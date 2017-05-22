 
SHARE

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Tsahi Levent -Levi
Tsahi Levent-Levi is an independent analyst and consultant for WebRTC.Tsahi has over 15 years of experience in the telecommunications, VoIP,and...
Read Full Bio >>
SHARE

Tsahi Levent -Levi | May 22, 2017 |

 
 
share
 

How Symphony Is Validating Ubiquity of IP Messaging, WebRTC

How Symphony Is Validating Ubiquity of IP Messaging, WebRTC Resistance is futile.

Resistance is futile.

Yes. We've got another unicorn that is relying on WebRTC (and IP messaging). This time, it's Symphony, a specialized team messaging provider.

Symphony, which has been working for more than half a year now to raise additional funds, last week announced that it received $63 million at a $1 billion valuation.

For me, however, the story is less the funding or the success that Symphony is having, but the fact that it uses a cloud-delivery model. And that it is doing so for one of the most heavily regulated, traditional industries -- financial markets.

On face value, Symphony isn't much different than a baby Slack. Or maybe another Slack wannabe. But there is huge difference, and that difference is in the type of customers to which Symphony caters.

We can assume that many of Symphony's investors are also its customers (or at least potential customers). Among investors are BNP Paribas, Natixis, Societe Generale, UBS, Merus Capital, and a consortium of 14 of the world's largest investment banks and money managers, including Bank of America, BlackRock, Citibank, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, and J.P. Morgan.

In a way, this can be seen as the biggest vote of confidence in cloud-based services, which, at the end of the day, is what Symphony is.

Now, the Symphony platform has three main offerings:

  1. IP messaging -- This boils down to people sharing "stuff," be it text, images, or any other rich content, with one another. In the case of Symphony, this "stuff" may include financial data feeds
  2. Voice and video calling -- This is done using WebRTC, and in support of group calling
  3. Data retention -- Whatever a user sends passes through the Symphony servers and is maintained in a secure fashion, encrypted. On the higher tiers, Symphony encrypts and stores the data in a way that prohibits access to the data, even for itself, without the customer's private encryption key

With all the hacks that have been happening this year, especially with this month's WannaCry ransomware scare (more here if you are interested), it is both a wonder and an obvious move to go for cloud services here.

The interactions we have within the enterprise are important. They need to remain secure. And while this may seem counterintuitive, migrating them to the cloud, and virtualizing the whole technology stack on which they sit on top, is the best thing we can do for them.

Why?

Because the cloud is dynamic and it updates faster than any on-premises installation can. This means it is more robust in the face of security threats -- they're mitigated faster and the solution can quickly proliferate throughout the installed base.

IP messaging and WebRTC are here to stay.

Strike that out.

IP messaging and WebRTC are here to grow. And the vote of confidence that the financial industry has on Symphony's technology is testament to the fact that it is also a solid solution for building secured communications.

For me it just goes to show that we will find these technologies everywhere from now on. Resistance is futile.





COMMENTS


Webinars Podcasts
Meeting the Needs of the Dynamic Meeting Room
May 31, 2017

In the days of old, people in suits used to meet at a boardroom table to update each other on their work. Including a remote colleague meant setting a conference phone on the table for in-person pa

Taking Your Contact Center to the Cloud: The First Step in Your Digital Transformation Journey
April 19, 2017

Now more than ever, enterprise contact centers have a unique opportunity to lead the way towards complete, digital transformation. Moving your contact center to the cloud is a starting point, quick

5 Simple Steps to Migrate Your Communication Systems to the Cloud
April 5, 2017

Its no secret that the cloud offers significant benefits to enterprises - including cost reduction, scalability, higher efficiency, and more flexibility. If your phone system and contact center are

More Webinars
UCaaS Scorecard: Rating the Market Leaders
May 18, 2017
Diane Myers, senior research director at IHS Markit, walks us through her 2017 UC-as-a-service report... and shares what might be to come in 2018.
Get Up to Speed on the Digital Imperative
April 28, 2017
Change isn't easy, but it is necessary. Tune in for advice and perspective from Zeus Kerravala, co-author of a "Digital Transformation for Dummies" special edition.
Takeaways & Tips on UC&C Spending
April 20, 2017
Robin Gareiss, president of Nemertes Research, shares insight gleaned from the firm's 12th annual UCC Total Cost of Operations study.
Looking Ahead: Enterprise UC&C Circa 2020
March 23, 2017
Tim Banting, of Current Analysis, gives us a peek into what the next three years will bring in advance of his Enterprise Connect session exploring the question: Will there be a new model for enterpris....
SBC ABCs... & Then Some
March 15, 2017
Andrew Prokop, communications evangelist with Arrow Systems Integration, discusses the evolving role of the all-important session border controller.
TADHack-mini Orlando: What, Where, When, Why & How
March 9, 2017
Organizer Alan Quayle gives us the lowdown on programmable communications and all you need to know about participating in this pre-Enterprise Connect hackathon.
UC Lockdown: Knowing How to Keep Hackers at Bay
March 3, 2017
From protecting against new vulnerabilities to keeping security assessments up to date, security consultant Mark Collier shares tips on how best to protect your UC systems.
Cloud Architectures: How They Differ & What That Means for You
February 24, 2017
UC analyst Blair Pleasant sorts through the myriad cloud architectural models underlying UCaaS and CCaaS offerings, and explains why knowing the differences matter.
Practical Advice for Navigating SIP Trunking
February 17, 2017
From the most basics of basics to the hidden gotchas, UC consultant Melissa Swartz helps demystify the complex world of SIP trunking.
On-Prem, Cloud, Hybrid? How to Approach the Skype for Business Decision
February 7, 2017
UC&C consultant Kevin Kieller, a partner at enableUC, shares pointers for making the right architectural choices for your Skype for Business deployment.
UCaaS Ins & Outs: Eye on the Enterprise Opportunity
February 1, 2017
Elka Popova, a Frost & Sullivan program director, shares a status report on the UCaaS market today and offers her perspective on what large enterprises need before committing to UC in the cloud.
What You Need to Know About Cloud Video Services
January 26, 2017
Andrew Davis, co-founder of Wainhouse Research and chair of the Video track at Enterprise Connect 2017, sorts through the myriad cloud video service options and shares how to tell if your choice is en....
Cloud Contact Center: The New Normal?
January 23, 2017
Sheila McGee-Smith, Contact Center/Customer Experience track chair for Enterprise Connect 2017, tells us what we need to know about the role cloud software is playing in contact centers today.
More Podcasts