultant Mark Collier shares tips on how best to protect your UC systems.
Cloud Architectures: How They Differ & What That Means for You
February 24, 2017
UC analyst Blair Pleasant sorts through the myriad cloud architectural models underlying UCaaS and CCaaS offerings, and explains why knowing the differences matter.
Practical Advice for Navigating SIP Trunking
February 17, 2017
From the most basics of basics to the hidden gotchas, UC consultant Melissa Swartz helps demystify the complex world of SIP trunking.
On-Prem, Cloud, Hybrid? How to Approach the Skype for Business Decision
February 7, 2017
UC&C consultant Kevin Kieller, a partner at enableUC, shares pointers for making the right architectural choices for your Skype for Business deployment.
UCaaS Ins & Outs: Eye on the Enterprise Opportunity
February 1, 2017
Elka Popova, a Frost & Sullivan program director, shares a status report on the UCaaS market today and offers her perspective on what large enterprises need before committing to UC in the cloud.
What You Need to Know About Cloud Video Services
January 26, 2017
Andrew Davis, co-founder of Wainhouse Research and chair of the Video track at Enterprise Connect 2017, sorts through the myriad cloud video service options and shares how to tell if your choice is en....
Cloud Contact Center: The New Normal?
January 23, 2017
Sheila McGee-Smith, Contact Center/Customer Experience track chair for Enterprise Connect 2017, tells us what we need to know about the role cloud software is playing in contact centers today.
More Podcasts