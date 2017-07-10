 
SHARE

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Melissa Swartz
Melissa guides enterprise business clients through the complex process of finding the right communications solutions for their business, and getting...
Read Full Bio >>
SHARE

Melissa Swartz | July 10, 2017 |

 
 
share
 

Business Objectives Should Outweigh Service Levels

Business Objectives Should Outweigh Service Levels The point of technology is to improve the business.

The point of technology is to improve the business.

portable Last Friday afternoon, almost everyone who could had taken off to get a start on the holiday weekend. That was my plan, too... but then I got a call from a client with a problem.

One of the vendors for a critical cloud application was making a change in the protocol that my client used to connect to them, and at 10 p.m. Friday night my client's connection would no longer work. This application was a 24x7 customer-facing service, and if it was down it would create customer service and billing issues that would take a while to unravel.

My client's staff was aware of this, and I had helped them test the new protocol, but there was no one in charge of getting the deployment done. Progress had stalled. So I dug in, found some resources to do the work, and by 7 p.m. the new protocol had been deployed.

While this was a happy ending, it's also a symptom of a problem that we see in IT departments at many of our clients. The need for this change came on very short notice; it needed to be made in two to three days rather than the two to three weeks it should have normally taken. Since it was a business-critical service affected, it had to happen fast. But where was the IT staffer who was invested in the success of the business? Why did it take someone outside the company to get this done?

We see this a lot.

In all fairness, the blame doesn't lie only with IT. The business side also contributes. There is a language and a cultural barrier between IT and business users. How many of us have heard from a user that something isn't working, only to find that the problem was reported incorrectly or (worse yet) caused by the user? And how many business users have been asked to provide their requirements to IT for some type of technology, without any understanding of its capabilities?

We find that in many organizations, it is difficult to find people who not only understand technology but also can work with the business to uncover requirements that can be translated into technology. And that's the point -- technology must improve the business. To do that, you have to understand what the business needs.

These needs are never expressed in technical terms. The business says, "We need to be able to do this faster," or, "We are spending too much on that." And then it's up to IT to figure out when technology is the fix, and when it's not. The solution could be an improved process rather than new technology.

There's an old saying: "When all you have is a hammer, everything looks like a nail." It means that people tend to solve problems with whatever tool they are familiar with, rather than looking around for a better tool. This happens in business too. Technology people try to solve business problems using technology as the solution. Process people want to fix the process. Others think that changing the people involved will resolve the issue.

Many of our clients hold their IT staff members accountable to the business by measuring service levels. Was an issue resolved within the specified timeframe? Was the status communicated in a timely fashion? While these things should occur, they often are not a true measure of how well IT is meeting the needs of the business. It's time to broaden the tool kit beyond the hammer.

As the speed of technological change and market disruption continue to increase, it is important for IT to measure outcomes in business terms rather than SLAs.

"SCTC Perspectives" is written by members of the Society of Communications Technology Consultants, an international organization of independent information and communication technology professionals serving clients in all business sectors and government worldwide.





COMMENTS

Trending Now

Mobile Messaging - Be in their line of sight

Featured This Week:
Visit our Microsite to Learn More about how to empower mobility for better communications

Sponsored By


Webinars Podcasts
Virtualizing UC&C: The Role of Hyperconvergence
July 12, 2017

Enterprises have been migrating Unified Communications & Collaboration applications to datacenters - private clouds - for the past few years. With this move comes the opportunity to leverage da

Meeting the Needs of the Dynamic Meeting Room
May 31, 2017

In the days of old, people in suits used to meet at a boardroom table to update each other on their work. Including a remote colleague meant setting a conference phone on the table for in-person pa

Taking Your Contact Center to the Cloud: The First Step in Your Digital Transformation Journey
April 19, 2017

Now more than ever, enterprise contact centers have a unique opportunity to lead the way towards complete, digital transformation. Moving your contact center to the cloud is a starting point, quick

More Webinars
Inside the CPaaS Decision
June 28, 2017
Communications expert Tsahi Levent-Levi, author of the popular BlogGeek.me blog, keeps a running tally and comprehensive overview of communications platform-as-a-service offerings in his "Choosing a W....
Not Your Father's Telecom Expense Management
June 9, 2017
If you think telecom expense management applies to nothing more than business phone lines, think again. Hyoun Park, founder and principal investigator with technology advisory Amalgam Insights, tells ....
Why You Need a Mobile Center of Excellence
June 2, 2017
Enterprises strategizing on mobility today, including for internal collaboration, don't have the luxury of learning as they go. Tony Rizzo, enterprise mobility specialist with Blue Hill Research, expl....
Comms APIs: Pushing the Enterprise Edge
May 24, 2017
Mark Winther, head of IDC's global telecom consulting practice, gives us his take on how CPaaS providers evolve beyond the basic building blocks and address maturing enterprise needs.
UCaaS Scorecard: Rating the Market Leaders
May 18, 2017
Diane Myers, senior research director at IHS Markit, walks us through her 2017 UC-as-a-service report... and shares what might be to come in 2018.
Get Up to Speed on the Digital Imperative
April 28, 2017
Change isn't easy, but it is necessary. Tune in for advice and perspective from Zeus Kerravala, co-author of a "Digital Transformation for Dummies" special edition.
Takeaways & Tips on UC&C Spending
April 20, 2017
Robin Gareiss, president of Nemertes Research, shares insight gleaned from the firm's 12th annual UCC Total Cost of Operations study.
Looking Ahead: Enterprise UC&C Circa 2020
March 23, 2017
Tim Banting, of Current Analysis, gives us a peek into what the next three years will bring in advance of his Enterprise Connect session exploring the question: Will there be a new model for enterpris....
SBC ABCs... & Then Some
March 15, 2017
Andrew Prokop, communications evangelist with Arrow Systems Integration, discusses the evolving role of the all-important session border controller.
TADHack-mini Orlando: What, Where, When, Why & How
March 9, 2017
Organizer Alan Quayle gives us the lowdown on programmable communications and all you need to know about participating in this pre-Enterprise Connect hackathon.
UC Lockdown: Knowing How to Keep Hackers at Bay
March 3, 2017
From protecting against new vulnerabilities to keeping security assessments up to date, security consultant Mark Collier shares tips on how best to protect your UC systems.
Cloud Architectures: How They Differ & What That Means for You
February 24, 2017
UC analyst Blair Pleasant sorts through the myriad cloud architectural models underlying UCaaS and CCaaS offerings, and explains why knowing the differences matter.
Practical Advice for Navigating SIP Trunking
February 17, 2017
From the most basics of basics to the hidden gotchas, UC consultant Melissa Swartz helps demystify the complex world of SIP trunking.
On-Prem, Cloud, Hybrid? How to Approach the Skype for Business Decision
February 7, 2017
UC&C consultant Kevin Kieller, a partner at enableUC, shares pointers for making the right architectural choices for your Skype for Business deployment.
UCaaS Ins & Outs: Eye on the Enterprise Opportunity
February 1, 2017
Elka Popova, a Frost & Sullivan program director, shares a status report on the UCaaS market today and offers her perspective on what large enterprises need before committing to UC in the cloud.
What You Need to Know About Cloud Video Services
January 26, 2017
Andrew Davis, co-founder of Wainhouse Research and chair of the Video track at Enterprise Connect 2017, sorts through the myriad cloud video service options and shares how to tell if your choice is en....
Cloud Contact Center: The New Normal?
January 23, 2017
Sheila McGee-Smith, Contact Center/Customer Experience track chair for Enterprise Connect 2017, tells us what we need to know about the role cloud software is playing in contact centers today.
More Podcasts