 
SHARE

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Matt Brunk
Matt Brunk has worked in past roles as director of IT for a multisite health care firm; president of Telecomworx,...
Read Full Bio >>
SHARE

Matt Brunk | May 05, 2017 |

 
 
share
 

SMB Voice Market Redefined?

SMB Voice Market Redefined? A look at the future of on-premises, open source, and cloud hosted options

A look at the future of on-premises, open source, and cloud hosted options

Some, if not many, of Toshiba's telephony dealers are out of a product line since the company decided to pull out of the North American market, as announced in late March. Still, the IP-PBX lives on for the SMB market in a few other product lines, including open source versions and too many hosted solutions to list.

Here's a sampling:

While the list isn't indicative of what's available, it is indicative of what businesses aren't buying. Why Toshiba dropped North America really doesn't matter so much as what else is to come in the way of companies deciding to pull out or acquire. As I noted in my recent post, "Telecom Still the Place to Be," the acquisition cycle seems to be waning. What else could companies do? Improve. That, as I've said previously, is the most logical thing to do. The other options are to die off or bail-out.

Each of these types of companies has unique traits and hooks that allure customers. For hosted providers, for example, improving customer retention and building out services for existing customers seems key.

Open source is always going to be a thorn of sorts to other channels since software licensing is a key reason that companies deploy cloud services. The desire there is to be able to contract or expand as needed without the commitment that goes into purchasing licenses that they may or may not be used during the product's life cycle. Small business owners get weary of spending on licenses, especially when the spending impacts their profits.

Toshiba's decision to pull out of the telecom market in some ways surprised me and in other ways not. While Toshiba did have a developed channel and knew how to provide incentives for their dealers and customers, it did face difficulties contending in an increasingly fragmented market and cloud disruption.

For the former "big iron" PBX market to morph into the cloud isn't surprising, but can be challenging for the SMB market. How are hosted providers going to reduce costs to customers? Their platforms will consist of open source, otherwise their licensing costs go up when they don't own the solutions they are selling. The risk here is that not all internal development efforts pay off, as well as the consistency of constant change but not consistency of use in the eyes of the customer. Developing platforms tend to invoke more changes to customers that require new behaviors.

Voice quality does matter for some, and for those that think cell phone as an alternative solution, their hosted services may never be cheap enough.

The SMB market is still too crowded, and there seems to be a disconnect in what companies really need to gain a competitive edge when it comes to selecting and using a telephone system of any type. Presence isn't always relative to smaller firms, and a plethora of UC features doesn't offer a guarantee to open doors and checkbooks to those contemplating change.

In the next cycle of change, it'll be interesting to see if more companies move over to hosted solutions if bandwidth prices continue to drop. Growth may gain hosted providers an edge by taking on more subscriptions, but other than licensing and bandwidth costs how will they do it cheaper than premises gear? There really isn't clarity in either model, since businesses differ on what they base their purchases on, from specific needs to broader requirements. One thing is for certain and that is one size doesn't fit all, and buyers like to have choices.

When I worked for a wiser and older boss, he often told me that this business is akin to a shell game of things getting moved around. Disruption has occurred, but where is it leading the SMB? They have more choices, but a lack of differentiators that's leading to the PBX being put to bed. Are we headed for another Centrex (hosted) vs. premises (PBX) battle? Or will the on-premises PBX function die a slow death and evolve into another application sitting on a server in some software package?

Follow Matt Brunk on Twitter!
@telecomworx





COMMENTS

Trending Now

UC Implementation Tips & Tactics

Featured This Week:
Click here for practical advice on UC security, policy management, and deployment

Sponsored By


Webinars Podcasts
Taking Your Contact Center to the Cloud: The First Step in Your Digital Transformation Journey
April 19, 2017

Now more than ever, enterprise contact centers have a unique opportunity to lead the way towards complete, digital transformation. Moving your contact center to the cloud is a starting point, quick

5 Simple Steps to Migrate Your Communication Systems to the Cloud
April 5, 2017

Its no secret that the cloud offers significant benefits to enterprises - including cost reduction, scalability, higher efficiency, and more flexibility. If your phone system and contact center are

Collaborative Communications: Setting the Foundation for Digital Transformation
March 22, 2017

As today's competitive business environments push workforces into overdrive, many enterprises are seeking ways of streamlining workflows while optimizing productivity, business agility, and speed.

More Webinars
Get Up to Speed on the Digital Imperative
April 28, 2017
Change isn't easy, but it is necessary. Tune in for advice and perspective from Zeus Kerravala, co-author of a "Digital Transformation for Dummies" special edition.
Takeaways & Tips on UC&C Spending
April 20, 2017
Robin Gareiss, president of Nemertes Research, shares insight gleaned from the firm's 12th annual UCC Total Cost of Operations study.
Looking Ahead: Enterprise UC&C Circa 2020
March 23, 2017
Tim Banting, of Current Analysis, gives us a peek into what the next three years will bring in advance of his Enterprise Connect session exploring the question: Will there be a new model for enterpris....
SBC ABCs... & Then Some
March 15, 2017
Andrew Prokop, communications evangelist with Arrow Systems Integration, discusses the evolving role of the all-important session border controller.
TADHack-mini Orlando: What, Where, When, Why & How
March 9, 2017
Organizer Alan Quayle gives us the lowdown on programmable communications and all you need to know about participating in this pre-Enterprise Connect hackathon.
UC Lockdown: Knowing How to Keep Hackers at Bay
March 3, 2017
From protecting against new vulnerabilities to keeping security assessments up to date, security consultant Mark Collier shares tips on how best to protect your UC systems.
Cloud Architectures: How They Differ & What That Means for You
February 24, 2017
UC analyst Blair Pleasant sorts through the myriad cloud architectural models underlying UCaaS and CCaaS offerings, and explains why knowing the differences matter.
Practical Advice for Navigating SIP Trunking
February 17, 2017
From the most basics of basics to the hidden gotchas, UC consultant Melissa Swartz helps demystify the complex world of SIP trunking.
On-Prem, Cloud, Hybrid? How to Approach the Skype for Business Decision
February 7, 2017
UC&C consultant Kevin Kieller, a partner at enableUC, shares pointers for making the right architectural choices for your Skype for Business deployment.
UCaaS Ins & Outs: Eye on the Enterprise Opportunity
February 1, 2017
Elka Popova, a Frost & Sullivan program director, shares a status report on the UCaaS market today and offers her perspective on what large enterprises need before committing to UC in the cloud.
What You Need to Know About Cloud Video Services
January 26, 2017
Andrew Davis, co-founder of Wainhouse Research and chair of the Video track at Enterprise Connect 2017, sorts through the myriad cloud video service options and shares how to tell if your choice is en....
Cloud Contact Center: The New Normal?
January 23, 2017
Sheila McGee-Smith, Contact Center/Customer Experience track chair for Enterprise Connect 2017, tells us what we need to know about the role cloud software is playing in contact centers today.
More Podcasts