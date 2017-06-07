 
SHARE

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Zeus Kerravala
Zeus Kerravala is the founder and principal analyst with ZK Research. Kerravala provides a mix of tactical advice to help his...
Read Full Bio >>
SHARE

Zeus Kerravala | June 07, 2017 |

 
 
share
 

Cisco-Apple: Extending Life in the Fast Lane

Cisco-Apple: Extending Life in the Fast Lane Cisco expands the benefits of the Apple device fast lane to macOS devices and developers.

Cisco expands the benefits of the Apple device fast lane to macOS devices and developers.

In the mid '70s, the fine band the Eagles wrote a song that goes, "Life in the fast lane, surely make you lose your mind", which peaked at #11 on the Billboard 100. About 40 years later (yikes, I'm old), Cisco and Apple formed a partnership aimed at giving iOS business users a network "fast lane," providing an experience that would hopefully cause them to lose their minds (in a good way!) -- at least when compared to a more traditional mobile experience that is often inconsistent and at times frustrating.

The initial joint Cisco-Apple "fast lane" prioritized Cisco Spark and WebEx application traffic running on iOS devices over other types of data on Cisco networks. Also, iPhones and iPads automatically select the best Wi-Fi access point so real-time apps like VoIP and video have superior quality. Without the partnership, users could have a diminished experience, given that Wi-Fi is a shared medium and people watching March Madness or the latest Dave Michels–Zeus Kerravala video on the office network are consuming all the bandwidth.

This week Apple and Cisco announced what's coming next with the partnership. New innovations include:

  • Fast lane for all Apple devices -- The initial phase of the partnership focused on iOS devices (iPhone, iPad). Now macOS devices (MacBook, iMac) will enjoy the same benefits as mobile devices. Congested networks? No problem for all Apple devices on a Cisco network.

  • Simplified Cisco Spark and WebEx experience on iOS and Safari -- Cisco Spark and WebEx have finally been iOS-itized. When running iOS11, users can invoke either application from within the calendar. The process of flipping from calendar to home screen to launch one of the apps isn't difficult, but it does create needless steps, and over the past few years Cisco has been all about eliminating those needless steps. Also, iPhone and iPad users can now share their screens with other individuals in meetings. Further, another enhancement is casual users and guests of Spark and WebEx can now join meetings via Safari with full audio, video, and presentation capabilities.

Cisco will also use iOS APIs to integrate Spark voice and video into the iPhone, giving users a native experience. Instead of having to do everything in the Spark App, users can click a contact in the iPhone directory, favorites, or recently called to quickly make an enterprise voice or video call. Workers can also answer Spark calls right from the lock screen, use a connected headset, or switch between calls -- whether it's a cellular call or from Spark. This creates a seamless Spark–iOS experience where users no longer have to flip back and forth between the app and phone.

portable


Developers in the Fast Lane
Cisco is also bringing "life in the fast lane" to developers though its DevNet program. I've long been a critic of Cisco's developer efforts (and I'm using that term generously), but a few years ago Susie Wee took over the program and has made it a success. In fact, just a couple of weeks ago Cisco held its first dedicated DevNet event, Create, which focused on Internet of Things, cloud developers, and DevOps individuals. Now Cisco is making it easier for iOS developers to integrate with Cisco services through the Fast Lane validation program.

Mobile applications are a key part of digital transformation, and as a result of the Cisco-Apple partnership organizations are now able to give better quality Wi-Fi connections and prioritize business-critical apps to Apple users on a Cisco network. The apps that matter will have priority over the ones that do not. The Fast Lane validation program isn't just for voice and video. Any iOS application that is deemed to be business critical can be tagged for QoS, optimized for Wi-Fi, and then prioritized in the fast lane.

Cisco DevNet now has a service for iOS developers to verify how these apps run on Cisco infrastructure without having to spend a bunch of money to build a test network. DevNet has made available virtual Cisco Aironet and cloud-managed Meraki labs to test QoS tagging. Currently this only works on iOS 10, but Cisco is working to make iOS11 and macOS part of the testing environment. With this validation program, developers can now experiment with the fast lane without incurring any costs.

Cisco has been talking up the partnership with Apple for a little over a year now, and while the initial set of announcements were certainly interesting, this set has a lot more meat on the bone as it expands the benefits to macOS devices and developers. Cisco has used the power of collaboration to help its customers realize the power of their own collaborative initiatives by continuing to improve the experience of its applications.

Follow Zeus Kerravala on Twitter and Google+!
@zkerravala
Zeus Kerravala on Google+





COMMENTS


Webinars Podcasts
Meeting the Needs of the Dynamic Meeting Room
May 31, 2017

In the days of old, people in suits used to meet at a boardroom table to update each other on their work. Including a remote colleague meant setting a conference phone on the table for in-person pa

Taking Your Contact Center to the Cloud: The First Step in Your Digital Transformation Journey
April 19, 2017

Now more than ever, enterprise contact centers have a unique opportunity to lead the way towards complete, digital transformation. Moving your contact center to the cloud is a starting point, quick

5 Simple Steps to Migrate Your Communication Systems to the Cloud
April 5, 2017

Its no secret that the cloud offers significant benefits to enterprises - including cost reduction, scalability, higher efficiency, and more flexibility. If your phone system and contact center are

More Webinars
Why You Need a Mobile Center of Excellence
June 2, 2017
Enterprises strategizing on mobility today, including for internal collaboration, don't have the luxury of learning as they go. Tony Rizzo, enterprise mobility specialist with Blue Hill Research, expl....
Comms APIs: Pushing the Enterprise Edge
May 24, 2017
Mark Winther, head of IDC's global telecom consulting practice, gives us his take on how CPaaS providers evolve beyond the basic building blocks and address maturing enterprise needs.
UCaaS Scorecard: Rating the Market Leaders
May 18, 2017
Diane Myers, senior research director at IHS Markit, walks us through her 2017 UC-as-a-service report... and shares what might be to come in 2018.
Get Up to Speed on the Digital Imperative
April 28, 2017
Change isn't easy, but it is necessary. Tune in for advice and perspective from Zeus Kerravala, co-author of a "Digital Transformation for Dummies" special edition.
Takeaways & Tips on UC&C Spending
April 20, 2017
Robin Gareiss, president of Nemertes Research, shares insight gleaned from the firm's 12th annual UCC Total Cost of Operations study.
Looking Ahead: Enterprise UC&C Circa 2020
March 23, 2017
Tim Banting, of Current Analysis, gives us a peek into what the next three years will bring in advance of his Enterprise Connect session exploring the question: Will there be a new model for enterpris....
SBC ABCs... & Then Some
March 15, 2017
Andrew Prokop, communications evangelist with Arrow Systems Integration, discusses the evolving role of the all-important session border controller.
TADHack-mini Orlando: What, Where, When, Why & How
March 9, 2017
Organizer Alan Quayle gives us the lowdown on programmable communications and all you need to know about participating in this pre-Enterprise Connect hackathon.
UC Lockdown: Knowing How to Keep Hackers at Bay
March 3, 2017
From protecting against new vulnerabilities to keeping security assessments up to date, security consultant Mark Collier shares tips on how best to protect your UC systems.
Cloud Architectures: How They Differ & What That Means for You
February 24, 2017
UC analyst Blair Pleasant sorts through the myriad cloud architectural models underlying UCaaS and CCaaS offerings, and explains why knowing the differences matter.
Practical Advice for Navigating SIP Trunking
February 17, 2017
From the most basics of basics to the hidden gotchas, UC consultant Melissa Swartz helps demystify the complex world of SIP trunking.
On-Prem, Cloud, Hybrid? How to Approach the Skype for Business Decision
February 7, 2017
UC&C consultant Kevin Kieller, a partner at enableUC, shares pointers for making the right architectural choices for your Skype for Business deployment.
UCaaS Ins & Outs: Eye on the Enterprise Opportunity
February 1, 2017
Elka Popova, a Frost & Sullivan program director, shares a status report on the UCaaS market today and offers her perspective on what large enterprises need before committing to UC in the cloud.
What You Need to Know About Cloud Video Services
January 26, 2017
Andrew Davis, co-founder of Wainhouse Research and chair of the Video track at Enterprise Connect 2017, sorts through the myriad cloud video service options and shares how to tell if your choice is en....
Cloud Contact Center: The New Normal?
January 23, 2017
Sheila McGee-Smith, Contact Center/Customer Experience track chair for Enterprise Connect 2017, tells us what we need to know about the role cloud software is playing in contact centers today.
More Podcasts