 
SHARE

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

John Malone
John Malone is the president of The Eastern Management Group, a communications industry market research company. The firm supports more...
Read Full Bio >>
SHARE

John Malone | June 07, 2017 |

 
 
share
 

Top 10 Leaders in SIP Trunking Customer Satisfaction

Top 10 Leaders in SIP Trunking Customer Satisfaction Twilio and Flowroute are favored over large telcos, the Eastern Management Group has found.

Twilio and Flowroute are favored over large telcos, the Eastern Management Group has found.

In a new SIP trunk customer satisfaction survey, the Eastern Management Group has found that small, often young, SIP trunk providers are receiving the majority of accolades from IT managers globally. Twilio, for example, ranked higher than the competition, landing among other Top 10 Leaders such as 8x8, BroadSoft, Flowroute, and Onvoy (now Inteliquent).

We gathered customer satisfaction data from more than 2,000 IT managers, who evaluated 31 vendors based on SIP trunk usage. We asked respondents to judge SIP trunk companies on 10 customer satisfaction measurements, as shown below.

The Eastern Management Group global report, "2017 SIP Trunking Customer Satisfaction," has the survey findings. It shows that no SIP trunk vendor swept all 10 customer satisfaction categories. Flowroute, for example, scored highest in the category of contact center experience. Twilio led in the management tools category. Meantime, 100% of XO Communications customers surveyed said they would recommend the company to a friend. (Note: Verizon recently acquired XO.)

To make it into the Top 10 Leaders group, a provider needed to receive high ratings in three or more customer satisfaction measurements.

By and large, most of the thousands of IT managers we surveyed are satisfied with the quality of their SIP trunks, as mentioned in two previous No Jitter posts, "SIP Market Growth Strong to 2020" and "Beefing up SIP Distribution Channels." Ninety-two percent of IT managers who participated in the customer satisfaction study said they would favorably recommend their SIP trunk vendor to a friend. While not among the Top 10 Leaders, two incumbent telcos, Telefonica and Orange, are more likely to be recommended to a friend than three of the Top 10 Leaders.

Incumbent Telcos and SIP Trunking
Other incumbent telcos may have work to do in this area, our study shows. When looking at the other telcos as a group, on average more than 20% of customers expressed unwillingness to refer their vendors to a friend.

Incumbent telcos on average ranked lower in the total customer satisfaction measurement score than the entire cohort of SIP trunk providers studied. This is the sum of all 10 customer satisfaction measurements each on which IT managers rated providers. Of the nine incumbent carriers studied, T-Systems ranked best here.

While Eastern Management Group did not interview the telcos for this customer satisfaction study, each one has the resources to score well in all 10 satisfaction measurements. So why don't they? This is our opinion. Incumbent carriers have large PSTN investments. Although several have already announced end-of-life dates for their PSTN (e.g., Deutsche Telecom, AT&T, and NTT) none want to walk away from that revenue just yet. Telcos often charge a premium for PSTN service. The accompanying chart from the Eastern Management Group's "SIP Global Market Analysis and Forecast 2016-2020" report compares PSTN and SIP prices for a telco and a SIP trunk vendor. The distinction in prices is clear.

So it's entirely plausible that a service provider might want to extend the life of its PSTN investment for as long as possible, given that transitioning customers to SIP trunks from high-priced PSTN circuits may hasten the service to unprofitability. And while all major carriers offer SIP trunks, they may have little incentive to sell and support them more than necessary.

Turning around their SIP customer satisfaction scores would not be difficult for telcos given the resources each can marshal. And while the companies are large, and may be slower in their movements than the smaller, young SIP providers, each has the aptitude and ability to fix its own SIP customer satisfaction issues.

Here's an example. While not being an incumbent telco, Sprint, with its massive network and large network operation centers, is quite like a telco. IT managers who use Sprint for SIP trunking rank the carrier third in the category of overall satisfaction, right up there with Twilio and Flowroute. And not a single Sprint customer interviewed for the study said it would not recommend Sprint SIP trunking to a friend. Sprint is a benchmark for what large telcos can do to improve their own SIP trunking customer satisfaction.

The time will come when incumbent telcos will need SIP customers. SIP is the key to significant pull-through revenue that telcos badly need and which many SIP trunk Top 10 Leaders have been successfully leveraging for years.

The SIP trunk industry has reached a point where vendors have benchmark companies to emulate when deciding to build best-in-class businesses. The total SIP trunking market size is, and will continue to be, large -- so providers should have good incentive to improve, as well as the time to do so. For questions about our customer satisfaction study and report please ask our researchers at the Eastern Management Group.





COMMENTS


Webinars Podcasts
Meeting the Needs of the Dynamic Meeting Room
May 31, 2017

In the days of old, people in suits used to meet at a boardroom table to update each other on their work. Including a remote colleague meant setting a conference phone on the table for in-person pa

Taking Your Contact Center to the Cloud: The First Step in Your Digital Transformation Journey
April 19, 2017

Now more than ever, enterprise contact centers have a unique opportunity to lead the way towards complete, digital transformation. Moving your contact center to the cloud is a starting point, quick

5 Simple Steps to Migrate Your Communication Systems to the Cloud
April 5, 2017

Its no secret that the cloud offers significant benefits to enterprises - including cost reduction, scalability, higher efficiency, and more flexibility. If your phone system and contact center are

More Webinars
Why You Need a Mobile Center of Excellence
June 2, 2017
Enterprises strategizing on mobility today, including for internal collaboration, don't have the luxury of learning as they go. Tony Rizzo, enterprise mobility specialist with Blue Hill Research, expl....
Comms APIs: Pushing the Enterprise Edge
May 24, 2017
Mark Winther, head of IDC's global telecom consulting practice, gives us his take on how CPaaS providers evolve beyond the basic building blocks and address maturing enterprise needs.
UCaaS Scorecard: Rating the Market Leaders
May 18, 2017
Diane Myers, senior research director at IHS Markit, walks us through her 2017 UC-as-a-service report... and shares what might be to come in 2018.
Get Up to Speed on the Digital Imperative
April 28, 2017
Change isn't easy, but it is necessary. Tune in for advice and perspective from Zeus Kerravala, co-author of a "Digital Transformation for Dummies" special edition.
Takeaways & Tips on UC&C Spending
April 20, 2017
Robin Gareiss, president of Nemertes Research, shares insight gleaned from the firm's 12th annual UCC Total Cost of Operations study.
Looking Ahead: Enterprise UC&C Circa 2020
March 23, 2017
Tim Banting, of Current Analysis, gives us a peek into what the next three years will bring in advance of his Enterprise Connect session exploring the question: Will there be a new model for enterpris....
SBC ABCs... & Then Some
March 15, 2017
Andrew Prokop, communications evangelist with Arrow Systems Integration, discusses the evolving role of the all-important session border controller.
TADHack-mini Orlando: What, Where, When, Why & How
March 9, 2017
Organizer Alan Quayle gives us the lowdown on programmable communications and all you need to know about participating in this pre-Enterprise Connect hackathon.
UC Lockdown: Knowing How to Keep Hackers at Bay
March 3, 2017
From protecting against new vulnerabilities to keeping security assessments up to date, security consultant Mark Collier shares tips on how best to protect your UC systems.
Cloud Architectures: How They Differ & What That Means for You
February 24, 2017
UC analyst Blair Pleasant sorts through the myriad cloud architectural models underlying UCaaS and CCaaS offerings, and explains why knowing the differences matter.
Practical Advice for Navigating SIP Trunking
February 17, 2017
From the most basics of basics to the hidden gotchas, UC consultant Melissa Swartz helps demystify the complex world of SIP trunking.
On-Prem, Cloud, Hybrid? How to Approach the Skype for Business Decision
February 7, 2017
UC&C consultant Kevin Kieller, a partner at enableUC, shares pointers for making the right architectural choices for your Skype for Business deployment.
UCaaS Ins & Outs: Eye on the Enterprise Opportunity
February 1, 2017
Elka Popova, a Frost & Sullivan program director, shares a status report on the UCaaS market today and offers her perspective on what large enterprises need before committing to UC in the cloud.
What You Need to Know About Cloud Video Services
January 26, 2017
Andrew Davis, co-founder of Wainhouse Research and chair of the Video track at Enterprise Connect 2017, sorts through the myriad cloud video service options and shares how to tell if your choice is en....
Cloud Contact Center: The New Normal?
January 23, 2017
Sheila McGee-Smith, Contact Center/Customer Experience track chair for Enterprise Connect 2017, tells us what we need to know about the role cloud software is playing in contact centers today.
More Podcasts