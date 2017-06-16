 
SHARE

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Matt Brunk
Matt Brunk has worked in past roles as director of IT for a multisite health care firm; president of Telecomworx,...
Read Full Bio >>
SHARE

Matt Brunk | June 16, 2017 |

 
 
share
 

What's In Your Network?

What's In Your Network? You may often be perplexed by what you find.

You may often be perplexed by what you find.

As many times as I ask the question "What's in your network?" the discoveries clients make in finding out the answer often surprises if not perplexes them. But having certain knowledge of what's in your network is as important whether you're responsible for one device or hundreds.

Discovering what's on your network entails:

  • Physical inventory -- touching every device may be boring, but it gives an account and may lead to other discoveries, such as what else the device connects to other than the LAN, whether the device connects directly to the LAN or through a hub or switch, and whether the is device managed.

  • Active monitoring -- consists of tools that report on network performance, as well as tools within network components that report on performance, security, bandwidth, and other metrics. Staff can become complacent or over-reliant on monitoring and miss vulnerabilities, root causes, and service degradation due to misconfigurations.

  • Reporting mechanisms -- these may or may not blend into active monitoring tools. These tools can provide simple reporting or can easily run in an application server or in hosted environments to provide both reporting on and updates to configurations, licensing, and benchmarking.

Automation makes things easier for IT, but an IT manager can fall into the same trap as any other user who gets seduced by technology. Physical inventory reveals what automation doesn't show on a screen or report. It also puts an environment into perspective for IT, as well as gives users in the environment a face to IT. IT needs to touch the devices and endpoints and anything connected to the network. This effort is akin to site surveys and assessments that strengthen your knowledge. An annual physical inventory will reveal that things do move and change, get deleted, or are simply forgotten about.

Most systems, appliances, and gear touching the network have onboard tools and reporting in various formats, including automated for delivery at set frequencies, in real time, or on demand. The real problem is the volume of available data and the time needed to sift through it.

What are the tell-tale signs of complacency? Just ask the question, "What's in your network?" You may get the right answers, but just look around: Do you see dust on the gear? Does the uninterruptible power supply (UPS) have a date code/manufacturer date that is many years old? Is an exact inventory count available? Do IDFs/MDFs look undisturbed? If you'll look, you'll find many other indicators -- and when too many crop up at once you may need to act. Look to be sure:

  • Inventory tags match database
  • Last tested date of UPS batteries are compared against last date batteries replaced
  • Equipment logs have been reviewed, acted upon, and cleared
  • All connections in every LAN switch and router port(s) are accounted for
  • Look for firmware revision dates
  • Check alarm and warning lights
  • Listen for equipment fans that don't sound right (grinding, winding, or stuck in humming mode)

Here's what I found on a recent site survey (for familiarization, not assessment:

  • PBX turned on and connected to power, UPS, and network that was replaced with hosted solution four years prior
  • LAN switches with dual power supplies, with two power cables: one connected to the UPS and one connected to a wall receptacle
  • Recent water stains on the floor of an IDF housing switch gear and a building management system (server)
  • MDF housing battery bank for carrier equipment and a cabinet full of servers in the same room
  • Boxes piled in an IDF closet with no access to power and other service panels or space to walk in and around gear

So, I ask again, "What's in your network?... And, does what's there make sense?

Follow Matt Brunk on Twitter!
@telecomworx





COMMENTS


Webinars Podcasts
Meeting the Needs of the Dynamic Meeting Room
May 31, 2017

In the days of old, people in suits used to meet at a boardroom table to update each other on their work. Including a remote colleague meant setting a conference phone on the table for in-person pa

Taking Your Contact Center to the Cloud: The First Step in Your Digital Transformation Journey
April 19, 2017

Now more than ever, enterprise contact centers have a unique opportunity to lead the way towards complete, digital transformation. Moving your contact center to the cloud is a starting point, quick

5 Simple Steps to Migrate Your Communication Systems to the Cloud
April 5, 2017

Its no secret that the cloud offers significant benefits to enterprises - including cost reduction, scalability, higher efficiency, and more flexibility. If your phone system and contact center are

More Webinars
Not Your Father's Telecom Expense Management
June 9, 2017
If you think telecom expense management applies to nothing more than business phone lines, think again. Hyoun Park, founder and principal investigator with technology advisory Amalgam Insights, tells ....
Why You Need a Mobile Center of Excellence
June 2, 2017
Enterprises strategizing on mobility today, including for internal collaboration, don't have the luxury of learning as they go. Tony Rizzo, enterprise mobility specialist with Blue Hill Research, expl....
Comms APIs: Pushing the Enterprise Edge
May 24, 2017
Mark Winther, head of IDC's global telecom consulting practice, gives us his take on how CPaaS providers evolve beyond the basic building blocks and address maturing enterprise needs.
UCaaS Scorecard: Rating the Market Leaders
May 18, 2017
Diane Myers, senior research director at IHS Markit, walks us through her 2017 UC-as-a-service report... and shares what might be to come in 2018.
Get Up to Speed on the Digital Imperative
April 28, 2017
Change isn't easy, but it is necessary. Tune in for advice and perspective from Zeus Kerravala, co-author of a "Digital Transformation for Dummies" special edition.
Takeaways & Tips on UC&C Spending
April 20, 2017
Robin Gareiss, president of Nemertes Research, shares insight gleaned from the firm's 12th annual UCC Total Cost of Operations study.
Looking Ahead: Enterprise UC&C Circa 2020
March 23, 2017
Tim Banting, of Current Analysis, gives us a peek into what the next three years will bring in advance of his Enterprise Connect session exploring the question: Will there be a new model for enterpris....
SBC ABCs... & Then Some
March 15, 2017
Andrew Prokop, communications evangelist with Arrow Systems Integration, discusses the evolving role of the all-important session border controller.
TADHack-mini Orlando: What, Where, When, Why & How
March 9, 2017
Organizer Alan Quayle gives us the lowdown on programmable communications and all you need to know about participating in this pre-Enterprise Connect hackathon.
UC Lockdown: Knowing How to Keep Hackers at Bay
March 3, 2017
From protecting against new vulnerabilities to keeping security assessments up to date, security consultant Mark Collier shares tips on how best to protect your UC systems.
Cloud Architectures: How They Differ & What That Means for You
February 24, 2017
UC analyst Blair Pleasant sorts through the myriad cloud architectural models underlying UCaaS and CCaaS offerings, and explains why knowing the differences matter.
Practical Advice for Navigating SIP Trunking
February 17, 2017
From the most basics of basics to the hidden gotchas, UC consultant Melissa Swartz helps demystify the complex world of SIP trunking.
On-Prem, Cloud, Hybrid? How to Approach the Skype for Business Decision
February 7, 2017
UC&C consultant Kevin Kieller, a partner at enableUC, shares pointers for making the right architectural choices for your Skype for Business deployment.
UCaaS Ins & Outs: Eye on the Enterprise Opportunity
February 1, 2017
Elka Popova, a Frost & Sullivan program director, shares a status report on the UCaaS market today and offers her perspective on what large enterprises need before committing to UC in the cloud.
What You Need to Know About Cloud Video Services
January 26, 2017
Andrew Davis, co-founder of Wainhouse Research and chair of the Video track at Enterprise Connect 2017, sorts through the myriad cloud video service options and shares how to tell if your choice is en....
Cloud Contact Center: The New Normal?
January 23, 2017
Sheila McGee-Smith, Contact Center/Customer Experience track chair for Enterprise Connect 2017, tells us what we need to know about the role cloud software is playing in contact centers today.
More Podcasts