 
SHARE

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sponsored by Nureva
SHARE

Sponsored by Nureva | May 15, 2017 |

 
 
share
 

The Evolution of the Meeting

The Evolution of the Meeting In this sponsored post by Nureva, discover why businesses need to change how they meet to better adapt to the collaborative future of work.

In this sponsored post by Nureva, discover why businesses need to change how they meet to better adapt to the collaborative future of work.

From the notification alerts that prod us in the mornings to the last-minute meeting jammed into the end of the day, we all often feel like we've become professional meeting attenders. According to the National Statistics Council, 37% of the time spent at work is in meetings. That roughly translates into an average of 62 meetings a month. If we're all meeting that often during business hours, when does the actual work get done?

The Old Way of Meeting
Once upon a time, people in suits sat around a table and updated each other on their work. The purpose of a meeting was to exchange information. And back then, that was sufficient. Then, the world got bigger and businesses had to follow suit.

Customers and vendors were no longer just local as technology made it easier to connect with people around the world. Business hierarchies evolved, from simple linear structures into interconnected networks of teams and stakeholders. As the workforce became more mobile, people no longer just worked in physical offices, but at home, on the road, and from offices in other parts of the world.

With all these moving parts and the growing number of people involved, businesses required more coordination and collaboration. They responded by having more meetings.

More Meetings, Same Problems
More meetings don't translate into an increase in productivity. A Clarizen/Harris survey discovered that 40% of people thought status update meetings were a waste of time, and an astounding 70% felt that meetings didn't help them get any work done.

That's probably because most meetings spend too much time reviewing details of a project or outlining tasks, information that should be readily available outside of a meeting. Meetings become focused on transferring information between parties rather than leveraging that information for something more productive and collaborative. If we're going to meet as often as we do, we need to rethink the meeting.

The More Collaborative Meeting
The people you work with are, in and of themselves, valuable resources. Think of the expertise and experience gathered together during a meeting. Why not leverage those resources and get the best ideas and perspectives?

Instead of updating each other on projects or reviewing responsibilities, meetings can become an opportunity for creativity and idea generation. Leaning on the combined expertise of your team can lead to ideas that could surprise everybody and open new avenues of exploration. It's that diversity of ideas that empowers innovation and trust. It's a shift away from a meeting culture built around exchanging information to a culture focused on creative collaboration. The meeting becomes a microcosm of how your business should operate.

Adapting Technology to the Meeting
As meetings become more collaborative, technology will need to keep up. The last few decades have seen an unprecedented communication technology boom, but many of these solutions still focus on the way people used to meet -- people sitting around a table and moving information between parties. Those solutions haven't been adapted to work in a collaborative and more active environment.

In a meeting, we primarily communicate ideas through voice. Most audio conferencing systems rely on proximity to capture sound. If you're not close by, you simply just aren't heard. That can be difficult in a collaborative environment as people move around, sketch on whiteboards and use displays in other areas of the room. For truly effective collaboration, the next generation of audio conferencing needs to adapt to this new meeting reality.

The Future of Meetings
It's not about meeting less. It's about meeting better. You're all in the meeting together. Leverage that brain power. Bring together a diverse range of people and expertise for a diverse range of ideas. And make sure your audio conferencing technology can keep up. In rethinking the purpose of meetings, you can turn peak meetings into peak innovation.

For more information on the future of audio conferencing technology that works the way you work, check out the report, "Making a Sound Decision for Next-Generation Team Collaboration," sponsored by Nureva and produced by No Jitter.





COMMENTS

Trending Now

UC Implementation Tips & Tactics

Featured This Week:
Click here for practical advice on UC security, policy management, and deployment

Sponsored By


Webinars Podcasts
Taking Your Contact Center to the Cloud: The First Step in Your Digital Transformation Journey
April 19, 2017

Now more than ever, enterprise contact centers have a unique opportunity to lead the way towards complete, digital transformation. Moving your contact center to the cloud is a starting point, quick

5 Simple Steps to Migrate Your Communication Systems to the Cloud
April 5, 2017

Its no secret that the cloud offers significant benefits to enterprises - including cost reduction, scalability, higher efficiency, and more flexibility. If your phone system and contact center are

Collaborative Communications: Setting the Foundation for Digital Transformation
March 22, 2017

As today's competitive business environments push workforces into overdrive, many enterprises are seeking ways of streamlining workflows while optimizing productivity, business agility, and speed.

More Webinars
Get Up to Speed on the Digital Imperative
April 28, 2017
Change isn't easy, but it is necessary. Tune in for advice and perspective from Zeus Kerravala, co-author of a "Digital Transformation for Dummies" special edition.
Takeaways & Tips on UC&C Spending
April 20, 2017
Robin Gareiss, president of Nemertes Research, shares insight gleaned from the firm's 12th annual UCC Total Cost of Operations study.
Looking Ahead: Enterprise UC&C Circa 2020
March 23, 2017
Tim Banting, of Current Analysis, gives us a peek into what the next three years will bring in advance of his Enterprise Connect session exploring the question: Will there be a new model for enterpris....
SBC ABCs... & Then Some
March 15, 2017
Andrew Prokop, communications evangelist with Arrow Systems Integration, discusses the evolving role of the all-important session border controller.
TADHack-mini Orlando: What, Where, When, Why & How
March 9, 2017
Organizer Alan Quayle gives us the lowdown on programmable communications and all you need to know about participating in this pre-Enterprise Connect hackathon.
UC Lockdown: Knowing How to Keep Hackers at Bay
March 3, 2017
From protecting against new vulnerabilities to keeping security assessments up to date, security consultant Mark Collier shares tips on how best to protect your UC systems.
Cloud Architectures: How They Differ & What That Means for You
February 24, 2017
UC analyst Blair Pleasant sorts through the myriad cloud architectural models underlying UCaaS and CCaaS offerings, and explains why knowing the differences matter.
Practical Advice for Navigating SIP Trunking
February 17, 2017
From the most basics of basics to the hidden gotchas, UC consultant Melissa Swartz helps demystify the complex world of SIP trunking.
On-Prem, Cloud, Hybrid? How to Approach the Skype for Business Decision
February 7, 2017
UC&C consultant Kevin Kieller, a partner at enableUC, shares pointers for making the right architectural choices for your Skype for Business deployment.
UCaaS Ins & Outs: Eye on the Enterprise Opportunity
February 1, 2017
Elka Popova, a Frost & Sullivan program director, shares a status report on the UCaaS market today and offers her perspective on what large enterprises need before committing to UC in the cloud.
What You Need to Know About Cloud Video Services
January 26, 2017
Andrew Davis, co-founder of Wainhouse Research and chair of the Video track at Enterprise Connect 2017, sorts through the myriad cloud video service options and shares how to tell if your choice is en....
Cloud Contact Center: The New Normal?
January 23, 2017
Sheila McGee-Smith, Contact Center/Customer Experience track chair for Enterprise Connect 2017, tells us what we need to know about the role cloud software is playing in contact centers today.
More Podcasts