 
SHARE

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Robin Gareiss
Robin Gareiss is president and founder of Nemertes Research, where she oversees research product development, conducts primary research, and advises...
Read Full Bio >>
SHARE

Robin Gareiss | August 03, 2017 |

 
 
share
 

Mitel-ShoreTel Promises Unique SMB Benefits, Viable Enterprise Option

Mitel-ShoreTel Promises Unique SMB Benefits, Viable Enterprise Option Former competitors must combine strengths, leverage opportunities.

Former competitors must combine strengths, leverage opportunities.

The biggest benefit of Mitel's acquisition of ShoreTel is that the combined company will be a champion of small and midsize businesses in a way competitors are not, while also offering a solid alternative for enterprises using Avaya, Cisco, or Microsoft.

As much discussed elsewhere on No Jitter (see related links at bottom), a week ago Mitel announced an agreement to acquire ShoreTel for $430 million. The value of the combined company will be $1.3 billion, Mitel CMO Wes Durow said. Mitel expects to cut $60 million in operational costs, primarily in finance, marketing, and HR, he added.

Each company boasts a strong SMB customer base. And the overlap in the two companies' channels and footprint is only 10%, since each has complementary strengths geographically and vertically, Durow said.

Like all UC providers, Mitel sees cloud, and specifically UC as a service (UCaaS), as the future. That's where the R&D dollars are going, and where the bulk of the growth is anticipated.

But Nemertes consistently finds in our research that many enterprise IT leaders either do not plan to move to the cloud for any UC apps at all (a jump from 8% to 15% in the past year) or are still evaluating or planning such a move (percentages vary depending on which UC apps; the range is from 40% to 46%). These findings, from the global digital transformation research of nearly 800 companies we conducted in second quarter 2017, are reflected in the chart below.

Source: Nemertes

The ShoreTel acquisition helps Mitel serve not only the UCaaS base, but also the on-prem and hybrid bases -- and any company that desires any of these architectures moving forward. Mitel will continue to support those that want to stay on-prem or adopt a hybrid architecture.

Competitors RingCentral (the market leader), 8x8, and Vonage focus solely on UCaaS, which is great for companies that know they want to move to the cloud or already are there. But it eliminates those that don't -- and Mitel can serve these types of companies. What's more, as a 4,200-employee company with a wide portfolio of voice, collaboration, and contact-center products and services, it also is well positioned for enterprises.

Former Foes Must Welcome Strengths
My advice to Mitel and its employees is to forge ahead with humility and awareness of ShoreTel's strengths. The two companies have been staunch competitors for years, and only three years have passed since Mitel initiated a failed bid to buy ShoreTel. Mitel clearly has the upper hand now.

Though Mitel has acquired other companies successfully (Aastra Technologies, Oaisys, and Toshiba's North American UC systems business), ShoreTel arguably is the most competitive of the bunch. That will result in defensive postures from employees on both sides, as they must succumb to and adopt each other's best practices.

In various research projects we have conducted in the past 15 years, ShoreTel has typically performed well. Its operational costs for IP telephony and unified communications have been the lowest, or among the lowest, for small and midsize businesses. Mitel can learn from the simplicity of ShoreTel's engineering to help reduce operational costs.

ShoreTel has some solid R&D in its Connect platform, which extends from on-prem to cloud environments, offering a compelling proposition for those that will have a hybrid architecture either temporarily or permanently. Mitel can layer its apps over that architecture, serving cloud, on-prem, and hybrid customers. (Keep in mind, on-prem architectures still are the most prevalent.)

Until the past year, ShoreTel customers rated the provider high across the board in technology, value, and customer service. This year, however, its ratings were about average -- a stark departure from previous years as ShoreTel has undergone staff changes and departures. Mitel must examine the issues emerging among ShoreTel customers, and address them immediately.

Though many companies are evaluating cloud-based UC, many plan to stay with an on-premises model, particularly those with more than 500 employees. If cost savings is a greater concern than agility or offloading tactical functions, they'll lean toward the less-expensive on-premises solutions. (See chart below on the primary drivers for companies moving to the cloud for UC).

Source: Nemertes

Opportunity to Differentiate
Mitel has an opportunity to differentiate itself in cloud services regarding control and customization, as do other cloud providers. But so far, I have only seen providers pay lip service to the issue.

Many companies view their communications and collaboration capabilities as competitive differentiators, not only for external interactions, but also internally. If multiple companies within an industry are using cloud providers, they are hostage to their (and their platform providers') upgrade schedules, feature rollouts, and new capabilities. Everyone gets the same things at the same times. Where is the differentiation per company, then? And where is the control to determine which users get which features when?

This is one reason why cloud services cost more operationally than on-premises platforms, according to our research. IT leaders must assign staff to manage the relationship, and act like a lobbyist for the company's best interests. Those roles didn't exist in an on-premises world, for the most part. If the platform provider didn't offer a feature, IT could buy it from another provider and integrate it. If IT didn't want to roll out certain features or upgrades, it didn't have to. Arguably, they could integrate cloud services, but that's not as easy to do as it is with on-prem systems.

This certainly presents opportunities for channels, but Mitel needs to do a critical analysis of the combined company's channel structure, which stands at 3,200 partners. Even though many of these partners are small, and Mitel claims overlap is only slight, it's a big channel ecosystem to manage. That said, Mitel has a good track record of managing its partner ecosystem well.

Ultimately, customers will have power through communicating their concerns and demands. So, don't be shy, IT leaders! Make sure the acquisition succeeds.

Related articles:





COMMENTS

Trending Now

Mobile Messaging - Be in their line of sight

Featured This Week:
Visit our Microsite to Learn More about how to empower mobility for better communications

Sponsored By


Webinars Podcasts
Contact Centers 2020: Driving Innovation in Customer Experience
August 16, 2017

Contact centers have long been at the leading edge of innovation in communications technology, given their promise of measurable ROI and the continual need to optimize customer interactions and sta

Virtualizing UC&C: The Role of Hyperconvergence
July 12, 2017

Enterprises have been migrating Unified Communications & Collaboration applications to datacenters - private clouds - for the past few years. With this move comes the opportunity to leverage da

Meeting the Needs of the Dynamic Meeting Room
May 31, 2017

In the days of old, people in suits used to meet at a boardroom table to update each other on their work. Including a remote colleague meant setting a conference phone on the table for in-person pa

More Webinars
UCaaS Consolidation: Mulling Over Mitel's ShoreTel Buy
July 27, 2017
Industry watcher Elka Popova, a Frost & Sullivan program director, shares her perspective on this acquisition, discussing Mitel's market positioning, why the move makes sense, and more.
WebRTC: Why Wait?
July 14, 2017
Lantre Barr, founder and CEO of Blacc Spot Media, urges any enterprise that's been on the fence about integrating real-time communications into business workflows to jump off and get started. Tune and....
Inside the CPaaS Decision
June 28, 2017
Communications expert Tsahi Levent-Levi, author of the popular BlogGeek.me blog, keeps a running tally and comprehensive overview of communications platform-as-a-service offerings in his "Choosing a W....
Not Your Father's Telecom Expense Management
June 9, 2017
If you think telecom expense management applies to nothing more than business phone lines, think again. Hyoun Park, founder and principal investigator with technology advisory Amalgam Insights, tells ....
Why You Need a Mobile Center of Excellence
June 2, 2017
Enterprises strategizing on mobility today, including for internal collaboration, don't have the luxury of learning as they go. Tony Rizzo, enterprise mobility specialist with Blue Hill Research, expl....
Comms APIs: Pushing the Enterprise Edge
May 24, 2017
Mark Winther, head of IDC's global telecom consulting practice, gives us his take on how CPaaS providers evolve beyond the basic building blocks and address maturing enterprise needs.
UCaaS Scorecard: Rating the Market Leaders
May 18, 2017
Diane Myers, senior research director at IHS Markit, walks us through her 2017 UC-as-a-service report... and shares what might be to come in 2018.
Get Up to Speed on the Digital Imperative
April 28, 2017
Change isn't easy, but it is necessary. Tune in for advice and perspective from Zeus Kerravala, co-author of a "Digital Transformation for Dummies" special edition.
Takeaways & Tips on UC&C Spending
April 20, 2017
Robin Gareiss, president of Nemertes Research, shares insight gleaned from the firm's 12th annual UCC Total Cost of Operations study.
Looking Ahead: Enterprise UC&C Circa 2020
March 23, 2017
Tim Banting, of Current Analysis, gives us a peek into what the next three years will bring in advance of his Enterprise Connect session exploring the question: Will there be a new model for enterpris....
SBC ABCs... & Then Some
March 15, 2017
Andrew Prokop, communications evangelist with Arrow Systems Integration, discusses the evolving role of the all-important session border controller.
TADHack-mini Orlando: What, Where, When, Why & How
March 9, 2017
Organizer Alan Quayle gives us the lowdown on programmable communications and all you need to know about participating in this pre-Enterprise Connect hackathon.
UC Lockdown: Knowing How to Keep Hackers at Bay
March 3, 2017
From protecting against new vulnerabilities to keeping security assessments up to date, security consultant Mark Collier shares tips on how best to protect your UC systems.
Cloud Architectures: How They Differ & What That Means for You
February 24, 2017
UC analyst Blair Pleasant sorts through the myriad cloud architectural models underlying UCaaS and CCaaS offerings, and explains why knowing the differences matter.
Practical Advice for Navigating SIP Trunking
February 17, 2017
From the most basics of basics to the hidden gotchas, UC consultant Melissa Swartz helps demystify the complex world of SIP trunking.
On-Prem, Cloud, Hybrid? How to Approach the Skype for Business Decision
February 7, 2017
UC&C consultant Kevin Kieller, a partner at enableUC, shares pointers for making the right architectural choices for your Skype for Business deployment.
UCaaS Ins & Outs: Eye on the Enterprise Opportunity
February 1, 2017
Elka Popova, a Frost & Sullivan program director, shares a status report on the UCaaS market today and offers her perspective on what large enterprises need before committing to UC in the cloud.
What You Need to Know About Cloud Video Services
January 26, 2017
Andrew Davis, co-founder of Wainhouse Research and chair of the Video track at Enterprise Connect 2017, sorts through the myriad cloud video service options and shares how to tell if your choice is en....
Cloud Contact Center: The New Normal?
January 23, 2017
Sheila McGee-Smith, Contact Center/Customer Experience track chair for Enterprise Connect 2017, tells us what we need to know about the role cloud software is playing in contact centers today.
More Podcasts