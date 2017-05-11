 
SHARE

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Beth Schultz
Beth Schultz is editor of No Jitter and program co-chair for Enterprise Connect. Beth has more than two decades of...
Read Full Bio >>
SHARE

Beth Schultz | May 11, 2017 |

 
 
share
 

RingCentral Strengthens Enterprise Story

RingCentral Strengthens Enterprise Story Eyeing the enterprise, UCaaS provider builds up its professional services organization while expanding its global footprint.

Eyeing the enterprise, UCaaS provider builds up its professional services organization while expanding its global footprint.

Ever striving to move upmarket, cloud communications pure-play RingCentral continues to build out its enterprise support organization as well as its global infrastructure, and -- as indicative in some recent wins -- the efforts appear to be paying off.

This week RingCentral announced that it has brought industry veteran Derrell James, most recently with Avaya, on board as SVP of professional services. James, who had been responsible for Avaya's $2 billion global strategic services business, joins RingCentral at a time of increasing requests for professional services engagements from larger companies looking to realize "the promise of the cloud," as COO David Sipes shared during a recent conversation with No Jitter.

In addition to adding expertise to the professional services team, RingCentral said it is expanding support for global customers. The professional services organization now serves deployments in France, Germany, the U.K., and other countries supported by its in-country cloud calling service, RingCentral Global Office, the company said. Building on the base RingCentral Office cloud phone system, RingCentral Global Office not only allows multinational enterprises to connect far-flung employees to each other in integrated fashion, but also provides local phone numbers and caller IDs so those enterprises can appear local to their customers in any region.

In a separate announcement, RingCentral last week reported that more than 700 multinational enterprises have adopted RingCentral Global Office since it became available in early 2016. The figure represents a 75% increase in the number of companies using the cloud communications service over the last two quarters, RingCentral said. On average, these multinationals have more than 100 employees using the service in 30 countries, Ritu Mukherjee, associate vice president of RingCentral Global Office, shared in an email interview. He was not, however, able to share corresponding call volume or other metrics.

In RingCentral's April Q1 2017 earnings call, COO Sipes spoke to the channel's growing importance in winning enterprise business for both RingCentral Office and RingCentral Global Office. An uptick in channel acceptance is "enabling us to reach more enterprise customers, faster, and with higher win rates," he said. In fact, channel partner involvement led to five of the six seven-figure deals the company closed in the first quarter, he added.

Hyatt, which is replacing an on-premises Avaya system, is among those $1 million or higher deals, noted RingCentral CEO Vlad Shmunis during the earnings call. Hyatt is starting the move to RingCentral Office at its headquarters, but ultimately intends to do so across its workforce, Sipes elaborated later in the call. He attributed the win to the seamless integration of voice, video, messaging, and team collaboration.

As further evidence of RingCentral's upmarket success, the midmarket and enterprise segments now account for more than $115 million in business, Mitesh Dhruv, SVP of finance and strategy, said during the earnings call. That represents an 86% growth overall, as well as around 45% of new RingCentral Office sales, he added.

To keep building on the multinational momentum it has with RingCentral Global Office, RingCentral also last week announced an expansion of its global footprint in Asia Pacific and Latin America, to include new data centers in Japan and Brazil. As elsewhere in the RingCentral network ecosystem, these data centers feature direct peering connections with unnamed Tier 1 international carriers and Internet service providers, Mukherjee said. With the Japan and Brazil data centers open, RingCentral now operates 17 data centers in four regions.

Additionally, RingCentral Global Office is now available across 32 countries in the North American, European, and APAC regions. Its reach will extend to Latin America in the third quarter when RingCentral brings on support for Brazil, Argentina, and Peru, and deeper into APAC when Japan comes on board in the fourth quarter, Mukherjee said.

Rapidly growing itself, Medallia, a customer experience SaaS provider, is one company that apparently appreciates RingCentral's continued expansion. The company has grown its presence in Palo Alto, New York, Buenos Aires, London, and Paris, and with RingCentral Global Office it can "ensure our employees are always connected and able to communicate and collaborate on any device, from anywhere," said Jonathan Hansen, principal enterprise architect at Medallia, in a prepared statement.

"This is critical to our business," he added, "so we can stay connected to our customers globally and continue to deliver on our mission to create a world where companies are loved by customers and employees alike."

Over time, RingCentral also will offer in-country versions of RingCentral Office for the APAC and Latin American markets, just as it has done in Europe, Mukherjee said (see related No Jitter post, "RingCentral Simplifies Collaborative Communications"). With local RingCentral Office versions, the company provides in-country purchasing and billing in local currencies -- and further establishes itself as a global player with local presence.

Follow Beth Schultz and No Jitter on Twitter!
@Beth_Schultz
@nojitter





COMMENTS

Trending Now

UC Implementation Tips & Tactics

Featured This Week:
Click here for practical advice on UC security, policy management, and deployment

Sponsored By


Webinars Podcasts
Taking Your Contact Center to the Cloud: The First Step in Your Digital Transformation Journey
April 19, 2017

Now more than ever, enterprise contact centers have a unique opportunity to lead the way towards complete, digital transformation. Moving your contact center to the cloud is a starting point, quick

5 Simple Steps to Migrate Your Communication Systems to the Cloud
April 5, 2017

Its no secret that the cloud offers significant benefits to enterprises - including cost reduction, scalability, higher efficiency, and more flexibility. If your phone system and contact center are

Collaborative Communications: Setting the Foundation for Digital Transformation
March 22, 2017

As today's competitive business environments push workforces into overdrive, many enterprises are seeking ways of streamlining workflows while optimizing productivity, business agility, and speed.

More Webinars
Get Up to Speed on the Digital Imperative
April 28, 2017
Change isn't easy, but it is necessary. Tune in for advice and perspective from Zeus Kerravala, co-author of a "Digital Transformation for Dummies" special edition.
Takeaways & Tips on UC&C Spending
April 20, 2017
Robin Gareiss, president of Nemertes Research, shares insight gleaned from the firm's 12th annual UCC Total Cost of Operations study.
Looking Ahead: Enterprise UC&C Circa 2020
March 23, 2017
Tim Banting, of Current Analysis, gives us a peek into what the next three years will bring in advance of his Enterprise Connect session exploring the question: Will there be a new model for enterpris....
SBC ABCs... & Then Some
March 15, 2017
Andrew Prokop, communications evangelist with Arrow Systems Integration, discusses the evolving role of the all-important session border controller.
TADHack-mini Orlando: What, Where, When, Why & How
March 9, 2017
Organizer Alan Quayle gives us the lowdown on programmable communications and all you need to know about participating in this pre-Enterprise Connect hackathon.
UC Lockdown: Knowing How to Keep Hackers at Bay
March 3, 2017
From protecting against new vulnerabilities to keeping security assessments up to date, security consultant Mark Collier shares tips on how best to protect your UC systems.
Cloud Architectures: How They Differ & What That Means for You
February 24, 2017
UC analyst Blair Pleasant sorts through the myriad cloud architectural models underlying UCaaS and CCaaS offerings, and explains why knowing the differences matter.
Practical Advice for Navigating SIP Trunking
February 17, 2017
From the most basics of basics to the hidden gotchas, UC consultant Melissa Swartz helps demystify the complex world of SIP trunking.
On-Prem, Cloud, Hybrid? How to Approach the Skype for Business Decision
February 7, 2017
UC&C consultant Kevin Kieller, a partner at enableUC, shares pointers for making the right architectural choices for your Skype for Business deployment.
UCaaS Ins & Outs: Eye on the Enterprise Opportunity
February 1, 2017
Elka Popova, a Frost & Sullivan program director, shares a status report on the UCaaS market today and offers her perspective on what large enterprises need before committing to UC in the cloud.
What You Need to Know About Cloud Video Services
January 26, 2017
Andrew Davis, co-founder of Wainhouse Research and chair of the Video track at Enterprise Connect 2017, sorts through the myriad cloud video service options and shares how to tell if your choice is en....
Cloud Contact Center: The New Normal?
January 23, 2017
Sheila McGee-Smith, Contact Center/Customer Experience track chair for Enterprise Connect 2017, tells us what we need to know about the role cloud software is playing in contact centers today.
More Podcasts