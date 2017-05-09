Twitter Chat: Time to Talk about Collaboration Endpoints Join our live No Jitter Twitter chat tomorrow, May 10, from 4 to 5 p.m. ET, using the #NJchat hashtag.

Join our live No Jitter Twitter chat tomorrow, May 10, from 4 to 5 p.m. ET, using the #NJchat hashtag.

Any enterprise undergoing a communications and collaboration deployment or upgrade will have to give fair consideration to endpoints. Some leave decisions around endpoints for the last mile, while others lead with them. At the same time, some organizations mandate the use of particular devices, while others allow users to choose which suit them best.

No matter the approach your organization takes, sorting out what's what in endpoints isn't an easy task. A collaboration endpoint can be anything from physical deskphones to Web, mobile, and desktop clients, to video room systems and beyond. Yes, this means that headsets, webcams, and speakerphones should also be considered.

So what kind of considerations should enterprises be making? What's new and innovative in the world of collaboration endpoints, and what sort of features and functionality are important to consider? Is a flat purchase the only way to go for procurement or should an enterprise be evaluating device-as-a-service (DaaS) offerings?

These are the kind of questions we'll be exploring in tomorrow's live No Jitter Twitter chat, running from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. ET. We've asked a handful of expert analysts and consultants to join us to discuss collaboration endpoints and all the considerations that surround them. These SMEs include Alaa Saayed, ICT Industry Principal at Frost & Sullivan's Digital Transformation team, Barb Grothe, Sr. IT Consultant for The BAZ Group, and Phil Edholm, president and founder of PKE Consulting. After touching on the basics, we'll dive into trends in endpoint management, strategic benefits to certain approaches, and various challenges that communications managers might face along the way.

We'd love for you to participate in tomorrow's No Jitter (@nojitter) Twitter chat, "Time to Talk about Collaboration Endpoints." Join us at 4:00 p.m. ET, and get your insight heard. Bring your own questions, comments, and experiences, and take part in the live online discussion by using the hashtag #NJchat on each of your tweets -- it's really that simple! See you there!