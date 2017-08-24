 
SHARE

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Michael Finneran
Michael F. Finneran, is President of dBrn Associates, Inc., a full service advisory firm specializing in wireless and mobility; services...
Read Full Bio >>
SHARE

Michael Finneran | August 24, 2017 |

 
 
share
 

Let's Get Serious About Cellular

Let's Get Serious About Cellular With the onslaught of new wireless technologies, IT is going to have to get smarter about what it's buying from mobile operators.

With the onslaught of new wireless technologies, IT is going to have to get smarter about what it's buying from mobile operators.

One of the most peculiar things about the cellular market is that while it's based almost entirely on advanced technologies, enterprise decision makers almost never factor technology into their equations when considering which cellular services to buy. A lot of this likely has to do with the dominance of the consumer market for wireless, where vague references to "4G" or unsubstantiated claims like "All networks are great now.... We're talking within a 1% difference in reliability" are rampant.

Well, times are changing. With steady growth and relatively stable technologies now a thing of the past, the mobile operators have recognized they need to up their games if they intend to distinguish themselves. Suddenly we're seeing them bring more technical options to the fore than at any time in recent memory. In turn, this means enterprises looking to buy effectively for their emerging requirements are going to have to get smarter about operator plans and how the new offerings will impact their own ability to stay in front of the curve.

5G
Over the next two years we expect to see 5G rollouts begin in earnest. The obvious story about 5G is higher data rates and greater bandwidth efficiency (i.e., an improvement in the number of bits you can send per cycle of radio spectrum). The bottom line is that we will likely see an order of magnitude performance boost with sustained data rates of 100 M downstream x 10 Mbps upstream. To address Internet of Things (IoT) requirements, however, network planners are looking for user latency in the one-millisecond range and device density up to one million devices per square kilometer. We'll get back to IoT in a moment, because 5G is only one of a number of transmission technologies being proposed. However, enterprises must now start asking the "when" and "where" questions about 5G availability.

Voice over LTE (VoLTE)
VoLTE holds the promise of delivering the biggest improvement in cellular call quality in decades, but again the "when" and "where" questions persist. The big quality boost will come through the availability of wideband voice via Adaptive Multi-Rate Wideband (AMR-WB), the wireless equivalent of G.722 voice encoding. While high-end devices like Apple's iPhone 6 and later and Samsung's Galaxy 5 and later offer VoLTE capability, interoperability across carrier networks is still a challenge. AT&T and Verizon have pledged interoperability, but what about the other guys? Even more importantly, how about wideband interoperability between wired networks using G.722 and VoLTE? That's something worth asking.

Indoor Coverage Strategies and Unlicensed Spectrum
Indoor mobile coverage has been a persistent problem, and is becoming even more so with the increasing adoption of building standards like Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) that along with making buildings more energy efficient can turn them into virtual Faraday cages. The carriers have traditionally used distributed antenna systems (DAS) as the primary solution for indoor coverage problems, but are now pursuing all manner of indoor small-cell options capable of operating in a number of different frequency bands.

Sprint plans on taking advantage of the considerable holdings it has in the 2.5-GHz band for indoor coverage via its recently introduced all-wireless small cell Magic Box solution. Some carriers are looking at voice over Wi-Fi (VoWiFi) -- or, more correctly, because it will be running on your internal Wi-Fi network, "VoYoFi." Some have moved past VoYoFi and are looking at various forms of LTE over Unlicensed (LTE-U), which enable them to run LTE wireless protocols over various unlicensed frequency bands. They're initially targeting the 5-GHz U-NII bands used for some 802.11n and all 802.11ac private Wi-Fi networks. Those deployments could take the form of Licensed Assisted Access (LAA), originally developed by Qualcomm or the more enhanced version pushed by the MulteFire Alliance (pronounced "Multi-fire"). In that case, they're looking at the 3.5-GHz CBRS band and the 1.9 GHz DECT bands as well as 5 GHz.

If that isn't enough to think about, consider this. A traditional DAS could distribute signals from multiple carriers, but each operator appears to be going it alone on small cells -- about the only clear multicarrier option at this stage is VoWiFi. Imagine what your wiring closets could look like in a small cell-per-carrier scenario.

Continue to next page: IoT Infrastructure, Mobile E911, Conclusion





COMMENTS

Trending Now

Mobile Messaging - Be in their line of sight

Featured This Week:
Visit our Microsite to Learn More about how to empower mobility for better communications

Sponsored By


Webinars Podcasts
Contact Centers 2020: Driving Innovation in Customer Experience
August 16, 2017

Contact centers have long been at the leading edge of innovation in communications technology, given their promise of measurable ROI and the continual need to optimize customer interactions and sta

Virtualizing UC&C: The Role of Hyperconvergence
July 12, 2017

Enterprises have been migrating Unified Communications & Collaboration applications to datacenters - private clouds - for the past few years. With this move comes the opportunity to leverage da

Meeting the Needs of the Dynamic Meeting Room
May 31, 2017

In the days of old, people in suits used to meet at a boardroom table to update each other on their work. Including a remote colleague meant setting a conference phone on the table for in-person pa

More Webinars
Ups & Downs on the Path to UCaaS
August 16, 2017
World Vision U.S. is finding lots of goodness in RingCentral's cloud communications service, but as Randy Boyd, infrastructure architect at the global humanitarian nonprofit, tells us, he and his team....
Inside a Healthcare Contact Center
August 11, 2017
Alicia Gee, director of unified communications at Sutter Physician Services, oversees the technical team supporting a 1,000-agent contact center running on Genesys PureConnect. She catches us up on th....
IoT & the Communications Workflow
August 4, 2017
Andrew Prokop, communications evangelist with Arrow Systems Integration, has lately been working on integrating enterprise communications into Internet of Things ecosystems. He shares examples and off....
UCaaS Consolidation: Mulling Over Mitel's ShoreTel Buy
July 27, 2017
Industry watcher Elka Popova, a Frost & Sullivan program director, shares her perspective on this acquisition, discussing Mitel's market positioning, why the move makes sense, and more.
WebRTC: Why Wait?
July 14, 2017
Lantre Barr, founder and CEO of Blacc Spot Media, urges any enterprise that's been on the fence about integrating real-time communications into business workflows to jump off and get started. Tune and....
Inside the CPaaS Decision
June 28, 2017
Communications expert Tsahi Levent-Levi, author of the popular BlogGeek.me blog, keeps a running tally and comprehensive overview of communications platform-as-a-service offerings in his "Choosing a W....
Not Your Father's Telecom Expense Management
June 9, 2017
If you think telecom expense management applies to nothing more than business phone lines, think again. Hyoun Park, founder and principal investigator with technology advisory Amalgam Insights, tells ....
Why You Need a Mobile Center of Excellence
June 2, 2017
Enterprises strategizing on mobility today, including for internal collaboration, don't have the luxury of learning as they go. Tony Rizzo, enterprise mobility specialist with Blue Hill Research, expl....
Comms APIs: Pushing the Enterprise Edge
May 24, 2017
Mark Winther, head of IDC's global telecom consulting practice, gives us his take on how CPaaS providers evolve beyond the basic building blocks and address maturing enterprise needs.
UCaaS Scorecard: Rating the Market Leaders
May 18, 2017
Diane Myers, senior research director at IHS Markit, walks us through her 2017 UC-as-a-service report... and shares what might be to come in 2018.
Get Up to Speed on the Digital Imperative
April 28, 2017
Change isn't easy, but it is necessary. Tune in for advice and perspective from Zeus Kerravala, co-author of a "Digital Transformation for Dummies" special edition.
Takeaways & Tips on UC&C Spending
April 20, 2017
Robin Gareiss, president of Nemertes Research, shares insight gleaned from the firm's 12th annual UCC Total Cost of Operations study.
Looking Ahead: Enterprise UC&C Circa 2020
March 23, 2017
Tim Banting, of Current Analysis, gives us a peek into what the next three years will bring in advance of his Enterprise Connect session exploring the question: Will there be a new model for enterpris....
SBC ABCs... & Then Some
March 15, 2017
Andrew Prokop, communications evangelist with Arrow Systems Integration, discusses the evolving role of the all-important session border controller.
TADHack-mini Orlando: What, Where, When, Why & How
March 9, 2017
Organizer Alan Quayle gives us the lowdown on programmable communications and all you need to know about participating in this pre-Enterprise Connect hackathon.
UC Lockdown: Knowing How to Keep Hackers at Bay
March 3, 2017
From protecting against new vulnerabilities to keeping security assessments up to date, security consultant Mark Collier shares tips on how best to protect your UC systems.
Cloud Architectures: How They Differ & What That Means for You
February 24, 2017
UC analyst Blair Pleasant sorts through the myriad cloud architectural models underlying UCaaS and CCaaS offerings, and explains why knowing the differences matter.
Practical Advice for Navigating SIP Trunking
February 17, 2017
From the most basics of basics to the hidden gotchas, UC consultant Melissa Swartz helps demystify the complex world of SIP trunking.
On-Prem, Cloud, Hybrid? How to Approach the Skype for Business Decision
February 7, 2017
UC&C consultant Kevin Kieller, a partner at enableUC, shares pointers for making the right architectural choices for your Skype for Business deployment.
UCaaS Ins & Outs: Eye on the Enterprise Opportunity
February 1, 2017
Elka Popova, a Frost & Sullivan program director, shares a status report on the UCaaS market today and offers her perspective on what large enterprises need before committing to UC in the cloud.
What You Need to Know About Cloud Video Services
January 26, 2017
Andrew Davis, co-founder of Wainhouse Research and chair of the Video track at Enterprise Connect 2017, sorts through the myriad cloud video service options and shares how to tell if your choice is en....
Cloud Contact Center: The New Normal?
January 23, 2017
Sheila McGee-Smith, Contact Center/Customer Experience track chair for Enterprise Connect 2017, tells us what we need to know about the role cloud software is playing in contact centers today.
More Podcasts