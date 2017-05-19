 
SHARE

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Beth Schultz
Beth Schultz is editor of No Jitter and program co-chair for Enterprise Connect. Beth has more than two decades of...
Read Full Bio >>
SHARE

Beth Schultz | May 19, 2017 |

 
 
share
 

Verizon Releases Tap-to-Talk SDK for Mobile Apps

Verizon Releases Tap-to-Talk SDK for Mobile Apps New service enables seamless shift from self- to agent-assisted service within mobile apps, while maintaining enterprise security controls.

New service enables seamless shift from self- to agent-assisted service within mobile apps, while maintaining enterprise security controls.

If Verizon Enterprise Solutions has its way, the days of the siloed self-service mobile app will soon be behind us.

In a software-based service introduced today, Verizon Enterprise Solutions is enabling companies to allow consumers to connect with contact center agents in real time directly from their mobile apps. And, because those callers will have been pre-authenticated via the mobile app login process, agents, in turn, will be able to share the callers' personal content with them as needed to address their questions or concerns.

Consider a banking use case, suggested Tom Smith, senior manager of CX Innovation with Verizon Enterprise Solutions, during a briefing on the new Visual Interactive Calling service.

Suspicious that your credit card is being used fraudulently, you sign into your bank's mobile app and work through the menu choices to report a lost or stolen card. At this point, bank policy might require a conversation, and so the app would prompt you to tap a phone icon to initiate a live conversation with a fraud specialist. Or, perhaps you would simply feel more comfortable discussing your lost card rather than relying entirely on the self-service mechanism. Via the app, you would be able to initiate a call on your own, as well, Smith described.

In either case, you've never left the app, so your information comes along with that call. The agent answers knowing who you are and why you're calling, no need for authentication. And, because the agent can share content, a review of most recent charges need not be done verbally. Rather, the agent can push you a list of charges and ask you to tap on those that you want to dispute. The agent suspends payment on those charges while the bank investigates, and sends a confirmation of such to your device, Smith continued.

"Banks have told us that the number one reason they receive calls in the contact center is to verify transactions have taken place, so sending verification [of the transaction] to the device can eliminate follow-up calls," he noted.

The bank would have enabled that real-time communications via the app -- no need to use the phone's native dialer -- via a Visual Interactive Calling software development kit, Smith said. Either on its own or working with Verizon professional services, the bank would embed the SDK in its iOS and/or Android mobile app.

On the network side, the Visual Interactive Calling platform includes multiple servers, a WebRTC gateway, existing IP contact center and network elements, as well as enterprise components such as mobile resource and authentication servers and contact center infrastructure, Smith said. All of the consumer's proprietary and sensitive data remains within the enterprise domain, with content encrypted, so compliance doesn't become an issue, he added.

"We believe part of the value proposition here is that by showing users they won't be penalized for starting with self-service on mobile app, they'll start there," Smith said. Companies can improve their customer service processes and better serve today's mobile consumers while reducing contact center call volumes and boosting customer satisfaction.

While mobile banking is ripe for the addition of real-time communications, applications across other verticals would benefit as well. Airlines are Verizon Enterprise Solutions' other top targets, given the prevalence of mobile apps in that sector, as well. In this case, Visual Calling Interactive could provide travelers the ability to reach out to discuss complicated re-bookings and agents the ability to push out seat maps, for example, Smith said.

Secondary targets, where mobile app penetration isn't as high, include insurance, hospitality, car rental, retail, utility, and healthcare companies. In fact, the beta customer for Visual Interactive Calling fell within this secondary group -- in healthcare, Smith said. Although he couldn't provide specifics, he said the company aims to improve efficiencies in areas such as claims status, doctor search, and prescription renewal.

Consumers, mind you, would not know (nor likely care) that a Verizon service is behind the seamless move into an agent-assisted call. They don't have to be using Verizon cellular service -- in fact, they don't need to be using cell service at all. The functionality works over Wi-Fi, too, Smith said. And, he added, the SDK can be integrated into existing apps just as easily as new ones.

Visual Interactive Calling is available immediately for U.S.-based companies.

Follow Beth Schultz and No Jitter on Twitter!





COMMENTS


Webinars Podcasts
Meeting the Needs of the Dynamic Meeting Room
May 31, 2017

In the days of old, people in suits used to meet at a boardroom table to update each other on their work. Including a remote colleague meant setting a conference phone on the table for in-person pa

Taking Your Contact Center to the Cloud: The First Step in Your Digital Transformation Journey
April 19, 2017

Now more than ever, enterprise contact centers have a unique opportunity to lead the way towards complete, digital transformation. Moving your contact center to the cloud is a starting point, quick

5 Simple Steps to Migrate Your Communication Systems to the Cloud
April 5, 2017

Its no secret that the cloud offers significant benefits to enterprises - including cost reduction, scalability, higher efficiency, and more flexibility. If your phone system and contact center are

More Webinars
UCaaS Scorecard: Rating the Market Leaders
May 18, 2017
Diane Myers, senior research director at IHS Markit, walks us through her 2017 UC-as-a-service report... and shares what might be to come in 2018.
Get Up to Speed on the Digital Imperative
April 28, 2017
Change isn't easy, but it is necessary. Tune in for advice and perspective from Zeus Kerravala, co-author of a "Digital Transformation for Dummies" special edition.
Takeaways & Tips on UC&C Spending
April 20, 2017
Robin Gareiss, president of Nemertes Research, shares insight gleaned from the firm's 12th annual UCC Total Cost of Operations study.
Looking Ahead: Enterprise UC&C Circa 2020
March 23, 2017
Tim Banting, of Current Analysis, gives us a peek into what the next three years will bring in advance of his Enterprise Connect session exploring the question: Will there be a new model for enterpris....
SBC ABCs... & Then Some
March 15, 2017
Andrew Prokop, communications evangelist with Arrow Systems Integration, discusses the evolving role of the all-important session border controller.
TADHack-mini Orlando: What, Where, When, Why & How
March 9, 2017
Organizer Alan Quayle gives us the lowdown on programmable communications and all you need to know about participating in this pre-Enterprise Connect hackathon.
UC Lockdown: Knowing How to Keep Hackers at Bay
March 3, 2017
From protecting against new vulnerabilities to keeping security assessments up to date, security consultant Mark Collier shares tips on how best to protect your UC systems.
Cloud Architectures: How They Differ & What That Means for You
February 24, 2017
UC analyst Blair Pleasant sorts through the myriad cloud architectural models underlying UCaaS and CCaaS offerings, and explains why knowing the differences matter.
Practical Advice for Navigating SIP Trunking
February 17, 2017
From the most basics of basics to the hidden gotchas, UC consultant Melissa Swartz helps demystify the complex world of SIP trunking.
On-Prem, Cloud, Hybrid? How to Approach the Skype for Business Decision
February 7, 2017
UC&C consultant Kevin Kieller, a partner at enableUC, shares pointers for making the right architectural choices for your Skype for Business deployment.
UCaaS Ins & Outs: Eye on the Enterprise Opportunity
February 1, 2017
Elka Popova, a Frost & Sullivan program director, shares a status report on the UCaaS market today and offers her perspective on what large enterprises need before committing to UC in the cloud.
What You Need to Know About Cloud Video Services
January 26, 2017
Andrew Davis, co-founder of Wainhouse Research and chair of the Video track at Enterprise Connect 2017, sorts through the myriad cloud video service options and shares how to tell if your choice is en....
Cloud Contact Center: The New Normal?
January 23, 2017
Sheila McGee-Smith, Contact Center/Customer Experience track chair for Enterprise Connect 2017, tells us what we need to know about the role cloud software is playing in contact centers today.
More Podcasts