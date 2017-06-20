 
SHARE

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Irwin Lazar
Irwin Lazar is the Vice President and Service Director at Nemertes Research, where he manages research operations, develops and manages...
Read Full Bio >>
SHARE

Irwin Lazar | June 20, 2017 |

 
 
share
 

5 Watch Points for Collaboration

5 Watch Points for Collaboration InfoComm reinforced key collaboration market trends, including emergence of digital whiteboards, cloud, team apps, and the need to provide demonstrative business value of collaboration investments.

InfoComm reinforced key collaboration market trends, including emergence of digital whiteboards, cloud, team apps, and the need to provide demonstrative business value of collaboration investments.

The annual InfoComm show in Orlando took place last week, reportedly drawing more than 40,000 attendees focused on audio and video technologies. Attendees and exhibitors span the gamut of all things video, including commercial video production, processing and distribution, digital signage, and of course, videoconferencing and collaboration. More of a partner/channel focused event than one aimed at end-users, the conference provided insight into how the increasingly pervasive nature of video is continuing to shape the communications market and deliver new opportunities to improve internal and external collaboration.

This year's conference also featured the first ever Emerging Trends day organized by the IMCCA. The day provided insight into the impact of both visual and collaboration technologies, including advanced optics, room system control design, virtual reality, team chat, cloud services, communications platform as a service (CPaaS), and the evolution of managed services.

In participating in the Emerging Trends day and walking the show floor, I saw several trends that are continuing to emerge. In no particular order, they are:

1. Digital Whiteboards / Immersive Group Collaboration systems are everywhere
This market has exploded in the last year, with product introductions from Cisco, Google, InFocus, Polycom, Zoom, and others, coupled with Microsoft's efforts to push its Surface Hub. The market continues to bifurcate between touch-enabled digital boards designed to replace dry-erase white boards for team content sharing and manipulation during meetings, and fully immersive systems from vendors like Bluescape, Nureva, Oblong, and Scalable Display that are designed for teams to develop ideas and manipulate content on a digital canvas measured in feet, or among multiple screens spread across a room. The market is crowded with traditional AV players competing side-by-side against numerous startups for channel partner and end-user customers. Expect consolidation and acquisitions galore over the next year.

2. AV is shifting to the cloud
As I noted in last month's No Jitter post , cloud videoconferencing is rapidly growing with around 80% of organizations Nemertes Research recently studied either using it or planning to use it in the near future. Emerging Trends day organizer David Danto made an impassioned plea to AV distributors and vendors to recognize that the era of high-margin hardware sales is rapidly ending. Vendors I spoke with continue to face the challenge of transitioning their partners from a focus on hardware sales to a focus on solutions selling that includes managed services, customized application development, and application integration, requiring partners to gain application development expertise.

3. The cloud video market continues to heat up
InFocus's launch of a new pricing model for ConX, along with Zoom's continued growth is creating a buyer's market for cloud videoconferencing and meeting services. BlueJeans, Cisco, StarLeaf, and Videxio continue as well to expand their cloud offerings, adding features like endpoint management, enhanced audio, team chat integration, and support for Microsoft Skype for Business interoperability as a means to differentiate themselves in an increasingly crowded market. Buyers of cloud videoconferencing services will benefit from greater choice, features, and price competitiveness.

4. Team interoperability is a growing challenge
In discussions with end-users after my session on team chat, I heard quite a lot of concern that team chat/messaging was becoming a repeat of what we saw years ago in instant messaging -- siloed communications within an enterprise with little ability to extend collaboration to partners, customers, and suppliers. Several individuals I spoke with indicated concern that with multiple team apps being used in their organization, it would create the challenge of teams on different platforms not being able to collaborate, or force teams to use multiple apps for different workgroups, projects, etc. Vendors like Cloud Pipes, NextPlane, and Sameroom (now an 8x8 company), have a real opportunity to join team apps, assuming the team app vendors do not establish their own interoperability efforts.

5. User adoption and awareness trumps all
In several sessions I saw a renewed focus on improving ease of use, enhancing support and training programs, and providing analytics to help customers drive adoption of new collaboration tools. Vendors increasingly realize, especially in a cloud world where licenses are regularly open to adjustment, that making an initial sale isn't enough. They must help their customers realize the benefits of collaboration solutions to demonstrate business value of investments.

Overall, the trends I saw at InfoComm reinforce much of what I saw in March at Enterprise Connect: Continued shift to the cloud, improving opportunities for technology buyers to access emerging technologies without large initial investments, downward pricing pressure on cloud services, and team messaging concerns moving from "should we use this?" to practical implementation and governance considerations.

IT leaders should continue to monitor these trends as they develop their own go-forward collaboration strategies, and they should focus, above all else, in delivering solutions that provide tangible business value to their employees.

Follow Irwin Lazar on Twitter!
@imlazar





COMMENTS


Webinars Podcasts
Meeting the Needs of the Dynamic Meeting Room
May 31, 2017

In the days of old, people in suits used to meet at a boardroom table to update each other on their work. Including a remote colleague meant setting a conference phone on the table for in-person pa

Taking Your Contact Center to the Cloud: The First Step in Your Digital Transformation Journey
April 19, 2017

Now more than ever, enterprise contact centers have a unique opportunity to lead the way towards complete, digital transformation. Moving your contact center to the cloud is a starting point, quick

5 Simple Steps to Migrate Your Communication Systems to the Cloud
April 5, 2017

Its no secret that the cloud offers significant benefits to enterprises - including cost reduction, scalability, higher efficiency, and more flexibility. If your phone system and contact center are

More Webinars
Not Your Father's Telecom Expense Management
June 9, 2017
If you think telecom expense management applies to nothing more than business phone lines, think again. Hyoun Park, founder and principal investigator with technology advisory Amalgam Insights, tells ....
Why You Need a Mobile Center of Excellence
June 2, 2017
Enterprises strategizing on mobility today, including for internal collaboration, don't have the luxury of learning as they go. Tony Rizzo, enterprise mobility specialist with Blue Hill Research, expl....
Comms APIs: Pushing the Enterprise Edge
May 24, 2017
Mark Winther, head of IDC's global telecom consulting practice, gives us his take on how CPaaS providers evolve beyond the basic building blocks and address maturing enterprise needs.
UCaaS Scorecard: Rating the Market Leaders
May 18, 2017
Diane Myers, senior research director at IHS Markit, walks us through her 2017 UC-as-a-service report... and shares what might be to come in 2018.
Get Up to Speed on the Digital Imperative
April 28, 2017
Change isn't easy, but it is necessary. Tune in for advice and perspective from Zeus Kerravala, co-author of a "Digital Transformation for Dummies" special edition.
Takeaways & Tips on UC&C Spending
April 20, 2017
Robin Gareiss, president of Nemertes Research, shares insight gleaned from the firm's 12th annual UCC Total Cost of Operations study.
Looking Ahead: Enterprise UC&C Circa 2020
March 23, 2017
Tim Banting, of Current Analysis, gives us a peek into what the next three years will bring in advance of his Enterprise Connect session exploring the question: Will there be a new model for enterpris....
SBC ABCs... & Then Some
March 15, 2017
Andrew Prokop, communications evangelist with Arrow Systems Integration, discusses the evolving role of the all-important session border controller.
TADHack-mini Orlando: What, Where, When, Why & How
March 9, 2017
Organizer Alan Quayle gives us the lowdown on programmable communications and all you need to know about participating in this pre-Enterprise Connect hackathon.
UC Lockdown: Knowing How to Keep Hackers at Bay
March 3, 2017
From protecting against new vulnerabilities to keeping security assessments up to date, security consultant Mark Collier shares tips on how best to protect your UC systems.
Cloud Architectures: How They Differ & What That Means for You
February 24, 2017
UC analyst Blair Pleasant sorts through the myriad cloud architectural models underlying UCaaS and CCaaS offerings, and explains why knowing the differences matter.
Practical Advice for Navigating SIP Trunking
February 17, 2017
From the most basics of basics to the hidden gotchas, UC consultant Melissa Swartz helps demystify the complex world of SIP trunking.
On-Prem, Cloud, Hybrid? How to Approach the Skype for Business Decision
February 7, 2017
UC&C consultant Kevin Kieller, a partner at enableUC, shares pointers for making the right architectural choices for your Skype for Business deployment.
UCaaS Ins & Outs: Eye on the Enterprise Opportunity
February 1, 2017
Elka Popova, a Frost & Sullivan program director, shares a status report on the UCaaS market today and offers her perspective on what large enterprises need before committing to UC in the cloud.
What You Need to Know About Cloud Video Services
January 26, 2017
Andrew Davis, co-founder of Wainhouse Research and chair of the Video track at Enterprise Connect 2017, sorts through the myriad cloud video service options and shares how to tell if your choice is en....
Cloud Contact Center: The New Normal?
January 23, 2017
Sheila McGee-Smith, Contact Center/Customer Experience track chair for Enterprise Connect 2017, tells us what we need to know about the role cloud software is playing in contact centers today.
More Podcasts