 
SHARE

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Michelle Burbick
Michelle Burbick is the Associate Editor and a blogger for No Jitter, UBM Tech's online community for news and analysis...
Read Full Bio >>
SHARE

Michelle Burbick | June 16, 2017 |

 
 
share
 

Video Collaboration: Living in the Age of Co-opetition

Video Collaboration: Living in the Age of Co-opetition Video news continues to roll out, much of which is tied to vendor partnerships.

Video news continues to roll out, much of which is tied to vendor partnerships.

With InfoComm taking place this week, the video-related news continues to pile up on my desk. Here's what's new since last week's post.

Zoom Expands Its Partners
Zoom this week expanded the reach of its one-click access to video meetings, announcing the Zoom One-Tap Connector for Cisco. Just like with the one-click access from Polycom systems announced at the end of May, this capability enables Cisco video room system users to host Zoom video meetings, connecting with just a single tap of a button.

This partnership comprises a native integration with Cisco C, SX, DX and MX series video conferencing products, meaning no additional hardware or controller is required.

In addition, Zoom made a couple of other announcements at InfoComm. First, Zoom has expanded its default meeting capacity support from 50 to 100 video participants, applicable to Zoom Basic, Pro, and Business users, in addition to Zoom Rooms and Zoom Video Webinar video panelists. This extra capacity is immediately available at no additional cost.

portable
Crestron Mercury


Second, Zoom announced a native integration between Zoom Rooms and Mercury, the table-top meeting room system Crestron announced in February. The integration enables one-touch access to Zoom meetings from Mercury. Zoom Rooms meetings tap into Mercury's built-in four-microphone cluster and speaker to provide dynamic noise reduction and meeting control. As the press materials state, Zoom and Crestron view this integration as a first step toward a long-term partnership around integration between respective product suites. The solution will be available to customers "soon."

Crestron Plays Nice with Alexa
Speaking of Crestron, in other news, the company last week announced an Amazon Alexa integration, a move that expands the company's year-old partnership with Amazon beyond its residential scope. Specifically, the integration lets users initiate a voice call or video meeting, as well as pull up presentation materials, with by voice command. Further, the integration enables meeting participants to use Alexa voice commands to adjust the AV, lighting, and HVAC controls of the meeting room.

This means that next time a user finds himself in an over-air conditioned meeting room, he can simply say, "Alexa, tell Crestron it's too cold in this room," and the necessary temperature adjustments are made, the press materials state.

"Meetings are a consistent source of frustration -- if you can call a ride or order a pizza with the sound of your voice, why shouldn't meetings work the same way?" said Dan Jackson, director of enterprise technology at Crestron, in a prepared statement. "We've vowed to make the experience seamless -- and voice control is an important component in making that happen.

StarLeaf, Huawei Partner Up
Cloud video conferencing and calling provider StarLeaf announced a partnership with information and communications technology (ICT) solution provider Huawei. The pair will deliver an integrated solution combining StarLeaf UC OpenCloud and Huawei's TE series of video room systems. UC OpenCloud is StarLeaf's brand-neutral communications platform aimed at its industry partners, allowing video endpoint manufacturers the ability to extend their product portfolio with a video conferencing-as-a-service solution. With this integration with Huawei, users gain interoperability between their Huawei systems and other video systems like Skype for Business.

Getting down to specifics, UC OpenCloud will allow Huawei users to join scheduled Skype Meetings, give them unlimited direct calling between hardware and software endpoints, and allow multiparty scheduled conferencing for up to 50 participants.

portable
Huddly Go Camera
Huddly and Blue Jeans Work Together
While last week, I covered Blue Jeans' partnership with Panopto to automate the process of managing, sharing, and searching inside video conferencing recordings, readers may also recall that Blue Jeans teamed up with Workplace by Facebook back in April to enable users to stream multiparty video meetings to Workplace.

Huddly announced its Huddly Go camera, a software-based "ultra-wide angle" video camera, has been validated for use with Blue Jeans' s cloud-connected video system, Huddle

Lifesize Freshens Up App
Video collaboration vendor Lifesize has refreshed its Lifesize application, which now features what it said is a more intuitive and modern user interface. The revamped interface includes enhanced moderator controls and permissions meant to provide a consistent experience across desktops and mobile devices. New app features include smart matching search and one-click calling, the press materials state.

Lifesize said it is rolling out its refreshed app in a phased beta program that will be invitation only at first but expand over time to an open beta. Based on feedback gathered in the beta process, the company said it will further refine the application to meet customer needs.

Follow Michelle Burbick and No Jitter on Twitter!
@nojitter
@MBurbick





COMMENTS


Webinars Podcasts
Meeting the Needs of the Dynamic Meeting Room
May 31, 2017

In the days of old, people in suits used to meet at a boardroom table to update each other on their work. Including a remote colleague meant setting a conference phone on the table for in-person pa

Taking Your Contact Center to the Cloud: The First Step in Your Digital Transformation Journey
April 19, 2017

Now more than ever, enterprise contact centers have a unique opportunity to lead the way towards complete, digital transformation. Moving your contact center to the cloud is a starting point, quick

5 Simple Steps to Migrate Your Communication Systems to the Cloud
April 5, 2017

Its no secret that the cloud offers significant benefits to enterprises - including cost reduction, scalability, higher efficiency, and more flexibility. If your phone system and contact center are

More Webinars
Not Your Father's Telecom Expense Management
June 9, 2017
If you think telecom expense management applies to nothing more than business phone lines, think again. Hyoun Park, founder and principal investigator with technology advisory Amalgam Insights, tells ....
Why You Need a Mobile Center of Excellence
June 2, 2017
Enterprises strategizing on mobility today, including for internal collaboration, don't have the luxury of learning as they go. Tony Rizzo, enterprise mobility specialist with Blue Hill Research, expl....
Comms APIs: Pushing the Enterprise Edge
May 24, 2017
Mark Winther, head of IDC's global telecom consulting practice, gives us his take on how CPaaS providers evolve beyond the basic building blocks and address maturing enterprise needs.
UCaaS Scorecard: Rating the Market Leaders
May 18, 2017
Diane Myers, senior research director at IHS Markit, walks us through her 2017 UC-as-a-service report... and shares what might be to come in 2018.
Get Up to Speed on the Digital Imperative
April 28, 2017
Change isn't easy, but it is necessary. Tune in for advice and perspective from Zeus Kerravala, co-author of a "Digital Transformation for Dummies" special edition.
Takeaways & Tips on UC&C Spending
April 20, 2017
Robin Gareiss, president of Nemertes Research, shares insight gleaned from the firm's 12th annual UCC Total Cost of Operations study.
Looking Ahead: Enterprise UC&C Circa 2020
March 23, 2017
Tim Banting, of Current Analysis, gives us a peek into what the next three years will bring in advance of his Enterprise Connect session exploring the question: Will there be a new model for enterpris....
SBC ABCs... & Then Some
March 15, 2017
Andrew Prokop, communications evangelist with Arrow Systems Integration, discusses the evolving role of the all-important session border controller.
TADHack-mini Orlando: What, Where, When, Why & How
March 9, 2017
Organizer Alan Quayle gives us the lowdown on programmable communications and all you need to know about participating in this pre-Enterprise Connect hackathon.
UC Lockdown: Knowing How to Keep Hackers at Bay
March 3, 2017
From protecting against new vulnerabilities to keeping security assessments up to date, security consultant Mark Collier shares tips on how best to protect your UC systems.
Cloud Architectures: How They Differ & What That Means for You
February 24, 2017
UC analyst Blair Pleasant sorts through the myriad cloud architectural models underlying UCaaS and CCaaS offerings, and explains why knowing the differences matter.
Practical Advice for Navigating SIP Trunking
February 17, 2017
From the most basics of basics to the hidden gotchas, UC consultant Melissa Swartz helps demystify the complex world of SIP trunking.
On-Prem, Cloud, Hybrid? How to Approach the Skype for Business Decision
February 7, 2017
UC&C consultant Kevin Kieller, a partner at enableUC, shares pointers for making the right architectural choices for your Skype for Business deployment.
UCaaS Ins & Outs: Eye on the Enterprise Opportunity
February 1, 2017
Elka Popova, a Frost & Sullivan program director, shares a status report on the UCaaS market today and offers her perspective on what large enterprises need before committing to UC in the cloud.
What You Need to Know About Cloud Video Services
January 26, 2017
Andrew Davis, co-founder of Wainhouse Research and chair of the Video track at Enterprise Connect 2017, sorts through the myriad cloud video service options and shares how to tell if your choice is en....
Cloud Contact Center: The New Normal?
January 23, 2017
Sheila McGee-Smith, Contact Center/Customer Experience track chair for Enterprise Connect 2017, tells us what we need to know about the role cloud software is playing in contact centers today.
More Podcasts