 
SHARE

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Michelle Burbick
Michelle Burbick is the Associate Editor and a blogger for No Jitter, UBM Tech's online community for news and analysis...
Read Full Bio >>
SHARE

Michelle Burbick | May 02, 2017 |

 
 
share
 

Cisco to Acquire SD-WAN Provider Viptela

Cisco to Acquire SD-WAN Provider Viptela Rounds out its SD-WAN portfolio while continuing its transition to a software-centric business model

Rounds out its SD-WAN portfolio while continuing its transition to a software-centric business model

Cisco yesterday announced its intent to acquire Viptela, a privately held software-defined WAN business, for $610 million in cash and assumed equity awards, with the aim of extending its SD-WAN portfolio and increasing the functionality it delivers via the cloud.

Cisco will be combining Viptela's cloud-first network management, orchestration, and overlay technologies with its routing platforms, services, and SD-WAN capabilities, the company said.

With SD-WAN an increasingly hot topic in the enterprise, the acquisition is well-timed, said Zeus Kerravala, UC analyst, SD-WAN SME, and close Cisco watcher, in an email exchange about the acquisition. "Deployments are still limited but I believe we are at a tipping point where customer interest will soon turn into implementations," he explained.

Customers today are demanding a focus on simplicity and ease of deployment along with a rich set of capabilities and scale, which is what Viptela provides, said Scott Harrell, SVP of product management for the Cisco Enterprise Networking Group, in a prepared statement. "With Viptela and Cisco, we will be able to deliver a comprehensive portfolio of ... on-premises, hybrid, and cloud-based SD-WAN solutions."

Cisco has been providing SD-WAN services for several years, as Rob Salvagno, VP of Corporate Business Development at Cisco, wrote in a Cisco Blogs post about the acquisition. The Cisco Intelligent WAN (IWAN) solution is an on-premises SD-WAN offering for companies that need advanced routing features, and Cisco Meraki adds in cloud-based unified threat management functionality. With the Viptela acquisition, Cisco is aiming to provide more choices for enterprise branch offices and WAN deployments so it can better meet varying size and scale requirements, Salvagno wrote. At the same time, he added, the additional SD-WAN capabilities will help the company accelerate its transition to a recurring, software-based business model.

"Viptela's cloud-managed, open platform and most importantly, easy to deploy SD-WAN should complement Cisco's on-premises IWAN solution," Kerravala agreed. Regarding possibly redundant cloud-based SD-WAN, he added, Viptela's solution is more mature than Cisco's Meraki. "Over time it would make sense for Cisco to integrate Viptela, IWAN, and Meraki, and give customers a range of choices from a single solution rather than having to choose from multiple products."

As Kerravala explored during an SD-WAN session at Enterprise Connect Orlando and in a No Jitter post, the enterprise opportunity with SD-WAN includes cost savings and so much more. In fact, he noted six benefits: the ability to handle brownouts and protect against network failures, make configuration changes in minutes rather than months, dynamically orchestrate network paths, support zero-touch provisioning, connect directly to the cloud, and simplify operations. As No Jitter editor Beth Schultz pointed out in another recent article about SD-WAN, a seventh benefit of the technology could be the ability to tighten security.

With all these perceived benefits, Cisco's move to strengthen its SD-WAN position makes sense. As Cisco has noted, more customers are looking to SD-WAN solutions for managing and orchestrating WAN deployments in order to boost access to cloud solutions and corporate networks, especially as network management continues to grow in complexity due to trends like enterprise mobility and Internet of Things.

The acquisition, which includes the Viptela team, is expected to close in the second half of 2017.

Follow Michelle Burbick and No Jitter on Twitter!
@nojitter
@MBurbick





COMMENTS

Trending Now

UC Implementation Tips & Tactics

Featured This Week:
Click here for practical advice on UC security, policy management, and deployment

Sponsored By


Webinars Podcasts
Taking Your Contact Center to the Cloud: The First Step in Your Digital Transformation Journey
April 19, 2017

Now more than ever, enterprise contact centers have a unique opportunity to lead the way towards complete, digital transformation. Moving your contact center to the cloud is a starting point, quick

5 Simple Steps to Migrate Your Communication Systems to the Cloud
April 5, 2017

Its no secret that the cloud offers significant benefits to enterprises - including cost reduction, scalability, higher efficiency, and more flexibility. If your phone system and contact center are

Collaborative Communications: Setting the Foundation for Digital Transformation
March 22, 2017

As today's competitive business environments push workforces into overdrive, many enterprises are seeking ways of streamlining workflows while optimizing productivity, business agility, and speed.

More Webinars
Get Up to Speed on the Digital Imperative
April 28, 2017
Change isn't easy, but it is necessary. Tune in for advice and perspective from Zeus Kerravala, co-author of a "Digital Transformation for Dummies" special edition.
Takeaways & Tips on UC&C Spending
April 20, 2017
Robin Gareiss, president of Nemertes Research, shares insight gleaned from the firm's 12th annual UCC Total Cost of Operations study.
Looking Ahead: Enterprise UC&C Circa 2020
March 23, 2017
Tim Banting, of Current Analysis, gives us a peek into what the next three years will bring in advance of his Enterprise Connect session exploring the question: Will there be a new model for enterpris....
SBC ABCs... & Then Some
March 15, 2017
Andrew Prokop, communications evangelist with Arrow Systems Integration, discusses the evolving role of the all-important session border controller.
TADHack-mini Orlando: What, Where, When, Why & How
March 9, 2017
Organizer Alan Quayle gives us the lowdown on programmable communications and all you need to know about participating in this pre-Enterprise Connect hackathon.
UC Lockdown: Knowing How to Keep Hackers at Bay
March 3, 2017
From protecting against new vulnerabilities to keeping security assessments up to date, security consultant Mark Collier shares tips on how best to protect your UC systems.
Cloud Architectures: How They Differ & What That Means for You
February 24, 2017
UC analyst Blair Pleasant sorts through the myriad cloud architectural models underlying UCaaS and CCaaS offerings, and explains why knowing the differences matter.
Practical Advice for Navigating SIP Trunking
February 17, 2017
From the most basics of basics to the hidden gotchas, UC consultant Melissa Swartz helps demystify the complex world of SIP trunking.
On-Prem, Cloud, Hybrid? How to Approach the Skype for Business Decision
February 7, 2017
UC&C consultant Kevin Kieller, a partner at enableUC, shares pointers for making the right architectural choices for your Skype for Business deployment.
UCaaS Ins & Outs: Eye on the Enterprise Opportunity
February 1, 2017
Elka Popova, a Frost & Sullivan program director, shares a status report on the UCaaS market today and offers her perspective on what large enterprises need before committing to UC in the cloud.
What You Need to Know About Cloud Video Services
January 26, 2017
Andrew Davis, co-founder of Wainhouse Research and chair of the Video track at Enterprise Connect 2017, sorts through the myriad cloud video service options and shares how to tell if your choice is en....
Cloud Contact Center: The New Normal?
January 23, 2017
Sheila McGee-Smith, Contact Center/Customer Experience track chair for Enterprise Connect 2017, tells us what we need to know about the role cloud software is playing in contact centers today.
More Podcasts