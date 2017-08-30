 
SHARE

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Kevin Kieller
Kevin Kieller is a partner with enableUC, a company that helps measure, monitor and improve UC and collaboration usage and...
Read Full Bio >>
SHARE

Kevin Kieller | August 30, 2017 |

 
 
share
 

Why Teams Is the Future of Skype for Business

Why Teams Is the Future of Skype for Business To see the future for Skype for Business, you only need to look at Teams

To see the future for Skype for Business, you only need to look at Teams

In recent years, Microsoft has had tremendous success getting enterprises to embrace Skype for Business (née Lync and, before that, OCS). While three years ago I had to work hard to convince people that Microsoft UC (Lync 2013 at the time) could be a potential PBX replacement, today everyone knows, or should know, that Skype for Business is a potential PBX replacement.

And now your effort and analysis should focus on determining whether Skype for Business is the best fit for your specific organization. In examining options, you must understand the future direction for Skype for Business:

    Microsoft Teams will be the future of Skype for Business Online.

Microsoft announced Teams on Nov. 2, 2016, as a chat-based workspace tool that expanded the already bulging Office 365 bundle. I believe it rushed the preview version of Teams to market as a defensive move designed to slow the momentum of Silicon-Valley darling Slack.

The first version of Teams lacked a rich mobile client and other features, but Teams still was a very impressive version 1.0 product in a new market space; and, with this release Microsoft clearly demonstrated interest in and commitment to this market.

On March 14, Teams became generally available in 181 markets and 19 languages.It comes free with a E1, E3, or E5 license, and is turned on by default for any organization already using Office 365. This means that all 85 million active Office 365 users have access to Teams at no additional cost.

The pace and quantity of features added to Teams in the 10 months since its introduction have been impressive. Microsoft has released one or more significant new features every month between February and now -- although I suspect we may not see an August update as Microsoft gears up for a larger release coinciding with Microsoft Ignite at the end of September.

In the same 10 months, Microsoft has continued to add features to Skype for Business Online, but seemingly at a slower pace.

Microsoft has not officially announced that it's combining Skype for Business Online and Teams, but I've found several clues that this is the plan:

1.     The Teams interface, with the menu bar on the left and four-square video, is very similar to that of the new Mac Skype for Business client -- which Microsoft has described as the interface of the future for Skype for Business.

One of these things is not like the other...

2.     "Teams" is a very generic name compared to "Skype" or "Lync." Given the $8.5 billion investment in the Skype brand, could "Teams" be a placeholder for what will eventually become "Skype Teams?" Perhaps... and yet, Microsoft has a history of choosing bland or confusing names. The new Xbox could have been the "Xbox One Scorpio," adopting its cool codename, but instead became the "Xbox One X," effectively abdicating a real name to a generic and redundant "X." As such, a new generic name has an equal chance of being selected for a Skype-plus-Teams mashup.

3.    Persistent chat in Skype for Business has neither been updated in a meaningful way in the past two years nor integrated into the main Skype for Business client. Teams, on the other hand, is persistent chat at its core plus audio and video. Teams appears positioned to become the overall container application that provides all modalities of communication.

4.     Many of the session titles for the upcoming Microsoft Ignite conference combine "Skype for Business Online" and "Microsoft Teams":

  • Configure custom policies in Skype for Business Online and Microsoft Teams
  • Demystifying Internet connectivity to Skype for Business Online and Microsoft Teams
  • Call quality management for Skype for Business and Microsoft Teams
  • Best-in-class authentication in Skype for Business and Microsoft Teams

Even if you don't agree with or "see" the clues, combining the features and functionality of Skype for Business Online and Teams is a good idea for Microsoft. Here are four reasons:

1.     The Office 365 bundle has too many overlapping components.

Yammer, Office 365 Groups, and Teams have overlap -- hence the requirement for Ignite sessions titled "Groups and Teams: Friend or foe?" and "Microsoft Teams and Yammer: Velocity meets community," with the latter having a description of, "Tired of 'what to use when'? Stop in for a refreshing dose of 'HOW and WHY' ...." And Skype for Business Online and Teams have even more overlap. Combining Skype for Business and Teams would aid in reducing the Office 365 bundle overload.

Sometimes having more options only leads to confusion.

2.     The current Microsoft suggestion that some users need Teams and some users need Skype for Business just doesn't make sense.

I understand why Microsoft marketing works to position the two products this way; however, if you have replaced your PBX with Microsoft UC, Skype for Business, then almost everyone needs to be able to place and receive calls, which means almost everyone requires Skype for Business. Knowledge workers then require Teams as well. Adding PSTN calling to Teams would allow knowledge workers to use a single Teams client (aka Skype Teams) and simplify their work lives.

Once client to rule them all.

3.     The integration between Teams and Skype for Business is haphazard.

Teams presence is not Skype for Business presence. If you change your Skype for Business presence it will not change your Teams presence, and vice versa. And now you can have Skype Meetings and Teams Meetings (each with an Outlook add-in).

Teams can see and allow you to join both types of meetings. The Skype for Business client lists both types of meetings but only allows you to join Skype meetings. The Outlook client allows you to right click to join either type of meeting or open the meeting details from your calendar and then click the embedded link to join.

Simplifying meeting types and the meeting join mechanics would be a real "win" for Microsoft, and a real benefit for users.

4.     Teams neither supports the powerful and proven federation model of Skype for Business, even between organizations both using Office 365, nor provides the same sort of robust guest access to meetings. In fact, Teams provides no guest access, only allowing users within your organization to join a team. Enhancing federation and guest access for Teams is mandatory.

Continue to next page to read about technical challenges and critical business decisions





COMMENTS

Trending Now

Mobile Messaging - Be in their line of sight

Featured This Week:
Visit our Microsite to Learn More about how to empower mobility for better communications

Sponsored By


Webinars Podcasts
Contact Centers 2020: Driving Innovation in Customer Experience
August 16, 2017

Contact centers have long been at the leading edge of innovation in communications technology, given their promise of measurable ROI and the continual need to optimize customer interactions and sta

Virtualizing UC&C: The Role of Hyperconvergence
July 12, 2017

Enterprises have been migrating Unified Communications & Collaboration applications to datacenters - private clouds - for the past few years. With this move comes the opportunity to leverage da

Meeting the Needs of the Dynamic Meeting Room
May 31, 2017

In the days of old, people in suits used to meet at a boardroom table to update each other on their work. Including a remote colleague meant setting a conference phone on the table for in-person pa

More Webinars
SIP Decision Points: What the Research Tells Us
August 25, 2017
Find out what business considerations are driving the SIP trunking market today, and learn a bit about how satisfied enterprises are with their providers. We talk with John Malone, president of The Ea....
Ups & Downs on the Path to UCaaS
August 16, 2017
World Vision U.S. is finding lots of goodness in RingCentral's cloud communications service, but as Randy Boyd, infrastructure architect at the global humanitarian nonprofit, tells us, he and his team....
Inside a Healthcare Contact Center
August 11, 2017
Alicia Gee, director of unified communications at Sutter Physician Services, oversees the technical team supporting a 1,000-agent contact center running on Genesys PureConnect. She catches us up on th....
IoT & the Communications Workflow
August 4, 2017
Andrew Prokop, communications evangelist with Arrow Systems Integration, has lately been working on integrating enterprise communications into Internet of Things ecosystems. He shares examples and off....
UCaaS Consolidation: Mulling Over Mitel's ShoreTel Buy
July 27, 2017
Industry watcher Elka Popova, a Frost & Sullivan program director, shares her perspective on this acquisition, discussing Mitel's market positioning, why the move makes sense, and more.
WebRTC: Why Wait?
July 14, 2017
Lantre Barr, founder and CEO of Blacc Spot Media, urges any enterprise that's been on the fence about integrating real-time communications into business workflows to jump off and get started. Tune and....
Inside the CPaaS Decision
June 28, 2017
Communications expert Tsahi Levent-Levi, author of the popular BlogGeek.me blog, keeps a running tally and comprehensive overview of communications platform-as-a-service offerings in his "Choosing a W....
Not Your Father's Telecom Expense Management
June 9, 2017
If you think telecom expense management applies to nothing more than business phone lines, think again. Hyoun Park, founder and principal investigator with technology advisory Amalgam Insights, tells ....
Why You Need a Mobile Center of Excellence
June 2, 2017
Enterprises strategizing on mobility today, including for internal collaboration, don't have the luxury of learning as they go. Tony Rizzo, enterprise mobility specialist with Blue Hill Research, expl....
Comms APIs: Pushing the Enterprise Edge
May 24, 2017
Mark Winther, head of IDC's global telecom consulting practice, gives us his take on how CPaaS providers evolve beyond the basic building blocks and address maturing enterprise needs.
UCaaS Scorecard: Rating the Market Leaders
May 18, 2017
Diane Myers, senior research director at IHS Markit, walks us through her 2017 UC-as-a-service report... and shares what might be to come in 2018.
Get Up to Speed on the Digital Imperative
April 28, 2017
Change isn't easy, but it is necessary. Tune in for advice and perspective from Zeus Kerravala, co-author of a "Digital Transformation for Dummies" special edition.
Takeaways & Tips on UC&C Spending
April 20, 2017
Robin Gareiss, president of Nemertes Research, shares insight gleaned from the firm's 12th annual UCC Total Cost of Operations study.
Looking Ahead: Enterprise UC&C Circa 2020
March 23, 2017
Tim Banting, of Current Analysis, gives us a peek into what the next three years will bring in advance of his Enterprise Connect session exploring the question: Will there be a new model for enterpris....
SBC ABCs... & Then Some
March 15, 2017
Andrew Prokop, communications evangelist with Arrow Systems Integration, discusses the evolving role of the all-important session border controller.
TADHack-mini Orlando: What, Where, When, Why & How
March 9, 2017
Organizer Alan Quayle gives us the lowdown on programmable communications and all you need to know about participating in this pre-Enterprise Connect hackathon.
UC Lockdown: Knowing How to Keep Hackers at Bay
March 3, 2017
From protecting against new vulnerabilities to keeping security assessments up to date, security consultant Mark Collier shares tips on how best to protect your UC systems.
Cloud Architectures: How They Differ & What That Means for You
February 24, 2017
UC analyst Blair Pleasant sorts through the myriad cloud architectural models underlying UCaaS and CCaaS offerings, and explains why knowing the differences matter.
Practical Advice for Navigating SIP Trunking
February 17, 2017
From the most basics of basics to the hidden gotchas, UC consultant Melissa Swartz helps demystify the complex world of SIP trunking.
On-Prem, Cloud, Hybrid? How to Approach the Skype for Business Decision
February 7, 2017
UC&C consultant Kevin Kieller, a partner at enableUC, shares pointers for making the right architectural choices for your Skype for Business deployment.
UCaaS Ins & Outs: Eye on the Enterprise Opportunity
February 1, 2017
Elka Popova, a Frost & Sullivan program director, shares a status report on the UCaaS market today and offers her perspective on what large enterprises need before committing to UC in the cloud.
What You Need to Know About Cloud Video Services
January 26, 2017
Andrew Davis, co-founder of Wainhouse Research and chair of the Video track at Enterprise Connect 2017, sorts through the myriad cloud video service options and shares how to tell if your choice is en....
Cloud Contact Center: The New Normal?
January 23, 2017
Sheila McGee-Smith, Contact Center/Customer Experience track chair for Enterprise Connect 2017, tells us what we need to know about the role cloud software is playing in contact centers today.
More Podcasts