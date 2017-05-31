 
SHARE

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Scott Murphy
Scott Murphy is an experienced technology leader and entrepreneur with over 20 years of information technology experience. His expertise spans...
Read Full Bio >>
SHARE

Scott Murphy | May 31, 2017 |

 
 
share
 

The Human Firewall in a Hyper-Connected World

The Human Firewall in a Hyper-Connected World The human firewall is the first and last line of defense for an enterprise, and investments should be made in security awareness training across the enterprise.

The human firewall is the first and last line of defense for an enterprise, and investments should be made in security awareness training across the enterprise.

portable In the security landscape, there are few easier opportunities for hackers to compromise an enterprise than by targeting the human beings that make up the workforce. People in an organization (employees, contractors, senior executives, and board members) are almost always the weakest link in the security ecosystem. They have been taught since they were toddlers to be helpful, curious, and, as adults, customer focused. Hackers take advantage of these ingrained traits using a wide variety of social engineering techniques to exploit access to an organizations' resources and assets.

In the aftermath of the WannaCry crypto-locker worm that infected hundreds of thousands of computers in more than 150 countries earlier this month, information security advisors worldwide are preaching that enterprises need better firewalls, enhanced governance, faster patching, and more security staff. Most of these security tactics are needed to compensate for the shortcomings of the human firewall in the organization. Most compromises cannot be completed without a human security failure. The "human firewall" is essentially security awareness spanning the organization, including physical and digital security, and is an enterprise's first and last line of defense.

How do we keep an entire workforce aware of their role in the security of the organization? Traditional security awareness includes signing off on a computer use policy, once a year videos, lunch and learns, and standard employee contracts. These cannot compete against the ingenuity of today's hacker using social engineering, phishing attacks, spear-phishing attacks, business email spoofing, malware, trojans, USB thumb drive drops, and their future inventions. All it takes is one employee to click on a hacker's link and enterprise security is compromised. In a global survey conducted by consulting firm PwC, only 73% of organizations have senior executives that are actively communicating security awareness to their employees. This means that there are still significant opportunities for social engineering hacks, even if existing security awareness communications are effective.

This highlights the need for workforce security awareness training that is effective in implementing the human firewall. It is impossible for a business to get this perfect, but you can improve employee effectiveness in combating social engineering hacking techniques. The security awareness training needs to educate the workforce so that they understand not only what they should and should not be doing but also why. They need to understand the significance of security risks.

The ongoing challenge with any training is how do you get the workforce to:

  1. Complete the training, as it takes time away from doing their job
  2. Utilize there training effectively and at appropriate times, by making the right choices when put into different situations
  3. Make the training pervasive in the organization, being delivered in a method that appeals to everyone

Two recent trends in security awareness training that can be used either individually or in tandem are:

  1. Gamification, which awards points and various forms of recognition to people who do the right thing during the training modules
  2. Social Engineering Indicators (SEI), which uses simulated social engineering breach attacks such as spear-phishing and phishing emails to train people how to identify hacking attempts

These training tools significantly improve retention and understanding of the material, particularly with respect to security awareness. Both training techniques are ongoing and not one-time events. The goal is to get the workforce thinking conscientiously in a hyper-connected world with mostly friendly, but some malevolent people.

To complement improved training techniques, technology and improved practices can make things easier for the human firewall:

  • Email gateways with sophisticated malware, virus, phishing and spear-phishing detection
  • Next-generation Layer-7 firewalls that can detect social engineering attacks
  • Practicing good network security "hygiene" by limiting permissions for network shares to only those roles that require access
  • Processes that require two-person approval of payment requests with appropriate due diligence based on the payment size
  • Systems and tools for device/asset management that can deal with lost or stolen devices containing corporate data
  • Human-friendly policies and incident management that allow for mistakes and reporting incidents
  • Monitoring and measuring effectiveness of security awareness and rewarding people who do well

The human firewall is the first and last line of defense for an enterprise, and with that in mind, appropriate investments and sponsorship should be made for security awareness training across the enterprise. Neglecting the human firewall could result in a security breach that would negatively impact intellectual property assets, revenue streams, corporate image or brand, resulting in the catastrophic failure of the organization.

"SCTC Perspectives" is written by members of the Society of Communications Technology Consultants, an international organization of independent information and communications technology professionals serving clients in all business sectors and government worldwide.





COMMENTS


Webinars Podcasts
Meeting the Needs of the Dynamic Meeting Room
May 31, 2017

In the days of old, people in suits used to meet at a boardroom table to update each other on their work. Including a remote colleague meant setting a conference phone on the table for in-person pa

Taking Your Contact Center to the Cloud: The First Step in Your Digital Transformation Journey
April 19, 2017

Now more than ever, enterprise contact centers have a unique opportunity to lead the way towards complete, digital transformation. Moving your contact center to the cloud is a starting point, quick

5 Simple Steps to Migrate Your Communication Systems to the Cloud
April 5, 2017

Its no secret that the cloud offers significant benefits to enterprises - including cost reduction, scalability, higher efficiency, and more flexibility. If your phone system and contact center are

More Webinars
Comms APIs: Pushing the Enterprise Edge
May 24, 2017
Mark Winther, head of IDC's global telecom consulting practice, gives us his take on how CPaaS providers evolve beyond the basic building blocks and address maturing enterprise needs.
UCaaS Scorecard: Rating the Market Leaders
May 18, 2017
Diane Myers, senior research director at IHS Markit, walks us through her 2017 UC-as-a-service report... and shares what might be to come in 2018.
Get Up to Speed on the Digital Imperative
April 28, 2017
Change isn't easy, but it is necessary. Tune in for advice and perspective from Zeus Kerravala, co-author of a "Digital Transformation for Dummies" special edition.
Takeaways & Tips on UC&C Spending
April 20, 2017
Robin Gareiss, president of Nemertes Research, shares insight gleaned from the firm's 12th annual UCC Total Cost of Operations study.
Looking Ahead: Enterprise UC&C Circa 2020
March 23, 2017
Tim Banting, of Current Analysis, gives us a peek into what the next three years will bring in advance of his Enterprise Connect session exploring the question: Will there be a new model for enterpris....
SBC ABCs... & Then Some
March 15, 2017
Andrew Prokop, communications evangelist with Arrow Systems Integration, discusses the evolving role of the all-important session border controller.
TADHack-mini Orlando: What, Where, When, Why & How
March 9, 2017
Organizer Alan Quayle gives us the lowdown on programmable communications and all you need to know about participating in this pre-Enterprise Connect hackathon.
UC Lockdown: Knowing How to Keep Hackers at Bay
March 3, 2017
From protecting against new vulnerabilities to keeping security assessments up to date, security consultant Mark Collier shares tips on how best to protect your UC systems.
Cloud Architectures: How They Differ & What That Means for You
February 24, 2017
UC analyst Blair Pleasant sorts through the myriad cloud architectural models underlying UCaaS and CCaaS offerings, and explains why knowing the differences matter.
Practical Advice for Navigating SIP Trunking
February 17, 2017
From the most basics of basics to the hidden gotchas, UC consultant Melissa Swartz helps demystify the complex world of SIP trunking.
On-Prem, Cloud, Hybrid? How to Approach the Skype for Business Decision
February 7, 2017
UC&C consultant Kevin Kieller, a partner at enableUC, shares pointers for making the right architectural choices for your Skype for Business deployment.
UCaaS Ins & Outs: Eye on the Enterprise Opportunity
February 1, 2017
Elka Popova, a Frost & Sullivan program director, shares a status report on the UCaaS market today and offers her perspective on what large enterprises need before committing to UC in the cloud.
What You Need to Know About Cloud Video Services
January 26, 2017
Andrew Davis, co-founder of Wainhouse Research and chair of the Video track at Enterprise Connect 2017, sorts through the myriad cloud video service options and shares how to tell if your choice is en....
Cloud Contact Center: The New Normal?
January 23, 2017
Sheila McGee-Smith, Contact Center/Customer Experience track chair for Enterprise Connect 2017, tells us what we need to know about the role cloud software is playing in contact centers today.
More Podcasts