 
SHARE

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sheila McGee-Smith
Sheila McGee-Smith, who founded McGee-Smith Analytics in 2001, is a leading communications industry analyst and strategic consultant focused on the...
Read Full Bio >>
SHARE

Sheila McGee-Smith | July 19, 2017 |

 
 
share
 

8x8 Delivers Millennial-Ready Contact Center Enhancements

8x8 Delivers Millennial-Ready Contact Center Enhancements New release focuses on 'collaborative performance management' and improved analytics.

New release focuses on 'collaborative performance management' and improved analytics.

8x8 today introduced advanced quality management tools and new analytics capabilities for its cloud contact center solution, Virtual Contact Center.

This VCC update, Quality Management 3.5 Release, reflects 8x8's commitment to move upmarket from small and mid-sized businesses with offerings suitable for global enterprises as well. Innovative features highlighted in the new release come from the ongoing work of the core team of 10 highly skilled quality management engineers who came to 8x8 with the 2015 acquisition of Quality Software Corp. (In another 2015 acquisition, of DXI (a U.K.-based company with 81 employees), 8x8 immediately strengthened its U.K./European footprint in that pursuit of supporting global enterprises.)

8x8 has attached the marketing tagline "collaborative performance management" to the QM 3.5 release -- and several new features support that characterization. The "sexiest" one among them is the ability to type an @mention in an interaction recording to add an annotation and share the media file with others in the business.

For example, imagine a contact center supervisor or QM manager reviewing an audio recording and screen file of an agent who has done a particularly great job of upselling a customer after a simple inquiry call. By typing @SalesTeam, for example, the reviewer not only would be able to forward the file, but also mark the location so others are pointed directly to the relevant section of the interaction. Or, the reviewer could snip and share just a section of the recording. A media player would come embedded with the recording -- a capability not available with legacy QM solutions.

In this example, the company's @SalesTeam distribution could include agent peers as well as marketing or product managers so they could get a sense of what is working (or alternatively, what isn't working) with customer engagements. Apropos of having a full UCaaS and CCaaS portfolio, 8x8 is adding value in the contact center that crosses the enterprise as well.

In addition to its collaborative benefits, the use of the @mention feature can help speed agent competency and onboarding -- so key to contact centers where staff turnaround is such an ongoing issue. Imagine that instead of having new agents sit through training sessions, a supervisor could use the @mention feature to push out examples of how other agents have successfully handled common transactions or tricky issues.

The @mention feature helps create a new approach to training, one that is more in tune with the millennials who are such a large part of the contact center workforce, Tim Richter, 8x8 director of product marketing, said during a briefing. For them, learning is not a rote process. Instead of an interaction review that just says, "You didn't do a good job of upselling on this call," an agent gets a link to a call with great upsell. That's collaborative not punitive -- which works for all of us, not just the millennials.

Other QM 3.5 release features include:

  • Built-in menus, aimed at reducing time spent in classroom training
  • A slide-out panel user interface, aimed at improving usability and allowing for customization

As for the new analytics capabilities, 8x8 also announced VCC Post Call Survey and VCC Customer Experience features. With the latter, a contact center supervisor will be able to create a graphical view of customer call flow, including a visualization of popular IVR paths.

The value of this capability is best explained via example, as seen above. The example emphasizes that because of the importance companies are placing on customer experience, contact center managers need the ability to create reports on call volumes not only for their own use but for CMOs, CIOs, and CFOs who are watching customer care metrics as well.

As these latest offerings show, 8x8 not only is looking to continue helping businesses make better use of the information gleaned from their contact centers, but also to reinvigorate processes for the management and training of staff within those contact centers.

Follow Sheila McGee-Smith on Twitter and Google+!
@McGeeSmith
Sheila McGee-Smith on Google+





COMMENTS

Trending Now

Mobile Messaging - Be in their line of sight

Featured This Week:
Visit our Microsite to Learn More about how to empower mobility for better communications

Sponsored By


Webinars Podcasts
Virtualizing UC&C: The Role of Hyperconvergence
July 12, 2017

Enterprises have been migrating Unified Communications & Collaboration applications to datacenters - private clouds - for the past few years. With this move comes the opportunity to leverage da

Meeting the Needs of the Dynamic Meeting Room
May 31, 2017

In the days of old, people in suits used to meet at a boardroom table to update each other on their work. Including a remote colleague meant setting a conference phone on the table for in-person pa

Taking Your Contact Center to the Cloud: The First Step in Your Digital Transformation Journey
April 19, 2017

Now more than ever, enterprise contact centers have a unique opportunity to lead the way towards complete, digital transformation. Moving your contact center to the cloud is a starting point, quick

More Webinars
WebRTC: Why Wait?
July 14, 2017
Lantre Barr, founder and CEO of Blacc Spot Media, urges any enterprise that's been on the fence about integrating real-time communications into business workflows to jump off and get started. Tune and....
Inside the CPaaS Decision
June 28, 2017
Communications expert Tsahi Levent-Levi, author of the popular BlogGeek.me blog, keeps a running tally and comprehensive overview of communications platform-as-a-service offerings in his "Choosing a W....
Not Your Father's Telecom Expense Management
June 9, 2017
If you think telecom expense management applies to nothing more than business phone lines, think again. Hyoun Park, founder and principal investigator with technology advisory Amalgam Insights, tells ....
Why You Need a Mobile Center of Excellence
June 2, 2017
Enterprises strategizing on mobility today, including for internal collaboration, don't have the luxury of learning as they go. Tony Rizzo, enterprise mobility specialist with Blue Hill Research, expl....
Comms APIs: Pushing the Enterprise Edge
May 24, 2017
Mark Winther, head of IDC's global telecom consulting practice, gives us his take on how CPaaS providers evolve beyond the basic building blocks and address maturing enterprise needs.
UCaaS Scorecard: Rating the Market Leaders
May 18, 2017
Diane Myers, senior research director at IHS Markit, walks us through her 2017 UC-as-a-service report... and shares what might be to come in 2018.
Get Up to Speed on the Digital Imperative
April 28, 2017
Change isn't easy, but it is necessary. Tune in for advice and perspective from Zeus Kerravala, co-author of a "Digital Transformation for Dummies" special edition.
Takeaways & Tips on UC&C Spending
April 20, 2017
Robin Gareiss, president of Nemertes Research, shares insight gleaned from the firm's 12th annual UCC Total Cost of Operations study.
Looking Ahead: Enterprise UC&C Circa 2020
March 23, 2017
Tim Banting, of Current Analysis, gives us a peek into what the next three years will bring in advance of his Enterprise Connect session exploring the question: Will there be a new model for enterpris....
SBC ABCs... & Then Some
March 15, 2017
Andrew Prokop, communications evangelist with Arrow Systems Integration, discusses the evolving role of the all-important session border controller.
TADHack-mini Orlando: What, Where, When, Why & How
March 9, 2017
Organizer Alan Quayle gives us the lowdown on programmable communications and all you need to know about participating in this pre-Enterprise Connect hackathon.
UC Lockdown: Knowing How to Keep Hackers at Bay
March 3, 2017
From protecting against new vulnerabilities to keeping security assessments up to date, security consultant Mark Collier shares tips on how best to protect your UC systems.
Cloud Architectures: How They Differ & What That Means for You
February 24, 2017
UC analyst Blair Pleasant sorts through the myriad cloud architectural models underlying UCaaS and CCaaS offerings, and explains why knowing the differences matter.
Practical Advice for Navigating SIP Trunking
February 17, 2017
From the most basics of basics to the hidden gotchas, UC consultant Melissa Swartz helps demystify the complex world of SIP trunking.
On-Prem, Cloud, Hybrid? How to Approach the Skype for Business Decision
February 7, 2017
UC&C consultant Kevin Kieller, a partner at enableUC, shares pointers for making the right architectural choices for your Skype for Business deployment.
UCaaS Ins & Outs: Eye on the Enterprise Opportunity
February 1, 2017
Elka Popova, a Frost & Sullivan program director, shares a status report on the UCaaS market today and offers her perspective on what large enterprises need before committing to UC in the cloud.
What You Need to Know About Cloud Video Services
January 26, 2017
Andrew Davis, co-founder of Wainhouse Research and chair of the Video track at Enterprise Connect 2017, sorts through the myriad cloud video service options and shares how to tell if your choice is en....
Cloud Contact Center: The New Normal?
January 23, 2017
Sheila McGee-Smith, Contact Center/Customer Experience track chair for Enterprise Connect 2017, tells us what we need to know about the role cloud software is playing in contact centers today.
More Podcasts