 
SHARE

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Elka Popova
Elka Popova, a program director with Frost & Sullivan, has 15 years of market analysis and strategic consulting expertise with...
Read Full Bio >>
SHARE

Elka Popova | April 26, 2017 |

 
 
share
 

Where Is the Enterprise Communications Industry Headed?

Where Is the Enterprise Communications Industry Headed? Reflections from Enterprise Connect 2017

Reflections from Enterprise Connect 2017

In the weeks since Enterprise Connect, the enterprise communications industry's flagship event, I've seen detailed reviews of key vendor announcements, keynotes, presentations, and panel commentary that did justice to the event's busy agenda and excitement. I've delayed my event review as I sorted through scattered impressions to find the common thread in all the industry buzz. Two industry gurus I talked to at the event put additional pressure on me, urging me to go beyond the obvious and rationalize the deeper paradigm shifts that are emerging today and are likely to transform the industry in the future.

At first glance, there weren't any big surprises at the event -- with the exception of the Amazon Connect launch, perhaps. Most vendor announcements built on strategies and product roadmaps launched months or years earlier and served to affirm vendor commitment to evolve with market trends. Cloud was naturally a big theme. Cloud communications product launches and enhancements were even more pronounced compared to last year's event, as was the presence (booth space, panel participation, presentations) and sponsorship of UCaaS providers.

Change as the New Normal
Despite the overall sense of gradual evolution and continuity, however, certain undercurrents with potentially disruptive impact could be detected. In the rather extreme and dramatic opinion of an industry veteran I spoke with, the enterprise communications industry is "as good as dead." As dire as it sounds, I agree with his assessment, but feel immediately compelled to qualify that statement: It is likely to be a VERY slow death and, even more important, it is simply the death of the industry as we know it today.

Dire predictions are nothing new, as we've pronounced many technologies and industries dead since I became a telecom analyst 17 years ago. Fortunately for most of us concerned, those death certificates were issued prematurely.

Prediction: TDM systems and services were expected to quickly give way to IP communications. Many forecasts expected line license shipments to be 100% IP by the end of the first decade of this century and the installed base to be fully churned not long after.

    Fact check: Line license shipments are indeed almost 100% IP today, but many businesses are still using legacy PBXs and key systems and even renewing Centrex contracts.

Prediction: According to some pessimistic forecasts, desktop phones should have been decommissioned by now to be replaced by mobile devices and soft clients.

    Fact check: Many vendors continue to report growth in desktop phone shipments; most notable, independent SIP phone manufacturers report double-digit growth rates in SIP phone shipments.

Prediction: Premises-based systems were expected to quickly become extinct, replaced by cloud solutions.

    Fact check: Businesses started moving their communications to the cloud in the early 2000s, yet the vast majority of the customer base is still sweating its premises-based assets.

If history has taught us anything, it is that change takes time. Disruptive trends emerge all the time, but their full effect materializes over years or decades. It is worth noting, however, that accelerated technology development is shortening innovation cycles. Change is the new normal.

I hate to write yet another Chronicle of a Death Foretold, but I must agree with my more experienced associate mentioned above that we are finally seeing the first signs of a slowly dying industry -- that of standalone communications solutions. Whether point products or unified communications systems/services, within a few decades, the presence of siloed communications solutions within the broader IT environment will shrink considerably. This trend started years ago, but we are now seeing more pervasive evidence that enterprise communications are about to change in unprecedented ways.

The industry is undergoing profound transformation, gradually eroding the very foundation on which it built its value proposition for decades. Under pressure from both internal and external disruptive forces, the industry is reversing a long-lasting trend of making communications solutions ever-more sophisticated. New technologies and business models are now decomposing the communications experience and reducing communications capabilities to mere features that can be delivered in multiple different ways, including, and increasingly, embedded in other business software.

Click here to continue to next page: "APIs Everywhere" and "Beyond 'True UC'"





COMMENTS

Trending Now

UC Implementation Tips & Tactics

Featured This Week:
Click here for practical advice on UC security, policy management, and deployment

Sponsored By


Webinars Podcasts
Taking Your Contact Center to the Cloud: The First Step in Your Digital Transformation Journey
April 19, 2017

Now more than ever, enterprise contact centers have a unique opportunity to lead the way towards complete, digital transformation. Moving your contact center to the cloud is a starting point, quick

5 Simple Steps to Migrate Your Communication Systems to the Cloud
April 5, 2017

Its no secret that the cloud offers significant benefits to enterprises - including cost reduction, scalability, higher efficiency, and more flexibility. If your phone system and contact center are

Collaborative Communications: Setting the Foundation for Digital Transformation
March 22, 2017

As today's competitive business environments push workforces into overdrive, many enterprises are seeking ways of streamlining workflows while optimizing productivity, business agility, and speed.

More Webinars
Takeaways & Tips on UC&C Spending
April 20, 2017
Robin Gareiss, president of Nemertes Research, shares insight gleaned from the firm's 12th annual UCC Total Cost of Operations study.
Looking Ahead: Enterprise UC&C Circa 2020
March 23, 2017
Tim Banting, of Current Analysis, gives us a peek into what the next three years will bring in advance of his Enterprise Connect session exploring the question: Will there be a new model for enterpris....
SBC ABCs... & Then Some
March 15, 2017
Andrew Prokop, communications evangelist with Arrow Systems Integration, discusses the evolving role of the all-important session border controller.
TADHack-mini Orlando: What, Where, When, Why & How
March 9, 2017
Organizer Alan Quayle gives us the lowdown on programmable communications and all you need to know about participating in this pre-Enterprise Connect hackathon.
UC Lockdown: Knowing How to Keep Hackers at Bay
March 3, 2017
From protecting against new vulnerabilities to keeping security assessments up to date, security consultant Mark Collier shares tips on how best to protect your UC systems.
Cloud Architectures: How They Differ & What That Means for You
February 24, 2017
UC analyst Blair Pleasant sorts through the myriad cloud architectural models underlying UCaaS and CCaaS offerings, and explains why knowing the differences matter.
Practical Advice for Navigating SIP Trunking
February 17, 2017
From the most basics of basics to the hidden gotchas, UC consultant Melissa Swartz helps demystify the complex world of SIP trunking.
On-Prem, Cloud, Hybrid? How to Approach the Skype for Business Decision
February 7, 2017
UC&C consultant Kevin Kieller, a partner at enableUC, shares pointers for making the right architectural choices for your Skype for Business deployment.
UCaaS Ins & Outs: Eye on the Enterprise Opportunity
February 1, 2017
Elka Popova, a Frost & Sullivan program director, shares a status report on the UCaaS market today and offers her perspective on what large enterprises need before committing to UC in the cloud.
What You Need to Know About Cloud Video Services
January 26, 2017
Andrew Davis, co-founder of Wainhouse Research and chair of the Video track at Enterprise Connect 2017, sorts through the myriad cloud video service options and shares how to tell if your choice is en....
Cloud Contact Center: The New Normal?
January 23, 2017
Sheila McGee-Smith, Contact Center/Customer Experience track chair for Enterprise Connect 2017, tells us what we need to know about the role cloud software is playing in contact centers today.
More Podcasts