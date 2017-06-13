 
SHARE

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sponsored by IntelePeer
SHARE

Sponsored by IntelePeer | June 13, 2017 |

 
 
share
 

Not Ready for Cloud Commitment? Try Hybrid Instead

Not Ready for Cloud Commitment? Try Hybrid Instead In this sponsored post, IntelePeer shares the benefits of taking a hybrid communications approach on your path to the cloud.

In this sponsored post, IntelePeer shares the benefits of taking a hybrid communications approach on your path to the cloud.

There is a lot of buzz about the importance of the cloud and why you should move to cloud communications. If you haven't already made the transition, you may be feeling the pressure to do so -- especially given benefits such as increased flexibility and ease of deployment for new users. However, not all businesses are ready or even willing to invest in cloud communications right now.

For businesses that haven't fully bought into cloud communications, a hybrid deployment may be the perfect solution. Hybrid deployments are a popular option because they let you keep your existing equipment while introducing new cloud functionality over time. Here are some reasons why a hybrid deployment could be the right move for you.

Get More Out Of Your Voice Communications
Many communication providers that offer hybrid solutions have sophisticated communications features built into their networks, and they can deliver those features to both your premises and to your cloud communications solutions. For example, with features such as cloud routing and IVR built into the network, you can create a consistent experience for your customers across all of your communications.

  • Create rules for routing traffic to your premises or cloud users based on geography, time of day, and other factors
  • Implement customer self-service and advanced IVR that allows callers to reach the right person no matter which technology they are using
  • Deploy true business continuity, ensuring callers can reach your business even if your premises communications, data center, or an individual location experiences an outage

Cost-Savings (Yes, Even With Existing Equipment)
By moving to a cloud communications provider you gain access to the natural cost efficiencies of IP-based communications -- whether you are using premises-based communications, cloud-based communications, or a combination of the two. IP-based communications removes the complexities and cost of yesterday's telecom, including dedicated voice circuits, local connectivity charges, and generally higher prices of local telecom service.

Best of all, you can continue to leverage much of the same equipment you are using today.

Less Hassle When Transitioning to Cloud
Working with a hybrid communications provider takes a lot of the confusion and headache out of your ongoing migration to cloud communications. Contracting, invoicing, and payment are always easier when working with a single communications provider, as is service and support.

Lastly, but not least, you can drastically simplify number porting and management by working with a single provider. You can easily move numbers for your premises users to your cloud solution as you migrate them over time. You will have no need to coordinate between providers and deal with long migration times.

As you can see, a hybrid deployment with a next-generation communications provider is a great option for companies evaluating the cloud or moving users to the cloud over time.

Learn more from IntelePeer on how a hybrid approach can fit in with your journey to cloud communications.





COMMENTS


Webinars Podcasts
Meeting the Needs of the Dynamic Meeting Room
May 31, 2017

In the days of old, people in suits used to meet at a boardroom table to update each other on their work. Including a remote colleague meant setting a conference phone on the table for in-person pa

Taking Your Contact Center to the Cloud: The First Step in Your Digital Transformation Journey
April 19, 2017

Now more than ever, enterprise contact centers have a unique opportunity to lead the way towards complete, digital transformation. Moving your contact center to the cloud is a starting point, quick

5 Simple Steps to Migrate Your Communication Systems to the Cloud
April 5, 2017

Its no secret that the cloud offers significant benefits to enterprises - including cost reduction, scalability, higher efficiency, and more flexibility. If your phone system and contact center are

More Webinars
Not Your Father's Telecom Expense Management
June 9, 2017
If you think telecom expense management applies to nothing more than business phone lines, think again. Hyoun Park, founder and principal investigator with technology advisory Amalgam Insights, tells ....
Why You Need a Mobile Center of Excellence
June 2, 2017
Enterprises strategizing on mobility today, including for internal collaboration, don't have the luxury of learning as they go. Tony Rizzo, enterprise mobility specialist with Blue Hill Research, expl....
Comms APIs: Pushing the Enterprise Edge
May 24, 2017
Mark Winther, head of IDC's global telecom consulting practice, gives us his take on how CPaaS providers evolve beyond the basic building blocks and address maturing enterprise needs.
UCaaS Scorecard: Rating the Market Leaders
May 18, 2017
Diane Myers, senior research director at IHS Markit, walks us through her 2017 UC-as-a-service report... and shares what might be to come in 2018.
Get Up to Speed on the Digital Imperative
April 28, 2017
Change isn't easy, but it is necessary. Tune in for advice and perspective from Zeus Kerravala, co-author of a "Digital Transformation for Dummies" special edition.
Takeaways & Tips on UC&C Spending
April 20, 2017
Robin Gareiss, president of Nemertes Research, shares insight gleaned from the firm's 12th annual UCC Total Cost of Operations study.
Looking Ahead: Enterprise UC&C Circa 2020
March 23, 2017
Tim Banting, of Current Analysis, gives us a peek into what the next three years will bring in advance of his Enterprise Connect session exploring the question: Will there be a new model for enterpris....
SBC ABCs... & Then Some
March 15, 2017
Andrew Prokop, communications evangelist with Arrow Systems Integration, discusses the evolving role of the all-important session border controller.
TADHack-mini Orlando: What, Where, When, Why & How
March 9, 2017
Organizer Alan Quayle gives us the lowdown on programmable communications and all you need to know about participating in this pre-Enterprise Connect hackathon.
UC Lockdown: Knowing How to Keep Hackers at Bay
March 3, 2017
From protecting against new vulnerabilities to keeping security assessments up to date, security consultant Mark Collier shares tips on how best to protect your UC systems.
Cloud Architectures: How They Differ & What That Means for You
February 24, 2017
UC analyst Blair Pleasant sorts through the myriad cloud architectural models underlying UCaaS and CCaaS offerings, and explains why knowing the differences matter.
Practical Advice for Navigating SIP Trunking
February 17, 2017
From the most basics of basics to the hidden gotchas, UC consultant Melissa Swartz helps demystify the complex world of SIP trunking.
On-Prem, Cloud, Hybrid? How to Approach the Skype for Business Decision
February 7, 2017
UC&C consultant Kevin Kieller, a partner at enableUC, shares pointers for making the right architectural choices for your Skype for Business deployment.
UCaaS Ins & Outs: Eye on the Enterprise Opportunity
February 1, 2017
Elka Popova, a Frost & Sullivan program director, shares a status report on the UCaaS market today and offers her perspective on what large enterprises need before committing to UC in the cloud.
What You Need to Know About Cloud Video Services
January 26, 2017
Andrew Davis, co-founder of Wainhouse Research and chair of the Video track at Enterprise Connect 2017, sorts through the myriad cloud video service options and shares how to tell if your choice is en....
Cloud Contact Center: The New Normal?
January 23, 2017
Sheila McGee-Smith, Contact Center/Customer Experience track chair for Enterprise Connect 2017, tells us what we need to know about the role cloud software is playing in contact centers today.
More Podcasts