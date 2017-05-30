 
SHARE

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sheila McGee-Smith
Sheila McGee-Smith, who founded McGee-Smith Analytics in 2001, is a leading communications industry analyst and strategic consultant focused on the...
Read Full Bio >>
SHARE

Sheila McGee-Smith | May 30, 2017 |

 
 
share
 

Genesys Differentiates with Blended AI Approach

Genesys Differentiates with Blended AI Approach Introduces Kate, customer service-specific artificial intelligence meant to assist and work with contact center agents.

Introduces Kate, customer service-specific artificial intelligence meant to assist and work with contact center agents.

The first combined Genesys/Interactive Intelligence event, bringing together customers, partners, consultants, analysts and media, was held last week in Indianapolis, CX17Indy. The tone was set first thing Monday morning when Genesys announced G-NINE (the next generation of Genesys solution). As reported by No Jitter associate editor Michelle Burbick, the announced G-NINE “innovations” include Kate, described as customer service-specific artificial intelligence (AI).

Over the course of the week, those of us hungry for additional information about Kate were not disappointed. I was particularly taken by the effort given to create a Kate persona, a back-story if you will. The description below went by somewhat quickly on a slide used by Genesys CMO Merijn te Booij during his keynote presentation on Tuesday, but I think it offers insight into the company’s approach to AI.

“Meet Kate. Kate is unique. She is not your average girl. She is genuine in everything she does. Her loyalty is phenomenal and you never have to doubt her. Kate’s kindness inspires others to do good things. Kate is not weak though. She is a strong independent girl who can get herself through anything she sets her mind to. She is hilarious! Sometimes she has a dry sense of humor and other times she just knows how to make people laugh :)

Kate has been told by many that her advice changes the way they look at life. Kate has a very bubbly personality that makes anyone comfortable talking with her. She is able to learn quickly and apply. Kate has many good personality traits but she is not self-conceited. As a matter of fact, she has some downers too. Sometimes Kate can be a little too sarcastic. That can offend some people, but she apologizes. She also has a tendency to procrastinate from time to time. But she still manages to get everything done.”
Reading through this, I see myself in Kate (e.g., knows how to make people laugh, can offend some people, but she apologizes, a tendency to procrastinate but gets everything done). There was no graphical depiction of Kate offered (unlike Salesforce Einstein, but similar to Alexa and Siri), but I picture Kate in her mid-20s with a spikey haircut, probably brunette.

Why is the fact that I identify with Kate important? Because it emphasizes what I saw as a differentiating attribute of Kate’s brand of AI -- that she’s here to work with and assist live agents, not replace them. In the past few months I’ve seen numerous headlines, like this one for example, “When Will AI Virtual Support Agents Replace Your IT Service Desk?” A sensational blog title you might think, meant to draw clicks? No, it is the title of an April 2017 Gartner piece.

While others may talk about AI being used to support live workers, Genesys is emphasizing that attribute with how it presents and talks about Kate. I was able to attend one of the 70 breakout sessions offered at CX17Indy that expanded on this notion of automation assisting live agents. The session title was "Blended AI" and the speaker was Christopher Connolly, Genesys vice president, solution strategy.

From a solution perspective, Kate is described as combining artificial intelligence, bots, machine learning, and micro-applications so companies can deliver personalized, proactive, and predictive experiences while running a smart business. The combined power of Kate and live staff to solve customer problems is what Genesys is calling "blended AI."

I believe there was a touch of the magic of Genesys marketing in Connolly’s session subtitle, “Where Bots and Automation Collide with the Power of the Human Touch.” It supported Connolly’s definition of blended AI: A hybrid execution that blends automation and machine learning with real agents to better handle customer inquiries.

It would be impossible to summarize Connolly’s 45-minute session in a few words but one of his slides answers the question of how Kate fits into the increasingly complex world of AI.

portable

The diagram reinforces that Kate is not designed to compete with currently available AI platforms, such as IBM's Watson and Salesforce's Einstein. Connolly explained that Genesys believes that AI platforms like Watson and Einstein can be made even smarter by leveraging Genesys’s deep understanding of customer conversations in and across all channels.

A visual distinction is also made in the diagram between what Genesys is attempting with Kate and the emerging chatbot category. Connolly defined a chatbot as a computer program that runs automated tasks and can be designed to simulate conversation with human users.

It is no accident that the name Kate has both Greek and Latin roots to the word “pure,” (a loose connection to Genesys’s three portfolio products PureCloud, PureConnect, and PureEngage). It is also no accident that Kate and Genesys’s new branding was announced at the same time. If Genesys gets its wish, the aspirational capabilities of Kate and the New Genesys will be forever linked.

Follow Sheila McGee-Smith on Twitter and Google+!
@McGeeSmith
Sheila McGee-Smith on Google+





COMMENTS


Webinars Podcasts
Meeting the Needs of the Dynamic Meeting Room
May 31, 2017

In the days of old, people in suits used to meet at a boardroom table to update each other on their work. Including a remote colleague meant setting a conference phone on the table for in-person pa

Taking Your Contact Center to the Cloud: The First Step in Your Digital Transformation Journey
April 19, 2017

Now more than ever, enterprise contact centers have a unique opportunity to lead the way towards complete, digital transformation. Moving your contact center to the cloud is a starting point, quick

5 Simple Steps to Migrate Your Communication Systems to the Cloud
April 5, 2017

Its no secret that the cloud offers significant benefits to enterprises - including cost reduction, scalability, higher efficiency, and more flexibility. If your phone system and contact center are

More Webinars
Comms APIs: Pushing the Enterprise Edge
May 24, 2017
Mark Winther, head of IDC's global telecom consulting practice, gives us his take on how CPaaS providers evolve beyond the basic building blocks and address maturing enterprise needs.
UCaaS Scorecard: Rating the Market Leaders
May 18, 2017
Diane Myers, senior research director at IHS Markit, walks us through her 2017 UC-as-a-service report... and shares what might be to come in 2018.
Get Up to Speed on the Digital Imperative
April 28, 2017
Change isn't easy, but it is necessary. Tune in for advice and perspective from Zeus Kerravala, co-author of a "Digital Transformation for Dummies" special edition.
Takeaways & Tips on UC&C Spending
April 20, 2017
Robin Gareiss, president of Nemertes Research, shares insight gleaned from the firm's 12th annual UCC Total Cost of Operations study.
Looking Ahead: Enterprise UC&C Circa 2020
March 23, 2017
Tim Banting, of Current Analysis, gives us a peek into what the next three years will bring in advance of his Enterprise Connect session exploring the question: Will there be a new model for enterpris....
SBC ABCs... & Then Some
March 15, 2017
Andrew Prokop, communications evangelist with Arrow Systems Integration, discusses the evolving role of the all-important session border controller.
TADHack-mini Orlando: What, Where, When, Why & How
March 9, 2017
Organizer Alan Quayle gives us the lowdown on programmable communications and all you need to know about participating in this pre-Enterprise Connect hackathon.
UC Lockdown: Knowing How to Keep Hackers at Bay
March 3, 2017
From protecting against new vulnerabilities to keeping security assessments up to date, security consultant Mark Collier shares tips on how best to protect your UC systems.
Cloud Architectures: How They Differ & What That Means for You
February 24, 2017
UC analyst Blair Pleasant sorts through the myriad cloud architectural models underlying UCaaS and CCaaS offerings, and explains why knowing the differences matter.
Practical Advice for Navigating SIP Trunking
February 17, 2017
From the most basics of basics to the hidden gotchas, UC consultant Melissa Swartz helps demystify the complex world of SIP trunking.
On-Prem, Cloud, Hybrid? How to Approach the Skype for Business Decision
February 7, 2017
UC&C consultant Kevin Kieller, a partner at enableUC, shares pointers for making the right architectural choices for your Skype for Business deployment.
UCaaS Ins & Outs: Eye on the Enterprise Opportunity
February 1, 2017
Elka Popova, a Frost & Sullivan program director, shares a status report on the UCaaS market today and offers her perspective on what large enterprises need before committing to UC in the cloud.
What You Need to Know About Cloud Video Services
January 26, 2017
Andrew Davis, co-founder of Wainhouse Research and chair of the Video track at Enterprise Connect 2017, sorts through the myriad cloud video service options and shares how to tell if your choice is en....
Cloud Contact Center: The New Normal?
January 23, 2017
Sheila McGee-Smith, Contact Center/Customer Experience track chair for Enterprise Connect 2017, tells us what we need to know about the role cloud software is playing in contact centers today.
More Podcasts