 
SHARE

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Michelle Burbick
Michelle Burbick is the Associate Editor and a blogger for No Jitter, UBM Tech's online community for news and analysis...
Read Full Bio >>
SHARE

Michelle Burbick | May 09, 2017 |

 
 
share
 

Twitter Chat: Time to Talk about Collaboration Endpoints

Twitter Chat: Time to Talk about Collaboration Endpoints Join our live No Jitter Twitter chat tomorrow, May 10, from 4 to 5 p.m. ET, using the #NJchat hashtag.

Join our live No Jitter Twitter chat tomorrow, May 10, from 4 to 5 p.m. ET, using the #NJchat hashtag.

Any enterprise undergoing a communications and collaboration deployment or upgrade will have to give fair consideration to endpoints. Some leave decisions around endpoints for the last mile, while others lead with them. At the same time, some organizations mandate the use of particular devices, while others allow users to choose which suit them best.

No matter the approach your organization takes, sorting out what's what in endpoints isn't an easy task. A collaboration endpoint can be anything from physical deskphones to Web, mobile, and desktop clients, to video room systems and beyond. Yes, this means that headsets, webcams, and speakerphones should also be considered.

So what kind of considerations should enterprises be making? What's new and innovative in the world of collaboration endpoints, and what sort of features and functionality are important to consider? Is a flat purchase the only way to go for procurement or should an enterprise be evaluating device-as-a-service (DaaS) offerings?

These are the kind of questions we'll be exploring in tomorrow's live No Jitter Twitter chat, running from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. ET. We've asked a handful of expert analysts and consultants to join us to discuss collaboration endpoints and all the considerations that surround them. These SMEs include Alaa Saayed, ICT Industry Principal at Frost & Sullivan's Digital Transformation team, Barb Grothe, Sr. IT Consultant for The BAZ Group, and Phil Edholm, president and founder of PKE Consulting. After touching on the basics, we'll dive into trends in endpoint management, strategic benefits to certain approaches, and various challenges that communications managers might face along the way.

We'd love for you to participate in tomorrow's No Jitter (@nojitter) Twitter chat, "Time to Talk about Collaboration Endpoints." Join us at 4:00 p.m. ET, and get your insight heard. Bring your own questions, comments, and experiences, and take part in the live online discussion by using the hashtag #NJchat on each of your tweets -- it's really that simple! See you there!

portable


Follow Michelle Burbick and No Jitter on Twitter!
@nojitter
@MBurbick





COMMENTS

Trending Now

UC Implementation Tips & Tactics

Featured This Week:
Click here for practical advice on UC security, policy management, and deployment

Sponsored By


Webinars Podcasts
Taking Your Contact Center to the Cloud: The First Step in Your Digital Transformation Journey
April 19, 2017

Now more than ever, enterprise contact centers have a unique opportunity to lead the way towards complete, digital transformation. Moving your contact center to the cloud is a starting point, quick

5 Simple Steps to Migrate Your Communication Systems to the Cloud
April 5, 2017

Its no secret that the cloud offers significant benefits to enterprises - including cost reduction, scalability, higher efficiency, and more flexibility. If your phone system and contact center are

Collaborative Communications: Setting the Foundation for Digital Transformation
March 22, 2017

As today's competitive business environments push workforces into overdrive, many enterprises are seeking ways of streamlining workflows while optimizing productivity, business agility, and speed.

More Webinars
Get Up to Speed on the Digital Imperative
April 28, 2017
Change isn't easy, but it is necessary. Tune in for advice and perspective from Zeus Kerravala, co-author of a "Digital Transformation for Dummies" special edition.
Takeaways & Tips on UC&C Spending
April 20, 2017
Robin Gareiss, president of Nemertes Research, shares insight gleaned from the firm's 12th annual UCC Total Cost of Operations study.
Looking Ahead: Enterprise UC&C Circa 2020
March 23, 2017
Tim Banting, of Current Analysis, gives us a peek into what the next three years will bring in advance of his Enterprise Connect session exploring the question: Will there be a new model for enterpris....
SBC ABCs... & Then Some
March 15, 2017
Andrew Prokop, communications evangelist with Arrow Systems Integration, discusses the evolving role of the all-important session border controller.
TADHack-mini Orlando: What, Where, When, Why & How
March 9, 2017
Organizer Alan Quayle gives us the lowdown on programmable communications and all you need to know about participating in this pre-Enterprise Connect hackathon.
UC Lockdown: Knowing How to Keep Hackers at Bay
March 3, 2017
From protecting against new vulnerabilities to keeping security assessments up to date, security consultant Mark Collier shares tips on how best to protect your UC systems.
Cloud Architectures: How They Differ & What That Means for You
February 24, 2017
UC analyst Blair Pleasant sorts through the myriad cloud architectural models underlying UCaaS and CCaaS offerings, and explains why knowing the differences matter.
Practical Advice for Navigating SIP Trunking
February 17, 2017
From the most basics of basics to the hidden gotchas, UC consultant Melissa Swartz helps demystify the complex world of SIP trunking.
On-Prem, Cloud, Hybrid? How to Approach the Skype for Business Decision
February 7, 2017
UC&C consultant Kevin Kieller, a partner at enableUC, shares pointers for making the right architectural choices for your Skype for Business deployment.
UCaaS Ins & Outs: Eye on the Enterprise Opportunity
February 1, 2017
Elka Popova, a Frost & Sullivan program director, shares a status report on the UCaaS market today and offers her perspective on what large enterprises need before committing to UC in the cloud.
What You Need to Know About Cloud Video Services
January 26, 2017
Andrew Davis, co-founder of Wainhouse Research and chair of the Video track at Enterprise Connect 2017, sorts through the myriad cloud video service options and shares how to tell if your choice is en....
Cloud Contact Center: The New Normal?
January 23, 2017
Sheila McGee-Smith, Contact Center/Customer Experience track chair for Enterprise Connect 2017, tells us what we need to know about the role cloud software is playing in contact centers today.
More Podcasts