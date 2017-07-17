 
SHARE

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Beth Schultz
Beth Schultz is editor of No Jitter and program co-chair for Enterprise Connect. Beth has more than two decades of...
Read Full Bio >>
SHARE

Beth Schultz | July 17, 2017 |

 
 
share
 

No Jitter On Air: What's Up With WebRTC

No Jitter On Air: What's Up With WebRTC In our latest podcast episodes, catch up with two experts in real-time communications.

In our latest podcast episodes, catch up with two experts in real-time communications.

Query line-of-business managers about their processes, and in many descriptions you're sure to hear something along the lines of "and then we call... ." In traditional corporate environments, that "and then" infers manual effort and a break in the workflow -- switching from an application to launch a softphone client or picking up the handset on a desktop phone, for example.

Increasingly, however, we know that businesses are looking toward streamlined processes and seamless communications. Click to call, text, or video chat options are gaining in popularity, whether resident in a business application, a mobile app, or a website.

To bring us up to speed on the latest in real-time communications, we recently chatted with two WebRTC experts as part of our No Jitter On Air podcast series.

In "WebRTC: Why Wait?" we spoke with Lantre Barr, founder and CEO of Blacc Spot Media, a WebRTC consultant firm. Based on the activity and interest he's seen, Barr suggested any enterprise that waits too much longer to implement WebRTC is going to put itself "behind the curve" on real-time communications. "It's all about being able to beat your competitors to market with solutions, and now is the time to start that process," he said.

Click on the player below to hear more of Barr's thoughts on topics such as:

  • What Apple's support in Safari, macOS High Sierra, and iOS 11 means in terms of the overall acceptance and use of WebRTC
  • Growth projections for WebRTC projects
  • The critical role WebRTC plays in the Internet of Things
  • Interesting enterprise use cases

And, in "Inside the CPaaS Decision," Tsahi Levent-Levi, communications expert and author of the popular BlogGeek.me blog, gave us some ideas on how to think about WebRTC in the context of communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) support. Calling WebRTC a "building block," Levent-Levi reminded listeners just how "very useful" it is to be able to support voice and video communications within a browser, using the familiar calendar invite as an example.

Five years ago, inviting a customer or supplier to a meeting meant sending a link to a Web conferencing service via email. That external recipient would have needed to download the app just to join a one-time meeting, if IT even allowed such user actions. "In a way, enterprises were segregated into what they could use internally for employee communications and what they could use externally -- and that's not a good thing in general," he said. Among other benefits, WebRTC enables seamless guest access to those all-important meetings business users host.

Click on the player below to hear what else Levent-Levi has to say on WebRTC and CPaaS. He speaks on topics such as:

  • The role of WebRTC for internal communications and within the contact center
  • Features and functions of CPaaS with WebRTC support
  • Core competencies and key decision points
  • Going it alone with CPaaS on premises vs. from a cloud provider
  • Enterprise challenges, including pricing and SLAs

As Levent-Levi concluded: Enterprises need to made a decision around real-time communications, but they can't take it lightly. But remember, he said, "It's fun."

Tune in to these No Jitter On Air episodes, and check out our podcast archive here.

Follow Beth Schultz and No Jitter on Twitter!
@Beth_Schultz
@nojitter





COMMENTS

Trending Now

Mobile Messaging - Be in their line of sight

Featured This Week:
Visit our Microsite to Learn More about how to empower mobility for better communications

Sponsored By


Webinars Podcasts
Virtualizing UC&C: The Role of Hyperconvergence
July 12, 2017

Enterprises have been migrating Unified Communications & Collaboration applications to datacenters - private clouds - for the past few years. With this move comes the opportunity to leverage da

Meeting the Needs of the Dynamic Meeting Room
May 31, 2017

In the days of old, people in suits used to meet at a boardroom table to update each other on their work. Including a remote colleague meant setting a conference phone on the table for in-person pa

Taking Your Contact Center to the Cloud: The First Step in Your Digital Transformation Journey
April 19, 2017

Now more than ever, enterprise contact centers have a unique opportunity to lead the way towards complete, digital transformation. Moving your contact center to the cloud is a starting point, quick

More Webinars
WebRTC: Why Wait?
July 14, 2017
Lantre Barr, founder and CEO of Blacc Spot Media, urges any enterprise that's been on the fence about integrating real-time communications into business workflows to jump off and get started. Tune and....
Inside the CPaaS Decision
June 28, 2017
Communications expert Tsahi Levent-Levi, author of the popular BlogGeek.me blog, keeps a running tally and comprehensive overview of communications platform-as-a-service offerings in his "Choosing a W....
Not Your Father's Telecom Expense Management
June 9, 2017
If you think telecom expense management applies to nothing more than business phone lines, think again. Hyoun Park, founder and principal investigator with technology advisory Amalgam Insights, tells ....
Why You Need a Mobile Center of Excellence
June 2, 2017
Enterprises strategizing on mobility today, including for internal collaboration, don't have the luxury of learning as they go. Tony Rizzo, enterprise mobility specialist with Blue Hill Research, expl....
Comms APIs: Pushing the Enterprise Edge
May 24, 2017
Mark Winther, head of IDC's global telecom consulting practice, gives us his take on how CPaaS providers evolve beyond the basic building blocks and address maturing enterprise needs.
UCaaS Scorecard: Rating the Market Leaders
May 18, 2017
Diane Myers, senior research director at IHS Markit, walks us through her 2017 UC-as-a-service report... and shares what might be to come in 2018.
Get Up to Speed on the Digital Imperative
April 28, 2017
Change isn't easy, but it is necessary. Tune in for advice and perspective from Zeus Kerravala, co-author of a "Digital Transformation for Dummies" special edition.
Takeaways & Tips on UC&C Spending
April 20, 2017
Robin Gareiss, president of Nemertes Research, shares insight gleaned from the firm's 12th annual UCC Total Cost of Operations study.
Looking Ahead: Enterprise UC&C Circa 2020
March 23, 2017
Tim Banting, of Current Analysis, gives us a peek into what the next three years will bring in advance of his Enterprise Connect session exploring the question: Will there be a new model for enterpris....
SBC ABCs... & Then Some
March 15, 2017
Andrew Prokop, communications evangelist with Arrow Systems Integration, discusses the evolving role of the all-important session border controller.
TADHack-mini Orlando: What, Where, When, Why & How
March 9, 2017
Organizer Alan Quayle gives us the lowdown on programmable communications and all you need to know about participating in this pre-Enterprise Connect hackathon.
UC Lockdown: Knowing How to Keep Hackers at Bay
March 3, 2017
From protecting against new vulnerabilities to keeping security assessments up to date, security consultant Mark Collier shares tips on how best to protect your UC systems.
Cloud Architectures: How They Differ & What That Means for You
February 24, 2017
UC analyst Blair Pleasant sorts through the myriad cloud architectural models underlying UCaaS and CCaaS offerings, and explains why knowing the differences matter.
Practical Advice for Navigating SIP Trunking
February 17, 2017
From the most basics of basics to the hidden gotchas, UC consultant Melissa Swartz helps demystify the complex world of SIP trunking.
On-Prem, Cloud, Hybrid? How to Approach the Skype for Business Decision
February 7, 2017
UC&C consultant Kevin Kieller, a partner at enableUC, shares pointers for making the right architectural choices for your Skype for Business deployment.
UCaaS Ins & Outs: Eye on the Enterprise Opportunity
February 1, 2017
Elka Popova, a Frost & Sullivan program director, shares a status report on the UCaaS market today and offers her perspective on what large enterprises need before committing to UC in the cloud.
What You Need to Know About Cloud Video Services
January 26, 2017
Andrew Davis, co-founder of Wainhouse Research and chair of the Video track at Enterprise Connect 2017, sorts through the myriad cloud video service options and shares how to tell if your choice is en....
Cloud Contact Center: The New Normal?
January 23, 2017
Sheila McGee-Smith, Contact Center/Customer Experience track chair for Enterprise Connect 2017, tells us what we need to know about the role cloud software is playing in contact centers today.
More Podcasts