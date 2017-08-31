Infographic: 2017 State of Enterprise Communications

SIP Decision Points: What the Research Tells Us August 25, 2017 Find out what business considerations are driving the SIP trunking market today, and learn a bit about how satisfied enterprises are with their providers. We talk with John Malone, president of The Ea....

Ups & Downs on the Path to UCaaS August 16, 2017 World Vision U.S. is finding lots of goodness in RingCentral's cloud communications service, but as Randy Boyd, infrastructure architect at the global humanitarian nonprofit, tells us, he and his team....

Inside a Healthcare Contact Center August 11, 2017 Alicia Gee, director of unified communications at Sutter Physician Services, oversees the technical team supporting a 1,000-agent contact center running on Genesys PureConnect. She catches us up on th....

IoT & the Communications Workflow August 4, 2017 Andrew Prokop, communications evangelist with Arrow Systems Integration, has lately been working on integrating enterprise communications into Internet of Things ecosystems. He shares examples and off....

UCaaS Consolidation: Mulling Over Mitel's ShoreTel Buy July 27, 2017 Industry watcher Elka Popova, a Frost & Sullivan program director, shares her perspective on this acquisition, discussing Mitel's market positioning, why the move makes sense, and more.

WebRTC: Why Wait? July 14, 2017 Lantre Barr, founder and CEO of Blacc Spot Media, urges any enterprise that's been on the fence about integrating real-time communications into business workflows to jump off and get started. Tune and....

Inside the CPaaS Decision June 28, 2017 Communications expert Tsahi Levent-Levi, author of the popular BlogGeek.me blog, keeps a running tally and comprehensive overview of communications platform-as-a-service offerings in his "Choosing a W....

Not Your Father's Telecom Expense Management June 9, 2017 If you think telecom expense management applies to nothing more than business phone lines, think again. Hyoun Park, founder and principal investigator with technology advisory Amalgam Insights, tells ....

Why You Need a Mobile Center of Excellence June 2, 2017 Enterprises strategizing on mobility today, including for internal collaboration, don't have the luxury of learning as they go. Tony Rizzo, enterprise mobility specialist with Blue Hill Research, expl....

Comms APIs: Pushing the Enterprise Edge May 24, 2017 Mark Winther, head of IDC's global telecom consulting practice, gives us his take on how CPaaS providers evolve beyond the basic building blocks and address maturing enterprise needs.

UCaaS Scorecard: Rating the Market Leaders May 18, 2017 Diane Myers, senior research director at IHS Markit, walks us through her 2017 UC-as-a-service report... and shares what might be to come in 2018.

Get Up to Speed on the Digital Imperative April 28, 2017 Change isn't easy, but it is necessary. Tune in for advice and perspective from Zeus Kerravala, co-author of a "Digital Transformation for Dummies" special edition.

Takeaways & Tips on UC&C Spending April 20, 2017 Robin Gareiss, president of Nemertes Research, shares insight gleaned from the firm's 12th annual UCC Total Cost of Operations study.

Looking Ahead: Enterprise UC&C Circa 2020 March 23, 2017 Tim Banting, of Current Analysis, gives us a peek into what the next three years will bring in advance of his Enterprise Connect session exploring the question: Will there be a new model for enterpris....

SBC ABCs... & Then Some March 15, 2017 Andrew Prokop, communications evangelist with Arrow Systems Integration, discusses the evolving role of the all-important session border controller.

TADHack-mini Orlando: What, Where, When, Why & How March 9, 2017 Organizer Alan Quayle gives us the lowdown on programmable communications and all you need to know about participating in this pre-Enterprise Connect hackathon.

UC Lockdown: Knowing How to Keep Hackers at Bay March 3, 2017 From protecting against new vulnerabilities to keeping security assessments up to date, security consultant Mark Collier shares tips on how best to protect your UC systems.

Cloud Architectures: How They Differ & What That Means for You February 24, 2017 UC analyst Blair Pleasant sorts through the myriad cloud architectural models underlying UCaaS and CCaaS offerings, and explains why knowing the differences matter.

Practical Advice for Navigating SIP Trunking February 17, 2017 From the most basics of basics to the hidden gotchas, UC consultant Melissa Swartz helps demystify the complex world of SIP trunking.

On-Prem, Cloud, Hybrid? How to Approach the Skype for Business Decision February 7, 2017 UC&C consultant Kevin Kieller, a partner at enableUC, shares pointers for making the right architectural choices for your Skype for Business deployment.

UCaaS Ins & Outs: Eye on the Enterprise Opportunity February 1, 2017 Elka Popova, a Frost & Sullivan program director, shares a status report on the UCaaS market today and offers her perspective on what large enterprises need before committing to UC in the cloud.

What You Need to Know About Cloud Video Services January 26, 2017 Andrew Davis, co-founder of Wainhouse Research and chair of the Video track at Enterprise Connect 2017, sorts through the myriad cloud video service options and shares how to tell if your choice is en....