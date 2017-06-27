 
SHARE

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Eric Krapf
Eric Krapf is General Manager and Program Co-Chair for Enterprise Connect, the leading conference/exhibition and online events brand in the...
Read Full Bio >>
SHARE

Eric Krapf | June 27, 2017 |

 
 
share
 

Caution: Slow Traffic Ahead on Your Network?

Caution: Slow Traffic Ahead on Your Network? As complexity grows within your communications environment, monitoring and management systems and best practices are more important than ever.

As complexity grows within your communications environment, monitoring and management systems and best practices are more important than ever.

It's probably the most common, and significant, question that IT folks -- and their end users -- ask:

"Why's my network so slow?"

If I urgently needed an answer to that question and I had to ask one person to get me it, I know who I'd turn to: Terry Slattery of NetCraftsmen. Terry leads our Enterprise Connect sessions that go in-depth on IP networks and the way real-time applications like voice and video run on those networks. And just last week he wrote a post for No Jitter titled with the above question: Why's my network so slow?

Of course, when end users ask why the network is so slow, they're probably not being literal. What they're really asking is why a real-time application or process isn't running like it's supposed to. End users frame the complaint in a way that blames the network, but IT people know the network is only one of the possible culprits.

In his post, Terry describes a situation in which an enterprise was having trouble with a videoconferencing application. The problem proved to be anything but straightforward to diagnose, but in the end, NetCraftsmen found the culprit to be an Internet link whose role in the application's configuration had not been understood at first. The lesson, simply put: "Make sure you are testing over the path that the traffic is actually using."

I have to think this sort of challenge is only going to become more widespread and complicated as enterprises move to hybrid cloud deployments for their real-time applications, and as SD-WAN gains popularity as a wide-area technology. Enterprises are looking to both as sources of cost savings and greater flexibility in delivering next-generation real-time applications to a growing base of end users increasingly seeking a variety of communications options. Inevitably, we'll see a diverse and potentially confusing proliferation in the ways that users connect to one another and to the applications on which they rely. At the same time, enterprises will deliver services off an increasing variety of platforms accessed via diverse networks, including (of course) the Internet, with its unpredictable performance levels.

We're just beginning to understand how to manage and troubleshoot enterprise cloud-based communications. Terry's session on that topic at the most recent Enterprise Connect Orlando was one of the most popular breakouts, indicating that this is a problem enterprise managers see in the near future, if not the present. We'll continue to focus on this challenge as it grows and morphs.

The first time I ever heard about the concept of an "80/20" rule was in reference to WAN traffic. Many years ago, the rule of thumb was that 80% of an enterprise's traffic stayed on the LAN, and 20% traversed the WAN. We've come a long way from those times. The example Terry used in the No Jitter post mentioned above shows that many enterprises probably don't have holistic views of where all their traffic is going. In this more complex environment, monitoring and management systems and best practices are more important than ever.

Follow Eric Krapf and No Jitter on Twitter and Google+!
@nojitter
@EricHKrapf
Eric Krapf on Google+





COMMENTS

Trending Now

Mobile Messaging - Be in their line of sight

Featured This Week:
Visit our Microsite to Learn More about how to empower mobility for better communications

Sponsored By


Webinars Podcasts
Meeting the Needs of the Dynamic Meeting Room
May 31, 2017

In the days of old, people in suits used to meet at a boardroom table to update each other on their work. Including a remote colleague meant setting a conference phone on the table for in-person pa

Taking Your Contact Center to the Cloud: The First Step in Your Digital Transformation Journey
April 19, 2017

Now more than ever, enterprise contact centers have a unique opportunity to lead the way towards complete, digital transformation. Moving your contact center to the cloud is a starting point, quick

5 Simple Steps to Migrate Your Communication Systems to the Cloud
April 5, 2017

Its no secret that the cloud offers significant benefits to enterprises - including cost reduction, scalability, higher efficiency, and more flexibility. If your phone system and contact center are

More Webinars
Not Your Father's Telecom Expense Management
June 9, 2017
If you think telecom expense management applies to nothing more than business phone lines, think again. Hyoun Park, founder and principal investigator with technology advisory Amalgam Insights, tells ....
Why You Need a Mobile Center of Excellence
June 2, 2017
Enterprises strategizing on mobility today, including for internal collaboration, don't have the luxury of learning as they go. Tony Rizzo, enterprise mobility specialist with Blue Hill Research, expl....
Comms APIs: Pushing the Enterprise Edge
May 24, 2017
Mark Winther, head of IDC's global telecom consulting practice, gives us his take on how CPaaS providers evolve beyond the basic building blocks and address maturing enterprise needs.
UCaaS Scorecard: Rating the Market Leaders
May 18, 2017
Diane Myers, senior research director at IHS Markit, walks us through her 2017 UC-as-a-service report... and shares what might be to come in 2018.
Get Up to Speed on the Digital Imperative
April 28, 2017
Change isn't easy, but it is necessary. Tune in for advice and perspective from Zeus Kerravala, co-author of a "Digital Transformation for Dummies" special edition.
Takeaways & Tips on UC&C Spending
April 20, 2017
Robin Gareiss, president of Nemertes Research, shares insight gleaned from the firm's 12th annual UCC Total Cost of Operations study.
Looking Ahead: Enterprise UC&C Circa 2020
March 23, 2017
Tim Banting, of Current Analysis, gives us a peek into what the next three years will bring in advance of his Enterprise Connect session exploring the question: Will there be a new model for enterpris....
SBC ABCs... & Then Some
March 15, 2017
Andrew Prokop, communications evangelist with Arrow Systems Integration, discusses the evolving role of the all-important session border controller.
TADHack-mini Orlando: What, Where, When, Why & How
March 9, 2017
Organizer Alan Quayle gives us the lowdown on programmable communications and all you need to know about participating in this pre-Enterprise Connect hackathon.
UC Lockdown: Knowing How to Keep Hackers at Bay
March 3, 2017
From protecting against new vulnerabilities to keeping security assessments up to date, security consultant Mark Collier shares tips on how best to protect your UC systems.
Cloud Architectures: How They Differ & What That Means for You
February 24, 2017
UC analyst Blair Pleasant sorts through the myriad cloud architectural models underlying UCaaS and CCaaS offerings, and explains why knowing the differences matter.
Practical Advice for Navigating SIP Trunking
February 17, 2017
From the most basics of basics to the hidden gotchas, UC consultant Melissa Swartz helps demystify the complex world of SIP trunking.
On-Prem, Cloud, Hybrid? How to Approach the Skype for Business Decision
February 7, 2017
UC&C consultant Kevin Kieller, a partner at enableUC, shares pointers for making the right architectural choices for your Skype for Business deployment.
UCaaS Ins & Outs: Eye on the Enterprise Opportunity
February 1, 2017
Elka Popova, a Frost & Sullivan program director, shares a status report on the UCaaS market today and offers her perspective on what large enterprises need before committing to UC in the cloud.
What You Need to Know About Cloud Video Services
January 26, 2017
Andrew Davis, co-founder of Wainhouse Research and chair of the Video track at Enterprise Connect 2017, sorts through the myriad cloud video service options and shares how to tell if your choice is en....
Cloud Contact Center: The New Normal?
January 23, 2017
Sheila McGee-Smith, Contact Center/Customer Experience track chair for Enterprise Connect 2017, tells us what we need to know about the role cloud software is playing in contact centers today.
More Podcasts