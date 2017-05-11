 
SHARE

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Dave Michels
Dave Michels is a Principal Analyst at TalkingPointz. His unique perspective on unified communications comes from a career involving telecommunications...
Read Full Bio >>
SHARE

Dave Michels | May 11, 2017 |

 
 
share
 

Synergy Report Shows Surprises in Collaboration Market

Synergy Report Shows Surprises in Collaboration Market Reflecting on the latest collaboration numbers

Reflecting on the latest collaboration numbers

Market share reports are a curious thing. They are a nice confirmation when they validate my thoughts; but when there are surprises, I question their (and my) conclusions.

Synergy Research Group recently published its Q4 2016 collaboration market data, showing strong performance from Cisco, which is joined by other market leaders Microsoft, IBM, and Avaya. Beyond these top four vendors, Synergy named AT&T, Verizon, Polycom, Mitel, Unify, and ALE as other major collaboration market players.

Stop-and-Think Results
Looking at Synergy's data, I was surprised that the company performed so well overall. I don't really associate IBM strongly with newer forms of collaboration, but the company does well in email. Other surprises in the report were strong showings for Citrix, Polycom, and Novell. BroadSoft and Genband are both in the report with deceptively low shares, but that's because many of their customers are reported separately.

I was also surprised at how far Cisco is ahead of Microsoft, particularly since the report includes email, a category that Microsoft dominates. Cisco is beating Microsoft in overall collaboration and has increased its share for three consecutive quarters. This is largely due to Cisco's premises-based solutions and WebEx.

Both Cisco and Microsoft are monomaniacally focused on cloud-delivered solutions, but neither has yet to offer a UCaaS solution that matches the features and functionality of their premises-based offers. That may prove to be a problem because Synergy reports that cloud-delivered services grew 9% year-over-year while premises-based solutions declined 4%. Even so, the hosted/cloud collaboration market appears to be up for grabs. Synergy doesn't show any single provider with a share in double digits.

Synergy Research publishes its report (to customers) in the form of an interactive database. Customers can zoom in on particular segments, vendors, or regions. The leaders in the hosted PBX and UCaaS category were all carriers: Verizon, AT&T, CenturyLink, Telstra, and BT. In the premises-based PBX and endpoints category, the leaders were Cisco, Avaya, Mitel, and Unify.

This is the first report I've seen that attempts to measure workstream messaging. Synergy refers to this category as teamwork applications. Synergy claims it's growing faster than any other hosted category at a rate greater than 400%. The other fastest growing cloud services were contact center as a service, video as a service, and file-sharing services.

I believe the ultimate winners in the teamwork category will be the companies with a solution tightly integrated with UCaaS services. Cisco, Unify, and RingCentral have a head start, but several providers are on their heels, including BroadSoft.

I consider the teamwork applications to be highly disruptive, and many UC vendors have shifted their priority and focus toward these new services. Microsoft Teams is the wildcard due to the company's large Office 365 subscriber base. Since Teams was made generally available last month, I've been getting very different types of inquiries. The non-IT Teams prospects often approach the service as a conversational version of SharePoint rather than as an alternative to email or a hub for integration. Also, they are not familiar with competitive services.

Synergy data also shows how collaboration varies around the world. For example, Cisco is the overall leader and very strong in North America. However, the picture was different in Europe, where Microsoft and in-market carriers are much stronger.

Sharing Market Share
Market share reports are inherently flawed. I don't intend offense to any of the publishers -- Synergy does a great job. The problem is the reports are quarterly snapshots. And most market share reports do not measure the installed base or reward vendors for creating long-lasting solutions. Also, market share reports look backward. There's some logic to the concept that the past predicts near-term trends, but this approach is less reliable in disruptive times. Think about the market leadership positions both Blackberry and Nokia held in 2006 prior to the iPhone.

Last, and this is often true of analyst research, these reports force the grouping of unlikely bedfellows. For example, Synergy's report on collaboration includes enterprise voice, UC applications, telepresence, email software, enterprise content management, enterprise social networks, and a range of hosted/cloud communications and applications -- it takes a village to collaborate.

This makes perfect sense because all those categories indeed foster collaboration. However, they include dissimilar vendors and providers. For example, IBM has a strong showing in this report, but they don't offer UC, or at least not call control.

Dave Michels is a Contributing Editor and Analyst at TalkingPointz.

Follow Dave Michels on Twitter and Google+!
@DaveMichels
Dave Michels on Google+





COMMENTS

Trending Now

UC Implementation Tips & Tactics

Featured This Week:
Click here for practical advice on UC security, policy management, and deployment

Sponsored By


Webinars Podcasts
Taking Your Contact Center to the Cloud: The First Step in Your Digital Transformation Journey
April 19, 2017

Now more than ever, enterprise contact centers have a unique opportunity to lead the way towards complete, digital transformation. Moving your contact center to the cloud is a starting point, quick

5 Simple Steps to Migrate Your Communication Systems to the Cloud
April 5, 2017

Its no secret that the cloud offers significant benefits to enterprises - including cost reduction, scalability, higher efficiency, and more flexibility. If your phone system and contact center are

Collaborative Communications: Setting the Foundation for Digital Transformation
March 22, 2017

As today's competitive business environments push workforces into overdrive, many enterprises are seeking ways of streamlining workflows while optimizing productivity, business agility, and speed.

More Webinars
Get Up to Speed on the Digital Imperative
April 28, 2017
Change isn't easy, but it is necessary. Tune in for advice and perspective from Zeus Kerravala, co-author of a "Digital Transformation for Dummies" special edition.
Takeaways & Tips on UC&C Spending
April 20, 2017
Robin Gareiss, president of Nemertes Research, shares insight gleaned from the firm's 12th annual UCC Total Cost of Operations study.
Looking Ahead: Enterprise UC&C Circa 2020
March 23, 2017
Tim Banting, of Current Analysis, gives us a peek into what the next three years will bring in advance of his Enterprise Connect session exploring the question: Will there be a new model for enterpris....
SBC ABCs... & Then Some
March 15, 2017
Andrew Prokop, communications evangelist with Arrow Systems Integration, discusses the evolving role of the all-important session border controller.
TADHack-mini Orlando: What, Where, When, Why & How
March 9, 2017
Organizer Alan Quayle gives us the lowdown on programmable communications and all you need to know about participating in this pre-Enterprise Connect hackathon.
UC Lockdown: Knowing How to Keep Hackers at Bay
March 3, 2017
From protecting against new vulnerabilities to keeping security assessments up to date, security consultant Mark Collier shares tips on how best to protect your UC systems.
Cloud Architectures: How They Differ & What That Means for You
February 24, 2017
UC analyst Blair Pleasant sorts through the myriad cloud architectural models underlying UCaaS and CCaaS offerings, and explains why knowing the differences matter.
Practical Advice for Navigating SIP Trunking
February 17, 2017
From the most basics of basics to the hidden gotchas, UC consultant Melissa Swartz helps demystify the complex world of SIP trunking.
On-Prem, Cloud, Hybrid? How to Approach the Skype for Business Decision
February 7, 2017
UC&C consultant Kevin Kieller, a partner at enableUC, shares pointers for making the right architectural choices for your Skype for Business deployment.
UCaaS Ins & Outs: Eye on the Enterprise Opportunity
February 1, 2017
Elka Popova, a Frost & Sullivan program director, shares a status report on the UCaaS market today and offers her perspective on what large enterprises need before committing to UC in the cloud.
What You Need to Know About Cloud Video Services
January 26, 2017
Andrew Davis, co-founder of Wainhouse Research and chair of the Video track at Enterprise Connect 2017, sorts through the myriad cloud video service options and shares how to tell if your choice is en....
Cloud Contact Center: The New Normal?
January 23, 2017
Sheila McGee-Smith, Contact Center/Customer Experience track chair for Enterprise Connect 2017, tells us what we need to know about the role cloud software is playing in contact centers today.
More Podcasts