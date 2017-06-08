 
SHARE

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Brent Kelly
Brent Kelly is president and principal analyst at KelCor, Inc., where he provides strategy and counsel to key client types...
Read Full Bio >>
SHARE

Brent Kelly | June 08, 2017 |

 
 
share
 

Fixing the Internet Using Secure Vector Routing

Fixing the Internet Using Secure Vector Routing A massive networking transformation may be underway, enabled by applying the concept of sessions to all network traffic.

A massive networking transformation may be underway, enabled by applying the concept of sessions to all network traffic.

In IP communications, the concept of sessions has become second nature. Modern PBXs and video conferencing systems are built around the Session Initiation Protocol (SIP). At the network edge, session border controllers (SBCs), also operate on the concept of media sessions, securing and routing voice and video communications flows based on session rules and controls specified by a network administrator.

What would happen if we applied this idea of sessions to all network traffic, not just IP voice and video packets? The answer: a complete disruption of how routing is done throughout the Internet.

It Started with the SBC
Many in our industry will remember Acme Packet, an early SBC manufacturer that gained market prominence and was subsequently acquired by Oracle, in 2013. Following a short stint at Oracle, the Acme Packet engineering and leadership teams reassembled and began discussing how they could apply the concept of sessions to the Internet at large. Conceptually, the Internet is quite simple: It comprises a series of stateless routers that know how to forward packets to each other. Connecting a series of these routers together enables delivery of IP packets from a source device to a destination device or service.

This sounds simple, but the reality is that most networks need far more than just routing; they need a variety of "middle boxes" such as firewalls, load balancers, network address translation (NAT), deep packet inspection, overlays, and tunnels -- all of which have session state and can manipulate packets. Each of these additional functions multiplies the number of devices in the network path, complicates the architecture, limits network scalability, and encumbers network management.

The Acme Packet team, now mostly reconstituted within a new company called 128 Technology, is simplifying network routing using the concept of sessions learned in the SIP world. The result is a secure, vector-routed network that is entirely software-based, "middle box" free, massively scalable, and, the company says, 90% to 95% less costly than a network using traditional routing.

Continue to Page 2: Why It's Disruptive





COMMENTS


Webinars Podcasts
Meeting the Needs of the Dynamic Meeting Room
May 31, 2017

In the days of old, people in suits used to meet at a boardroom table to update each other on their work. Including a remote colleague meant setting a conference phone on the table for in-person pa

Taking Your Contact Center to the Cloud: The First Step in Your Digital Transformation Journey
April 19, 2017

Now more than ever, enterprise contact centers have a unique opportunity to lead the way towards complete, digital transformation. Moving your contact center to the cloud is a starting point, quick

5 Simple Steps to Migrate Your Communication Systems to the Cloud
April 5, 2017

Its no secret that the cloud offers significant benefits to enterprises - including cost reduction, scalability, higher efficiency, and more flexibility. If your phone system and contact center are

More Webinars
Why You Need a Mobile Center of Excellence
June 2, 2017
Enterprises strategizing on mobility today, including for internal collaboration, don't have the luxury of learning as they go. Tony Rizzo, enterprise mobility specialist with Blue Hill Research, expl....
Comms APIs: Pushing the Enterprise Edge
May 24, 2017
Mark Winther, head of IDC's global telecom consulting practice, gives us his take on how CPaaS providers evolve beyond the basic building blocks and address maturing enterprise needs.
UCaaS Scorecard: Rating the Market Leaders
May 18, 2017
Diane Myers, senior research director at IHS Markit, walks us through her 2017 UC-as-a-service report... and shares what might be to come in 2018.
Get Up to Speed on the Digital Imperative
April 28, 2017
Change isn't easy, but it is necessary. Tune in for advice and perspective from Zeus Kerravala, co-author of a "Digital Transformation for Dummies" special edition.
Takeaways & Tips on UC&C Spending
April 20, 2017
Robin Gareiss, president of Nemertes Research, shares insight gleaned from the firm's 12th annual UCC Total Cost of Operations study.
Looking Ahead: Enterprise UC&C Circa 2020
March 23, 2017
Tim Banting, of Current Analysis, gives us a peek into what the next three years will bring in advance of his Enterprise Connect session exploring the question: Will there be a new model for enterpris....
SBC ABCs... & Then Some
March 15, 2017
Andrew Prokop, communications evangelist with Arrow Systems Integration, discusses the evolving role of the all-important session border controller.
TADHack-mini Orlando: What, Where, When, Why & How
March 9, 2017
Organizer Alan Quayle gives us the lowdown on programmable communications and all you need to know about participating in this pre-Enterprise Connect hackathon.
UC Lockdown: Knowing How to Keep Hackers at Bay
March 3, 2017
From protecting against new vulnerabilities to keeping security assessments up to date, security consultant Mark Collier shares tips on how best to protect your UC systems.
Cloud Architectures: How They Differ & What That Means for You
February 24, 2017
UC analyst Blair Pleasant sorts through the myriad cloud architectural models underlying UCaaS and CCaaS offerings, and explains why knowing the differences matter.
Practical Advice for Navigating SIP Trunking
February 17, 2017
From the most basics of basics to the hidden gotchas, UC consultant Melissa Swartz helps demystify the complex world of SIP trunking.
On-Prem, Cloud, Hybrid? How to Approach the Skype for Business Decision
February 7, 2017
UC&C consultant Kevin Kieller, a partner at enableUC, shares pointers for making the right architectural choices for your Skype for Business deployment.
UCaaS Ins & Outs: Eye on the Enterprise Opportunity
February 1, 2017
Elka Popova, a Frost & Sullivan program director, shares a status report on the UCaaS market today and offers her perspective on what large enterprises need before committing to UC in the cloud.
What You Need to Know About Cloud Video Services
January 26, 2017
Andrew Davis, co-founder of Wainhouse Research and chair of the Video track at Enterprise Connect 2017, sorts through the myriad cloud video service options and shares how to tell if your choice is en....
Cloud Contact Center: The New Normal?
January 23, 2017
Sheila McGee-Smith, Contact Center/Customer Experience track chair for Enterprise Connect 2017, tells us what we need to know about the role cloud software is playing in contact centers today.
More Podcasts