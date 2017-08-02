 
SHARE

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Dave Stein
Mr. Stein, a principal with Stein Consulting Group, has more than 30 years of consulting, information systems and telecommunications experience,...
Read Full Bio >>
SHARE

Dave Stein | August 02, 2017 |

 
 
share
 

UC, Network Vendors: Buy, Sell, Hold?

UC, Network Vendors: Buy, Sell, Hold? As in baseball, UC and networking vendors on the bubble need to position themselves to buy -- a la Mitel and Extreme Networks -- or be sold.

As in baseball, UC and networking vendors on the bubble need to position themselves to buy -- a la Mitel and Extreme Networks -- or be sold.

portableIt's the middle of summer and the baseball pennant races are heating up in most divisions. As the trade deadline loomed this week, teams on the bubble (not sure if they're in the hunt for the playoffs) had to decide if they should stand pat or be sellers or buyers. My team, the New York Yankees, decided to be a buyer, and in my opinion made some astute moves that set it up for a deep post-season run.

In thinking about Major League Baseball, I see an analogy to the communications technology market.

Mitel at Bat
Two recent examples come to mind. The first is Mitel's recently announced decision to acquire ShoreTel, which in turn has in part built itself up through a number of acquisitions in recent years -- Agito Networks (mobility), M5 (cloud), and Corvisa (cloud/CPaaS). Although these acquisitions enabled ShoreTel to fill in a number of gaps, they weren't sufficient to make the company profitable by GAAP measures. They weren't enough to allow ShoreTel to differentiate its offerings.

The emergence of cloud competitors minimized the previous competitive advantage ShoreTel enjoyed with its "Brilliantly Simple" networked PBX. Although its cloud revenue, of more than $130 million, were notable, not enough so to overcome overhead. ShoreTel had been looking for strategic alternatives -- i.e., to sell itself -- for a while, and just prior to Mitel's bid, the company reorganized to focus on the cloud, emphasized the agent model, and eliminated channel positions as well as its consultant program.

Returning to the baseball analogy, ShoreTel chose to be a seller because it didn't see itself with a winning lineup.

By contrast, Mitel has had a series of successful acquisitions, including Aastra (PBX), InterTel (PBX), PrairieFire (contact center), and Oaisys (call recording) -- as well as failed prior attempts for ShoreTel and Polycom, and a brief fling with Mavenir. The Mitel acquisitions did two things -- they allowed the company to fill in gaps in the product line and build critical mass in the core voice/UC space. With last month's procurement of the Toshiba North American UC base and the ShoreTel purchase, Mitel will be able to further build a critical mass in both SMB premises as well as overall cloud sales.

Mitel chose to be a buyer because it thinks it has the necessary parts and depth to make a deep run. It has a reasonable track record of protecting the installed user bases of acquired companies. Time will tell if this continues (I would be a little nervous about the roadmap if I were a ShoreTel premises customer).

Certainly Mitel is a credible player and will receive serious consideration alongside Cisco, Microsoft, and the various cloud providers (i.e., 8x8, RingCentral, and BroadSoft-powered organizations such as Vonage and Masergy). In an industry seeing continued consolidation and competition from non-traditional sources (i.e., CPaaS providers such as Twilio and enterprise software vendors such as SAP), the Mitel strategy makes a lot of sense.

Extreme Networks Running Home
The second case is about Extreme Networks. It has acted as a consolidator in the networking industry in a similar fashion to what Mitel has done in the voice/UC space. The recent Extreme procurements include Enterasys (LAN), Zebra Technologies (wireless), Avaya Networking (LAN), and a deal for Broadcom/Brocade's data center switching, routing, and analytics business is pending. Each of the selling companies had a reason to divest; for example, Avaya clearly needed cash and focus on its core UC portfolio while in bankruptcy court.

These new pieces, when added to a reasonable existing base of networking users, make Extreme one of only three networking players -- along with Cisco and HP -- with a complete wired and wireless network offering. (Of course, Cisco and HP have significant portfolios outside of the networking space.

So Extreme's decision to be a buyer has made it a significant pure-play networking vendor. It has already announced an initiative to use common hardware to support the different network operating systems portfolio, a move that should go a long way in protecting the installed base. Its post-acquisition size may allow Extreme to be more successful in marketing differentiated products such as the Shortest Path Bridging Fabric Connect (previously Avaya Networking). Time will tell.

To the buyers, here's hoping these acquisitions will position you for the long term and that you will treat your new employees and customers right. For enterprise readers, may the market always provide you with great choices to cheer on.

"SCTC Perspectives" is written by members of the Society of Communications Technology Consultants, an international organization of independent information and communications technology professionals serving clients in all business sectors and government worldwide.





COMMENTS

Trending Now

Mobile Messaging - Be in their line of sight

Featured This Week:
Visit our Microsite to Learn More about how to empower mobility for better communications

Sponsored By


Webinars Podcasts
Contact Centers 2020: Driving Innovation in Customer Experience
August 16, 2017

Contact centers have long been at the leading edge of innovation in communications technology, given their promise of measurable ROI and the continual need to optimize customer interactions and sta

Virtualizing UC&C: The Role of Hyperconvergence
July 12, 2017

Enterprises have been migrating Unified Communications & Collaboration applications to datacenters - private clouds - for the past few years. With this move comes the opportunity to leverage da

Meeting the Needs of the Dynamic Meeting Room
May 31, 2017

In the days of old, people in suits used to meet at a boardroom table to update each other on their work. Including a remote colleague meant setting a conference phone on the table for in-person pa

More Webinars
UCaaS Consolidation: Mulling Over Mitel's ShoreTel Buy
July 27, 2017
Industry watcher Elka Popova, a Frost & Sullivan program director, shares her perspective on this acquisition, discussing Mitel's market positioning, why the move makes sense, and more.
WebRTC: Why Wait?
July 14, 2017
Lantre Barr, founder and CEO of Blacc Spot Media, urges any enterprise that's been on the fence about integrating real-time communications into business workflows to jump off and get started. Tune and....
Inside the CPaaS Decision
June 28, 2017
Communications expert Tsahi Levent-Levi, author of the popular BlogGeek.me blog, keeps a running tally and comprehensive overview of communications platform-as-a-service offerings in his "Choosing a W....
Not Your Father's Telecom Expense Management
June 9, 2017
If you think telecom expense management applies to nothing more than business phone lines, think again. Hyoun Park, founder and principal investigator with technology advisory Amalgam Insights, tells ....
Why You Need a Mobile Center of Excellence
June 2, 2017
Enterprises strategizing on mobility today, including for internal collaboration, don't have the luxury of learning as they go. Tony Rizzo, enterprise mobility specialist with Blue Hill Research, expl....
Comms APIs: Pushing the Enterprise Edge
May 24, 2017
Mark Winther, head of IDC's global telecom consulting practice, gives us his take on how CPaaS providers evolve beyond the basic building blocks and address maturing enterprise needs.
UCaaS Scorecard: Rating the Market Leaders
May 18, 2017
Diane Myers, senior research director at IHS Markit, walks us through her 2017 UC-as-a-service report... and shares what might be to come in 2018.
Get Up to Speed on the Digital Imperative
April 28, 2017
Change isn't easy, but it is necessary. Tune in for advice and perspective from Zeus Kerravala, co-author of a "Digital Transformation for Dummies" special edition.
Takeaways & Tips on UC&C Spending
April 20, 2017
Robin Gareiss, president of Nemertes Research, shares insight gleaned from the firm's 12th annual UCC Total Cost of Operations study.
Looking Ahead: Enterprise UC&C Circa 2020
March 23, 2017
Tim Banting, of Current Analysis, gives us a peek into what the next three years will bring in advance of his Enterprise Connect session exploring the question: Will there be a new model for enterpris....
SBC ABCs... & Then Some
March 15, 2017
Andrew Prokop, communications evangelist with Arrow Systems Integration, discusses the evolving role of the all-important session border controller.
TADHack-mini Orlando: What, Where, When, Why & How
March 9, 2017
Organizer Alan Quayle gives us the lowdown on programmable communications and all you need to know about participating in this pre-Enterprise Connect hackathon.
UC Lockdown: Knowing How to Keep Hackers at Bay
March 3, 2017
From protecting against new vulnerabilities to keeping security assessments up to date, security consultant Mark Collier shares tips on how best to protect your UC systems.
Cloud Architectures: How They Differ & What That Means for You
February 24, 2017
UC analyst Blair Pleasant sorts through the myriad cloud architectural models underlying UCaaS and CCaaS offerings, and explains why knowing the differences matter.
Practical Advice for Navigating SIP Trunking
February 17, 2017
From the most basics of basics to the hidden gotchas, UC consultant Melissa Swartz helps demystify the complex world of SIP trunking.
On-Prem, Cloud, Hybrid? How to Approach the Skype for Business Decision
February 7, 2017
UC&C consultant Kevin Kieller, a partner at enableUC, shares pointers for making the right architectural choices for your Skype for Business deployment.
UCaaS Ins & Outs: Eye on the Enterprise Opportunity
February 1, 2017
Elka Popova, a Frost & Sullivan program director, shares a status report on the UCaaS market today and offers her perspective on what large enterprises need before committing to UC in the cloud.
What You Need to Know About Cloud Video Services
January 26, 2017
Andrew Davis, co-founder of Wainhouse Research and chair of the Video track at Enterprise Connect 2017, sorts through the myriad cloud video service options and shares how to tell if your choice is en....
Cloud Contact Center: The New Normal?
January 23, 2017
Sheila McGee-Smith, Contact Center/Customer Experience track chair for Enterprise Connect 2017, tells us what we need to know about the role cloud software is playing in contact centers today.
More Podcasts