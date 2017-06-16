 
SHARE

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Gary Audin
Gary Audin is the President of Delphi, Inc. He has more than 40 years of computer, communications and security...
Read Full Bio >>
SHARE

Gary Audin | June 16, 2017 |

 
 
share
 

The Ins and Outs of Call Center Fraud

The Ins and Outs of Call Center Fraud Pindrop's David Dewey explains how call center fraud is evolving.

Pindrop's David Dewey explains how call center fraud is evolving.

VoIP users have access to the caller ID field, and it can be set to whatever they want. This is a key advantage to those perpetrating fraud since they don't need many technical skills to make this work. Fraud perpetrators have developed software to reset PINs and access accounts and IVR systems. This is called call center fraud.

Call center fraud has increased 113% from 2015 to 2016, according to the "Pindrop 2017 Call Centre Fraud Report." This report prompted me to contact Pindrop's David Dewey, Director of Research, who replied to a series of questions.

What is call center fraud?
Call centers are a lucrative channel for fraudulent activity. Over 100 billion phone calls happen every month. Fraudsters realize this and have been attacking telephone systems through social engineering to infiltrate customer accounts. There are three main types of call center fraud:

  1. Account Takeover -- The fraudsters impersonate legitimate customers through socially engineering call center representatives into changing contact information or PIN numbers to accounts.
  2. Card Not Present Fraud -- Criminals place orders over the phone using stolen credit card information. Often the order is processed and shipped before the fraud is discovered.
  3. Data Breach -- Criminals use the phone channel for reconnaissance. Attackers have found the phone channel to be the vulnerable underbelly for corporations and consumers.

Has the fraud problem changed over time?
Online and credit card hacks were the most common ways that fraudsters attacked companies. However, as technology has progressed, the online channel has become more secure as credit card companies have turned to chip based EMV (Europay, MasterCard, and Visa) credit cards. In 2015, one in every 2,000 calls was fraudulent. In 2016, that number jumped to 1 in 937, an increase of 113%.

What is the financial impact and how is it measured?
Every year fraudsters steal $10 billion dollars by attacking call centers. This is the fastest growing form of electronic crime. Another $11.3 billion is spent asking customers security questions that are meant to protect them from identity theft.

Discuss mobile vs. VoIP vs. landline use in fraud
VoIP software has remained the most common tool for fraudsters, comprising 45% of fraud calls. In 2014, only 21% of fraud calls were made over mobile. Today, it's 43%. This rise is likely due to the emergence of untraceable cheap burner phones. The Pindrop report suggests that mobile phones are the number one method of attack for fraudsters, with VoIP a distant second.

Fraud calls from landlines have been decreasing steadily, accounting for just 12% of all fraudulent calls in 2016.

Discuss the weaknesses of the call center
On a technical level, fraudsters have the ability to spoof caller ID and use applications such as Skype or Google Voice to hide their identity and location. Caller ID and location data are now no better or reliable than an IP address for authentication. Fraudsters also abuse IVR (Interactive Voice Recognition) systems to reset victims' PINs or find more information about a target.

Organizationally, call centers are designed to efficiently handle huge call volumes and agents are measured on how quickly they resolve each call. Fraudsters use data they've gathered about a target account to pass knowledge-based authentication and socially engineer the agent into giving them account access.

Most prevalently, the real target of call center fraud attacks is the employee on the other end of the line. Taking hundreds or thousands of legitimate calls for every "bad" call, customer service representatives focus on resolving customer issues efficiently and not on filtering out fraudulent calls.

Are there outside influencing factors?
The push into the call center by fraudsters has coincided with several larger trends. Financial institutions, insurance companies, and other frequent fraud targets have invested heavily in securing their online channels, making online fraud much more difficult and risky for criminals. EMV credit cards have produced a huge drop in card-not-present fraud. With fewer defenses and a lower barrier to entry for phone fraud compared to online or in-person attacks, call centers are vulnerable and attackers are succeeding.

Gartner released a report in March 2017, "Don't Let the Contact Center Be Your 'Achilles Heel' of Fraud Prevention," which highlights how contact centers can often be the weak link in omnichannel organizations. Gartner estimates that by 2020, 75% of omnichannel customer-facing organizations will sustain a targeted, cross-channel fraud attack, with the contact center being the entry point.

Fraudsters think long–term and spend a considerable amount of time researching their targets. They gather intelligence from online and offline sources (such as social media profiles), and purchase information stolen during data breaches. They will compile a dossier from many sources and then use that information in multiple interactions with a call center in an account takeover operation.





COMMENTS


Webinars Podcasts
Meeting the Needs of the Dynamic Meeting Room
May 31, 2017

In the days of old, people in suits used to meet at a boardroom table to update each other on their work. Including a remote colleague meant setting a conference phone on the table for in-person pa

Taking Your Contact Center to the Cloud: The First Step in Your Digital Transformation Journey
April 19, 2017

Now more than ever, enterprise contact centers have a unique opportunity to lead the way towards complete, digital transformation. Moving your contact center to the cloud is a starting point, quick

5 Simple Steps to Migrate Your Communication Systems to the Cloud
April 5, 2017

Its no secret that the cloud offers significant benefits to enterprises - including cost reduction, scalability, higher efficiency, and more flexibility. If your phone system and contact center are

More Webinars
Not Your Father's Telecom Expense Management
June 9, 2017
If you think telecom expense management applies to nothing more than business phone lines, think again. Hyoun Park, founder and principal investigator with technology advisory Amalgam Insights, tells ....
Why You Need a Mobile Center of Excellence
June 2, 2017
Enterprises strategizing on mobility today, including for internal collaboration, don't have the luxury of learning as they go. Tony Rizzo, enterprise mobility specialist with Blue Hill Research, expl....
Comms APIs: Pushing the Enterprise Edge
May 24, 2017
Mark Winther, head of IDC's global telecom consulting practice, gives us his take on how CPaaS providers evolve beyond the basic building blocks and address maturing enterprise needs.
UCaaS Scorecard: Rating the Market Leaders
May 18, 2017
Diane Myers, senior research director at IHS Markit, walks us through her 2017 UC-as-a-service report... and shares what might be to come in 2018.
Get Up to Speed on the Digital Imperative
April 28, 2017
Change isn't easy, but it is necessary. Tune in for advice and perspective from Zeus Kerravala, co-author of a "Digital Transformation for Dummies" special edition.
Takeaways & Tips on UC&C Spending
April 20, 2017
Robin Gareiss, president of Nemertes Research, shares insight gleaned from the firm's 12th annual UCC Total Cost of Operations study.
Looking Ahead: Enterprise UC&C Circa 2020
March 23, 2017
Tim Banting, of Current Analysis, gives us a peek into what the next three years will bring in advance of his Enterprise Connect session exploring the question: Will there be a new model for enterpris....
SBC ABCs... & Then Some
March 15, 2017
Andrew Prokop, communications evangelist with Arrow Systems Integration, discusses the evolving role of the all-important session border controller.
TADHack-mini Orlando: What, Where, When, Why & How
March 9, 2017
Organizer Alan Quayle gives us the lowdown on programmable communications and all you need to know about participating in this pre-Enterprise Connect hackathon.
UC Lockdown: Knowing How to Keep Hackers at Bay
March 3, 2017
From protecting against new vulnerabilities to keeping security assessments up to date, security consultant Mark Collier shares tips on how best to protect your UC systems.
Cloud Architectures: How They Differ & What That Means for You
February 24, 2017
UC analyst Blair Pleasant sorts through the myriad cloud architectural models underlying UCaaS and CCaaS offerings, and explains why knowing the differences matter.
Practical Advice for Navigating SIP Trunking
February 17, 2017
From the most basics of basics to the hidden gotchas, UC consultant Melissa Swartz helps demystify the complex world of SIP trunking.
On-Prem, Cloud, Hybrid? How to Approach the Skype for Business Decision
February 7, 2017
UC&C consultant Kevin Kieller, a partner at enableUC, shares pointers for making the right architectural choices for your Skype for Business deployment.
UCaaS Ins & Outs: Eye on the Enterprise Opportunity
February 1, 2017
Elka Popova, a Frost & Sullivan program director, shares a status report on the UCaaS market today and offers her perspective on what large enterprises need before committing to UC in the cloud.
What You Need to Know About Cloud Video Services
January 26, 2017
Andrew Davis, co-founder of Wainhouse Research and chair of the Video track at Enterprise Connect 2017, sorts through the myriad cloud video service options and shares how to tell if your choice is en....
Cloud Contact Center: The New Normal?
January 23, 2017
Sheila McGee-Smith, Contact Center/Customer Experience track chair for Enterprise Connect 2017, tells us what we need to know about the role cloud software is playing in contact centers today.
More Podcasts