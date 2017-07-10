 
SHARE

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Terry Slattery
Terry Slattery, is a senior network engineer with decades of experience in the internetworking industry. Prior to joining Chesapeake NetCraftsmen as...
Read Full Bio >>
SHARE

Terry Slattery | July 10, 2017 |

 
 
share
 

Network Visibility: Using Active Path Testing

Network Visibility: Using Active Path Testing How do you know your network is properly handling SIP voice?

How do you know your network is properly handling SIP voice?

You've updated your voice calling system. It uses SIP trunking, you've saved money, and everyone is happy. But a few nagging problems let you know it's not working smoothly all the time. How do you tell whether the network is at fault?

By now, you should know the factors that affect voice quality: latency, jitter, and packet loss. Except in some cases like satellite circuits, latency should be low, perhaps 100 to 200 milliseconds at most. Jitter should likewise be low, unless congestion is driving big changes in queue depths at multiple points in the path. Packet loss may be a significant factor as congestion fills buffers in the networking equipment along the path.

How do you know the network is running smoothly? How do you know a voice problem is external to the parts of the network path you administer? You can't answer these questions if you don't have good network monitoring instrumentation.

Network Visibility
To start, the network monitoring system should be monitoring all interfaces in the paths over which voice may travel. This means the network monitoring system needs to be inexpensive and correctly configured to monitor all interfaces. I've seen too many implementations in which cost has limited the use of the monitoring system such that some network interfaces go unmonitored. The result is a lack of visibility into potential causes of packet loss.

I like to instrument a network to record interface errors and drops. Errors are a network interface or media problem, like a dirty optical connection or a noisy WAN circuit. Drops occur when a network interface's buffers fill and another packet needs to transit that interface. Congestion on egress is significantly more common than congestion on ingress. Investigate interfaces that have more than 0.0001% (that's 1x10E-5) packet loss, and fix those with errors. Drops require other measures, which I'll cover below.

I also like to get reports on call data records and call maintenance records from the call controller, and look for calls that have low mean opinion scores (MOS). A calculated MOS uses latency, jitter, and packet loss to arrive mathematically at a score for the call, so a breakdown of each factor helps identify the type of problem that needs investigation.

Finally, I've found tracking call paths useful. I have firsthand examples where figuring out the call paths for poor video quality took a long time, as I discussed in my initial No Jitter post, "Know The Path Your Media Sessions Take." As we worked on figuring out what was causing performance issues in the two examples I'd shared in that post, being able to drop a test system into the two video facilities to measure the real network paths would have been nice. It would have directed us to make sure that the testing went via the same media concentrators as the video paths, allowing us to quickly identify the core problems.

Networks are too big to look at individual elements. I like to use the network management product's reporting system to sort the test results in Top-N reports that identify the worst offenders. I can then focus on the worst problems. I also look at the Top-N report to determine commonalities. Is common infrastructure involved? Does it always involve a certain site? Does a Top-N problem call report correlate with an interface in a Top-N drops report? Using the network management reporting tools to identify problem spots is very efficient.

Continue to Page 2 for how to help assure voice quality on the network and a new tool for verifying quality of experience





COMMENTS

Trending Now

Mobile Messaging - Be in their line of sight

Featured This Week:
Visit our Microsite to Learn More about how to empower mobility for better communications

Sponsored By


Webinars Podcasts
Virtualizing UC&C: The Role of Hyperconvergence
July 12, 2017

Enterprises have been migrating Unified Communications & Collaboration applications to datacenters - private clouds - for the past few years. With this move comes the opportunity to leverage da

Meeting the Needs of the Dynamic Meeting Room
May 31, 2017

In the days of old, people in suits used to meet at a boardroom table to update each other on their work. Including a remote colleague meant setting a conference phone on the table for in-person pa

Taking Your Contact Center to the Cloud: The First Step in Your Digital Transformation Journey
April 19, 2017

Now more than ever, enterprise contact centers have a unique opportunity to lead the way towards complete, digital transformation. Moving your contact center to the cloud is a starting point, quick

More Webinars
Inside the CPaaS Decision
June 28, 2017
Communications expert Tsahi Levent-Levi, author of the popular BlogGeek.me blog, keeps a running tally and comprehensive overview of communications platform-as-a-service offerings in his "Choosing a W....
Not Your Father's Telecom Expense Management
June 9, 2017
If you think telecom expense management applies to nothing more than business phone lines, think again. Hyoun Park, founder and principal investigator with technology advisory Amalgam Insights, tells ....
Why You Need a Mobile Center of Excellence
June 2, 2017
Enterprises strategizing on mobility today, including for internal collaboration, don't have the luxury of learning as they go. Tony Rizzo, enterprise mobility specialist with Blue Hill Research, expl....
Comms APIs: Pushing the Enterprise Edge
May 24, 2017
Mark Winther, head of IDC's global telecom consulting practice, gives us his take on how CPaaS providers evolve beyond the basic building blocks and address maturing enterprise needs.
UCaaS Scorecard: Rating the Market Leaders
May 18, 2017
Diane Myers, senior research director at IHS Markit, walks us through her 2017 UC-as-a-service report... and shares what might be to come in 2018.
Get Up to Speed on the Digital Imperative
April 28, 2017
Change isn't easy, but it is necessary. Tune in for advice and perspective from Zeus Kerravala, co-author of a "Digital Transformation for Dummies" special edition.
Takeaways & Tips on UC&C Spending
April 20, 2017
Robin Gareiss, president of Nemertes Research, shares insight gleaned from the firm's 12th annual UCC Total Cost of Operations study.
Looking Ahead: Enterprise UC&C Circa 2020
March 23, 2017
Tim Banting, of Current Analysis, gives us a peek into what the next three years will bring in advance of his Enterprise Connect session exploring the question: Will there be a new model for enterpris....
SBC ABCs... & Then Some
March 15, 2017
Andrew Prokop, communications evangelist with Arrow Systems Integration, discusses the evolving role of the all-important session border controller.
TADHack-mini Orlando: What, Where, When, Why & How
March 9, 2017
Organizer Alan Quayle gives us the lowdown on programmable communications and all you need to know about participating in this pre-Enterprise Connect hackathon.
UC Lockdown: Knowing How to Keep Hackers at Bay
March 3, 2017
From protecting against new vulnerabilities to keeping security assessments up to date, security consultant Mark Collier shares tips on how best to protect your UC systems.
Cloud Architectures: How They Differ & What That Means for You
February 24, 2017
UC analyst Blair Pleasant sorts through the myriad cloud architectural models underlying UCaaS and CCaaS offerings, and explains why knowing the differences matter.
Practical Advice for Navigating SIP Trunking
February 17, 2017
From the most basics of basics to the hidden gotchas, UC consultant Melissa Swartz helps demystify the complex world of SIP trunking.
On-Prem, Cloud, Hybrid? How to Approach the Skype for Business Decision
February 7, 2017
UC&C consultant Kevin Kieller, a partner at enableUC, shares pointers for making the right architectural choices for your Skype for Business deployment.
UCaaS Ins & Outs: Eye on the Enterprise Opportunity
February 1, 2017
Elka Popova, a Frost & Sullivan program director, shares a status report on the UCaaS market today and offers her perspective on what large enterprises need before committing to UC in the cloud.
What You Need to Know About Cloud Video Services
January 26, 2017
Andrew Davis, co-founder of Wainhouse Research and chair of the Video track at Enterprise Connect 2017, sorts through the myriad cloud video service options and shares how to tell if your choice is en....
Cloud Contact Center: The New Normal?
January 23, 2017
Sheila McGee-Smith, Contact Center/Customer Experience track chair for Enterprise Connect 2017, tells us what we need to know about the role cloud software is playing in contact centers today.
More Podcasts