Not Ready for Cloud Commitment? Try Hybrid Instead

In this sponsored post, IntelePeer shares the benefits of taking a hybrid communications approach on your path to the cloud.

There is a lot of buzz about the importance of the cloud and why you should move to cloud communications. If you haven't already made the transition, you may be feeling the pressure to do so -- especially given benefits such as increased flexibility and ease of deployment for new users. However, not all businesses are ready or even willing to invest in cloud communications right now.

For businesses that haven't fully bought into cloud communications, a hybrid deployment may be the perfect solution. Hybrid deployments are a popular option because they let you keep your existing equipment while introducing new cloud functionality over time. Here are some reasons why a hybrid deployment could be the right move for you.

Get More Out Of Your Voice Communications

Many communication providers that offer hybrid solutions have sophisticated communications features built into their networks, and they can deliver those features to both your premises and to your cloud communications solutions. For example, with features such as cloud routing and IVR built into the network, you can create a consistent experience for your customers across all of your communications.

Create rules for routing traffic to your premises or cloud users based on geography, time of day, and other factors

Implement customer self-service and advanced IVR that allows callers to reach the right person no matter which technology they are using

Deploy true business continuity, ensuring callers can reach your business even if your premises communications, data center, or an individual location experiences an outage

Cost-Savings (Yes, Even With Existing Equipment)

By moving to a cloud communications provider you gain access to the natural cost efficiencies of IP-based communications -- whether you are using premises-based communications, cloud-based communications, or a combination of the two. IP-based communications removes the complexities and cost of yesterday's telecom, including dedicated voice circuits, local connectivity charges, and generally higher prices of local telecom service.

Best of all, you can continue to leverage much of the same equipment you are using today.

Less Hassle When Transitioning to Cloud

Working with a hybrid communications provider takes a lot of the confusion and headache out of your ongoing migration to cloud communications. Contracting, invoicing, and payment are always easier when working with a single communications provider, as is service and support.

Lastly, but not least, you can drastically simplify number porting and management by working with a single provider. You can easily move numbers for your premises users to your cloud solution as you migrate them over time. You will have no need to coordinate between providers and deal with long migration times.

As you can see, a hybrid deployment with a next-generation communications provider is a great option for companies evaluating the cloud or moving users to the cloud over time.

Learn more from IntelePeer on how a hybrid approach can fit in with your journey to cloud communications.