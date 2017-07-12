 
SHARE

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Michael Lazar
Michael Lazar, a veteran of the telecom industry, is SVP and telecom practice leader at DataArt Solutions. He has held...
Read Full Bio >>
SHARE

Michael Lazar | July 12, 2017 |

 
 
share
 

What Does 5G Mean for Enterprises?

What Does 5G Mean for Enterprises? Designed to be the network for applications, 5G holds much promise for enterprises that need flexible and dynamic communications services.

Designed to be the network for applications, 5G holds much promise for enterprises that need flexible and dynamic communications services.

What do you think of when you hear "5G?"

As a consumer, you may think of 5G as being about faster speeds on your mobile device, but within the enterprise, does it mean anything other than another round of bring-your-own-device headaches? Does 5G bring any new value to enterprise communications?

5G is not a simple upgrade to existing mobile (2G/3G/4G/LTE) standards, but rather it enables entirely new types of communications services. The promises of 5G include high throughput (with a theoretical maximum of 10 gigabits per second) and very low latency, creating the potential to run existing and new core enterprise applications on what was previously considered a network for mobile apps only.

Many carriers have announced plans to begin 5G rollouts over the next several years. However, deployment is going to take a while; let's not forget that carriers started installing LTE back in 2010 -- and in some places, they still aren't done. The 5G rollout is going to be challenging, with support for many of its new features requiring an upgrade to the existing infrastructure. To provide the ultra-low latency promised by 5G, for example, carriers must place cell towers in much closer proximity to end devices. How close? A fair estimate is under a mile.

Enterprise Promises
One specific type of 5G implementation that looks promising for enterprises is known as fixed wireless access. In this case, carriers would use 5G connectivity to replace a physical connection (such as fiber). Several carriers are looking at using 5G to solve the costly management, maintenance, and upgrade challenges associated with the portion of the telecommunications service that physically reaches the enterprise's premises -- commonly called the "last mile."

We all know of enterprises that have had to wait weeks or even months to get their connections installed or upgraded. 5G will offer the potential for a carrier to install a smaller cell that services a location. While this is technically available today (with 4G or LTE), these technologies are not fast enough to support enterprise communication needs. 5G fixed wireless access may mean no more waiting for that fiber cable to be trenched into a location. This new connectivity, coupled with the move to network function virtualization, will enable carriers to provision new services more quickly and with greater agility than they are able to do so today.

Another 5G feature that holds promise for enterprises is "network slicing," which will enable developers to build end-to-end virtual services suitable for their specific requirements while ensuring that applications have consistent network characteristics and performance. Till now -- meaning, with 4G/LTE -- network slicing has primarily been about enabling the carrier side of delivery. 5G extends the ability end to end (including the handsets), and will allow enterprises the consistency and performance required by application type.

For example, an enterprise might build out network slices for design and engineering services for which high bandwidth (moving large files) is frequently needed but where latency is not a primary concern. Or, it might build out low-latency network slices suitable for high-quality voice and video interactions (telepresence or virtual/augmented reality).

Network for Applications
5G is far more than just a mobile upgrade to faster speeds. It is a fundamental change in how carriers deliver communications. If previous mobile systems were all about creating a network for devices, 5G is designed to be the network for applications. Many of the benefits will take time to roll out, but for enterprises that need flexible and dynamic communications services, 5G has a lot of promise.





COMMENTS

Trending Now

Mobile Messaging - Be in their line of sight

Featured This Week:
Visit our Microsite to Learn More about how to empower mobility for better communications

Sponsored By


Webinars Podcasts
Virtualizing UC&C: The Role of Hyperconvergence
July 12, 2017

Enterprises have been migrating Unified Communications & Collaboration applications to datacenters - private clouds - for the past few years. With this move comes the opportunity to leverage da

Meeting the Needs of the Dynamic Meeting Room
May 31, 2017

In the days of old, people in suits used to meet at a boardroom table to update each other on their work. Including a remote colleague meant setting a conference phone on the table for in-person pa

Taking Your Contact Center to the Cloud: The First Step in Your Digital Transformation Journey
April 19, 2017

Now more than ever, enterprise contact centers have a unique opportunity to lead the way towards complete, digital transformation. Moving your contact center to the cloud is a starting point, quick

More Webinars
Inside the CPaaS Decision
June 28, 2017
Communications expert Tsahi Levent-Levi, author of the popular BlogGeek.me blog, keeps a running tally and comprehensive overview of communications platform-as-a-service offerings in his "Choosing a W....
Not Your Father's Telecom Expense Management
June 9, 2017
If you think telecom expense management applies to nothing more than business phone lines, think again. Hyoun Park, founder and principal investigator with technology advisory Amalgam Insights, tells ....
Why You Need a Mobile Center of Excellence
June 2, 2017
Enterprises strategizing on mobility today, including for internal collaboration, don't have the luxury of learning as they go. Tony Rizzo, enterprise mobility specialist with Blue Hill Research, expl....
Comms APIs: Pushing the Enterprise Edge
May 24, 2017
Mark Winther, head of IDC's global telecom consulting practice, gives us his take on how CPaaS providers evolve beyond the basic building blocks and address maturing enterprise needs.
UCaaS Scorecard: Rating the Market Leaders
May 18, 2017
Diane Myers, senior research director at IHS Markit, walks us through her 2017 UC-as-a-service report... and shares what might be to come in 2018.
Get Up to Speed on the Digital Imperative
April 28, 2017
Change isn't easy, but it is necessary. Tune in for advice and perspective from Zeus Kerravala, co-author of a "Digital Transformation for Dummies" special edition.
Takeaways & Tips on UC&C Spending
April 20, 2017
Robin Gareiss, president of Nemertes Research, shares insight gleaned from the firm's 12th annual UCC Total Cost of Operations study.
Looking Ahead: Enterprise UC&C Circa 2020
March 23, 2017
Tim Banting, of Current Analysis, gives us a peek into what the next three years will bring in advance of his Enterprise Connect session exploring the question: Will there be a new model for enterpris....
SBC ABCs... & Then Some
March 15, 2017
Andrew Prokop, communications evangelist with Arrow Systems Integration, discusses the evolving role of the all-important session border controller.
TADHack-mini Orlando: What, Where, When, Why & How
March 9, 2017
Organizer Alan Quayle gives us the lowdown on programmable communications and all you need to know about participating in this pre-Enterprise Connect hackathon.
UC Lockdown: Knowing How to Keep Hackers at Bay
March 3, 2017
From protecting against new vulnerabilities to keeping security assessments up to date, security consultant Mark Collier shares tips on how best to protect your UC systems.
Cloud Architectures: How They Differ & What That Means for You
February 24, 2017
UC analyst Blair Pleasant sorts through the myriad cloud architectural models underlying UCaaS and CCaaS offerings, and explains why knowing the differences matter.
Practical Advice for Navigating SIP Trunking
February 17, 2017
From the most basics of basics to the hidden gotchas, UC consultant Melissa Swartz helps demystify the complex world of SIP trunking.
On-Prem, Cloud, Hybrid? How to Approach the Skype for Business Decision
February 7, 2017
UC&C consultant Kevin Kieller, a partner at enableUC, shares pointers for making the right architectural choices for your Skype for Business deployment.
UCaaS Ins & Outs: Eye on the Enterprise Opportunity
February 1, 2017
Elka Popova, a Frost & Sullivan program director, shares a status report on the UCaaS market today and offers her perspective on what large enterprises need before committing to UC in the cloud.
What You Need to Know About Cloud Video Services
January 26, 2017
Andrew Davis, co-founder of Wainhouse Research and chair of the Video track at Enterprise Connect 2017, sorts through the myriad cloud video service options and shares how to tell if your choice is en....
Cloud Contact Center: The New Normal?
January 23, 2017
Sheila McGee-Smith, Contact Center/Customer Experience track chair for Enterprise Connect 2017, tells us what we need to know about the role cloud software is playing in contact centers today.
More Podcasts