 
SHARE

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sponsored by ShoreTel
SHARE

Sponsored by ShoreTel | June 05, 2017 |

 
 
share
 

The Costs of IP Telephony: Get Specific!

The Costs of IP Telephony: Get Specific! In this sponsored post, ShoreTel shares findings from a Nemertes Research study on total cost of operations for communications systems.

In this sponsored post, ShoreTel shares findings from a Nemertes Research study on total cost of operations for communications systems.

The decision to replace your current business communications system is more than financial. Beyond cost savings, a change can free up IT resources, enhance business intelligence, increase workforce productivity, and deepen customer relationships.

But ignore total cost of ownership at your own risk. Yesterday's TCO has evolved along with technology, and today the smart money monitors "total cost of operations," which establishes comparative benchmarks for both on-premises and cloud solution investments.

Include the Kitchen Sink
When calculating competing TCOs, you must determine capital, implementation, and operational costs including all subcomponents:

  • PBX, endpoint devices and licenses, servers, other hardware
  • Staff time, third-party consultants and integrators, equipment maintenance, third-party managed services, training and certification
  • Endpoint licenses for on-premises apps and monthly subscription fees for cloud services

Let the Pros Do the Math
Calculating the myriad scenarios of system replacement, and running the numbers for all the popular IP telephony and UC vendors, is the raison d'etre for industry analysts.

Robin Gareiss, president of Nemertes Research, has prepared an issue paper that compares vendors and assesses total cost of operations for on-premises and cloud deployments of unified communications and collaboration solutions: "How to Keep UCC Costs Down as Complexity Grows." In her report, she expands scenarios for organizations with 100, 750, and 1,000 employees. The results compare the TCOs of popular vendors like 8x8, Avaya, Cisco, Microsoft, Mitel, ShoreTel, and Vonage.

Here are some key findings, but generalizations can be deceiving. To get the most actionable information from the Nemertes report, you'll want to review the issue paper in detail, as "averages" are affected by the performance of individual vendors.

  • Small businesses achieve the most dramatic savings. If you're a small business and haven't upgraded your phone system for a while, listen up: You could be saving at least $218 per employee per year by making a change. And if you deploy the solution with the lowest TCO you could save a staggering $984 per employee, per year, for five years.

  • Medium-sized businesses can match the savings of bigger companies. On average, a business with 750 employees that installs a new on-premises system could save as much as an enterprise twice its size, around $280,000 annualized per year. However, this performance offers mid-sized businesses less potential upside than deploying a cloud solution with the right vendor.

  • Large enterprises produce the biggest TCO swings. The Nemertes study clearly demonstrates the importance of cloud vendor selection to companies with 1,500 employees. There's nearly a million-dollar annualized delta between the highest and lowest vendor TCO, from an annualized $635,000 loss to a savings of $325,000. That's a huge difference of almost $5 million in five years.

Your Situation, Your TCO
Doing your vendor homework will save you the frustration (and let's face it, the embarrassment) of choosing the wrong phone system. Get prepared to evaluate your choices with clarity and make the right decision for your entire organization.

Download the Nemertes TCO paper, "How to Keep UCC Costs Down as Complexity Grows," now.





COMMENTS


Webinars Podcasts
Meeting the Needs of the Dynamic Meeting Room
May 31, 2017

In the days of old, people in suits used to meet at a boardroom table to update each other on their work. Including a remote colleague meant setting a conference phone on the table for in-person pa

Taking Your Contact Center to the Cloud: The First Step in Your Digital Transformation Journey
April 19, 2017

Now more than ever, enterprise contact centers have a unique opportunity to lead the way towards complete, digital transformation. Moving your contact center to the cloud is a starting point, quick

5 Simple Steps to Migrate Your Communication Systems to the Cloud
April 5, 2017

Its no secret that the cloud offers significant benefits to enterprises - including cost reduction, scalability, higher efficiency, and more flexibility. If your phone system and contact center are

More Webinars
Why You Need a Mobile Center of Excellence
June 2, 2017
Enterprises strategizing on mobility today, including for internal collaboration, don't have the luxury of learning as they go. Tony Rizzo, enterprise mobility specialist with Blue Hill Research, expl....
Comms APIs: Pushing the Enterprise Edge
May 24, 2017
Mark Winther, head of IDC's global telecom consulting practice, gives us his take on how CPaaS providers evolve beyond the basic building blocks and address maturing enterprise needs.
UCaaS Scorecard: Rating the Market Leaders
May 18, 2017
Diane Myers, senior research director at IHS Markit, walks us through her 2017 UC-as-a-service report... and shares what might be to come in 2018.
Get Up to Speed on the Digital Imperative
April 28, 2017
Change isn't easy, but it is necessary. Tune in for advice and perspective from Zeus Kerravala, co-author of a "Digital Transformation for Dummies" special edition.
Takeaways & Tips on UC&C Spending
April 20, 2017
Robin Gareiss, president of Nemertes Research, shares insight gleaned from the firm's 12th annual UCC Total Cost of Operations study.
Looking Ahead: Enterprise UC&C Circa 2020
March 23, 2017
Tim Banting, of Current Analysis, gives us a peek into what the next three years will bring in advance of his Enterprise Connect session exploring the question: Will there be a new model for enterpris....
SBC ABCs... & Then Some
March 15, 2017
Andrew Prokop, communications evangelist with Arrow Systems Integration, discusses the evolving role of the all-important session border controller.
TADHack-mini Orlando: What, Where, When, Why & How
March 9, 2017
Organizer Alan Quayle gives us the lowdown on programmable communications and all you need to know about participating in this pre-Enterprise Connect hackathon.
UC Lockdown: Knowing How to Keep Hackers at Bay
March 3, 2017
From protecting against new vulnerabilities to keeping security assessments up to date, security consultant Mark Collier shares tips on how best to protect your UC systems.
Cloud Architectures: How They Differ & What That Means for You
February 24, 2017
UC analyst Blair Pleasant sorts through the myriad cloud architectural models underlying UCaaS and CCaaS offerings, and explains why knowing the differences matter.
Practical Advice for Navigating SIP Trunking
February 17, 2017
From the most basics of basics to the hidden gotchas, UC consultant Melissa Swartz helps demystify the complex world of SIP trunking.
On-Prem, Cloud, Hybrid? How to Approach the Skype for Business Decision
February 7, 2017
UC&C consultant Kevin Kieller, a partner at enableUC, shares pointers for making the right architectural choices for your Skype for Business deployment.
UCaaS Ins & Outs: Eye on the Enterprise Opportunity
February 1, 2017
Elka Popova, a Frost & Sullivan program director, shares a status report on the UCaaS market today and offers her perspective on what large enterprises need before committing to UC in the cloud.
What You Need to Know About Cloud Video Services
January 26, 2017
Andrew Davis, co-founder of Wainhouse Research and chair of the Video track at Enterprise Connect 2017, sorts through the myriad cloud video service options and shares how to tell if your choice is en....
Cloud Contact Center: The New Normal?
January 23, 2017
Sheila McGee-Smith, Contact Center/Customer Experience track chair for Enterprise Connect 2017, tells us what we need to know about the role cloud software is playing in contact centers today.
More Podcasts