 
SHARE

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Michelle Burbick
Michelle Burbick is the Associate Editor and a blogger for No Jitter, UBM Tech's online community for news and analysis...
Read Full Bio >>
SHARE

Michelle Burbick | July 26, 2017 |

 
 
share
 

Genband CEO: Kandy to Sweeten Digital Innovation

Genband CEO: Kandy to Sweeten Digital Innovation Company sees its CPaaS offering as a way to help enterprises and service providers cross the digital divide.

Company sees its CPaaS offering as a way to help enterprises and service providers cross the digital divide.

Ask Genband CEO David Walsh about the future, and he'll confidently tell you about Kandy, the communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) offering the company sees as the means to digital innovation among enterprise and service provider customers.

While Genband is in a quiet period pending its merger with Sonus Networks, Walsh drove his Kandy point home at the company's recent annual partner and customer conference, Perspectives17, both in a one-on-one briefing and in his keynote address on digital disruption.

"It comes down to whether you are going to disrupt or be disrupted," Walsh said on stage. "It's as if we've been hit by a massive digital meteor that has split the world into winners and losers ... everything is changing. ... And it's not just that this meteor hit and it's reorganizing everything we do, but it's this divide," he continued.

"You have a lot of people standing on one side, stuck, not knowing what to do. Then you have others that are running and leaping across that divide. The crevice is not going to close back up. You've got to jump across the divide."

Walsh used market cap examples to illustrate the massive shifts underway in different verticals. In retail, he pointed out Target's $43.8 billion market cap versus Amazon's unprecedented $351.8 billion figure. And, in hospitality, he called out the difference between the $38 billion market cap of Marriott, a traditional leader established in 1927, and the $31 billion market cap of relative newbie Airbnb, launched in 2008. This is a case in which a company with no actual infrastructure investments, owning no properties, rivals a multinational hotel chain that's been around for close to a century.

Looking at the music vertical, Spotify, established in 2006, has a market cap of $13 billion, Walsh said. Compare this to the $3.4 billion market cap of Warner Music Group and the $2.4 billion market cap of Sony, and it's clear that business is not the same as it used to be. The story is much the same in the entertainment vertical, with Netflix reaching a market cap of $70 billion, compared to its competitors Fox ($52 billion) and Dish ($34 billion). Businesses that are gaining ground on traditional corporations have done so with a digital advantage, prioritizing the ability to provide services over owning assets.

The below slide from Walsh's keynote is a humorous look at how things have changed over the years:

portable

With Kandy, Genband can help enterprises and service providers cross the digital divide, Walsh said. The company is finally reaching "revenue activation mode" with Kandy, which is just about three years old. The sales cycle for Kandy is fairly lengthy -- about a year for carriers, he added.

"Our customers know how to buy our traditional services. They want to buy [Kandy], but they need to get ready and go through this whole process," which includes bolting Kandy onto the network, training the salesforce, and educating the customer base, Walsh said.

"Remember, people are not not communicating; they are doing it in different ways. They are launching communications from within applications ... communications are shifting toward being embedded -- that's the big shift," he said. "If the carriers don't have a platform to do that, they are going to watch all their revenue slip away. Most of these carriers want that relationship with the customer, and that's where we come in."

While Genband continues working with service providers, it also will ramp up its Kandy efforts in major verticals like financial services and healthcare, Walsh added. "The market is just opening up."

Also for Kandy, Walsh advised the audience to keep an eye on blockchain -- the next big area of innovation, in his estimate. "There are already hundreds of blockchain companies out there, and there will be a lot of things to talk about in this area at next year's Perspectives," Walsh said. "I'm not sure what those things will be yet, but they are going to want to have a real-time communications aspect to them. Everything is better if they're enabled by real-time communications."

Kandy, too, will play in Internet of Things, Walsh said. "It's being driven by a lot of the same things we are seeing in the digital disruption. We see us participating in this whole IoT phenomenon."

Follow Michelle Burbick and No Jitter on Twitter!
@nojitter
@MBurbick





COMMENTS

Trending Now

Mobile Messaging - Be in their line of sight

Featured This Week:
Visit our Microsite to Learn More about how to empower mobility for better communications

Sponsored By


Webinars Podcasts
Virtualizing UC&C: The Role of Hyperconvergence
July 12, 2017

Enterprises have been migrating Unified Communications & Collaboration applications to datacenters - private clouds - for the past few years. With this move comes the opportunity to leverage da

Meeting the Needs of the Dynamic Meeting Room
May 31, 2017

In the days of old, people in suits used to meet at a boardroom table to update each other on their work. Including a remote colleague meant setting a conference phone on the table for in-person pa

Taking Your Contact Center to the Cloud: The First Step in Your Digital Transformation Journey
April 19, 2017

Now more than ever, enterprise contact centers have a unique opportunity to lead the way towards complete, digital transformation. Moving your contact center to the cloud is a starting point, quick

More Webinars
WebRTC: Why Wait?
July 14, 2017
Lantre Barr, founder and CEO of Blacc Spot Media, urges any enterprise that's been on the fence about integrating real-time communications into business workflows to jump off and get started. Tune and....
Inside the CPaaS Decision
June 28, 2017
Communications expert Tsahi Levent-Levi, author of the popular BlogGeek.me blog, keeps a running tally and comprehensive overview of communications platform-as-a-service offerings in his "Choosing a W....
Not Your Father's Telecom Expense Management
June 9, 2017
If you think telecom expense management applies to nothing more than business phone lines, think again. Hyoun Park, founder and principal investigator with technology advisory Amalgam Insights, tells ....
Why You Need a Mobile Center of Excellence
June 2, 2017
Enterprises strategizing on mobility today, including for internal collaboration, don't have the luxury of learning as they go. Tony Rizzo, enterprise mobility specialist with Blue Hill Research, expl....
Comms APIs: Pushing the Enterprise Edge
May 24, 2017
Mark Winther, head of IDC's global telecom consulting practice, gives us his take on how CPaaS providers evolve beyond the basic building blocks and address maturing enterprise needs.
UCaaS Scorecard: Rating the Market Leaders
May 18, 2017
Diane Myers, senior research director at IHS Markit, walks us through her 2017 UC-as-a-service report... and shares what might be to come in 2018.
Get Up to Speed on the Digital Imperative
April 28, 2017
Change isn't easy, but it is necessary. Tune in for advice and perspective from Zeus Kerravala, co-author of a "Digital Transformation for Dummies" special edition.
Takeaways & Tips on UC&C Spending
April 20, 2017
Robin Gareiss, president of Nemertes Research, shares insight gleaned from the firm's 12th annual UCC Total Cost of Operations study.
Looking Ahead: Enterprise UC&C Circa 2020
March 23, 2017
Tim Banting, of Current Analysis, gives us a peek into what the next three years will bring in advance of his Enterprise Connect session exploring the question: Will there be a new model for enterpris....
SBC ABCs... & Then Some
March 15, 2017
Andrew Prokop, communications evangelist with Arrow Systems Integration, discusses the evolving role of the all-important session border controller.
TADHack-mini Orlando: What, Where, When, Why & How
March 9, 2017
Organizer Alan Quayle gives us the lowdown on programmable communications and all you need to know about participating in this pre-Enterprise Connect hackathon.
UC Lockdown: Knowing How to Keep Hackers at Bay
March 3, 2017
From protecting against new vulnerabilities to keeping security assessments up to date, security consultant Mark Collier shares tips on how best to protect your UC systems.
Cloud Architectures: How They Differ & What That Means for You
February 24, 2017
UC analyst Blair Pleasant sorts through the myriad cloud architectural models underlying UCaaS and CCaaS offerings, and explains why knowing the differences matter.
Practical Advice for Navigating SIP Trunking
February 17, 2017
From the most basics of basics to the hidden gotchas, UC consultant Melissa Swartz helps demystify the complex world of SIP trunking.
On-Prem, Cloud, Hybrid? How to Approach the Skype for Business Decision
February 7, 2017
UC&C consultant Kevin Kieller, a partner at enableUC, shares pointers for making the right architectural choices for your Skype for Business deployment.
UCaaS Ins & Outs: Eye on the Enterprise Opportunity
February 1, 2017
Elka Popova, a Frost & Sullivan program director, shares a status report on the UCaaS market today and offers her perspective on what large enterprises need before committing to UC in the cloud.
What You Need to Know About Cloud Video Services
January 26, 2017
Andrew Davis, co-founder of Wainhouse Research and chair of the Video track at Enterprise Connect 2017, sorts through the myriad cloud video service options and shares how to tell if your choice is en....
Cloud Contact Center: The New Normal?
January 23, 2017
Sheila McGee-Smith, Contact Center/Customer Experience track chair for Enterprise Connect 2017, tells us what we need to know about the role cloud software is playing in contact centers today.
More Podcasts