 
SHARE

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Eric Krapf
Eric Krapf is General Manager and Program Co-Chair for Enterprise Connect, the leading conference/exhibition and online events brand in the...
Read Full Bio >>
SHARE

Eric Krapf | April 14, 2017 |

 
 
share
 

Avaya Files Chapter 11 Reorg Plan

Avaya Files Chapter 11 Reorg Plan If approved, the plan would reduce the company’s debt by $4 billion and conclude the bankruptcy process this summer.

If approved, the plan would reduce the company’s debt by $4 billion and conclude the bankruptcy process this summer.

Avaya would use debt-for-equity swaps to reduce its debt by $4 billion as part of its plan to emerge from bankruptcy, the company announced yesterday.

The reorganization plan, filed Thursday in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York, "will continue to evolve as Avaya works toward creditor consensus and confirmation by the Court, among other things," according to the company's press release. The key elements, according to Avaya, are:

  • Avaya's pre-filing debt will be reduced by more than $4 billion;
  • Avaya's restructuring will be achieved through a debt-for-equity exchange, in which certain secured creditors would acquire 100% of reorganized Avaya's equity;
  • Avaya's general unsecured creditors will share pro rata in a cash pool;
  • Avaya will continue to honor and maintain its qualified U.S. pension plans, which make up the vast majority of Avaya's pension obligations, following its emergence from bankruptcy; and
  • Avaya will continue to honor and assume its two collective bargaining agreements and all related agreements.

In the company announcement, Avaya CEO Kevin Kennedy called the plan, "a crucial step forward in our effort to recapitalize Avaya's balance sheet and create a stronger and healthier company that can create even more value for our customers." He added, "We look forward to working closely with all stakeholders over the coming weeks and months to refine the Plan and build consensus."

The plan is in keeping with Avaya's roadmap for the bankruptcy process, according to Zeus Kerravala, founder and principal analyst at ZK Research. "When Avaya went into bankruptcy, it had indicated it was working to come out of it in the summertime," Kerravala said in an email. "From everything I have heard coming out of Avaya, that plan appears to be on schedule and today's announcement is indicative of that.

"Customers and resellers should be aware that this won't impact them at all," Kerravala continued. "This is a plan to work out the debt and ownership structure of the company. As it has done since the filing date of January 19th, business operations will proceed normally."

Avaya is asking the bankruptcy court for a May 25 hearing that would initiate the process of submitting the reorganization plan to creditors for approval.

Follow Eric Krapf and No Jitter on Twitter and Google+!
@nojitter
@EricHKrapf
Eric Krapf on Google+





COMMENTS

Trending Now

UC Implementation Tips & Tactics

Featured This Week:
Click here for practical advice on UC security, policy management, and deployment

Sponsored By


Webinars Podcasts
Taking Your Contact Center to the Cloud: The First Step in Your Digital Transformation Journey
April 19, 2017

Now more than ever, enterprise contact centers have a unique opportunity to lead the way towards complete, digital transformation. Moving your contact center to the cloud is a starting point, quick

5 Simple Steps to Migrate Your Communication Systems to the Cloud
April 5, 2017

Its no secret that the cloud offers significant benefits to enterprises - including cost reduction, scalability, higher efficiency, and more flexibility. If your phone system and contact center are

Collaborative Communications: Setting the Foundation for Digital Transformation
March 22, 2017

As today's competitive business environments push workforces into overdrive, many enterprises are seeking ways of streamlining workflows while optimizing productivity, business agility, and speed.

More Webinars
Looking Ahead: Enterprise UC&C Circa 2020
March 23, 2017
Tim Banting, of Current Analysis, gives us a peek into what the next three years will bring in advance of his Enterprise Connect session exploring the question: Will there be a new model for enterpris....
SBC ABCs... & Then Some
March 15, 2017
Andrew Prokop, communications evangelist with Arrow Systems Integration, discusses the evolving role of the all-important session border controller.
TADHack-mini Orlando: What, Where, When, Why & How
March 9, 2017
Organizer Alan Quayle gives us the lowdown on programmable communications and all you need to know about participating in this pre-Enterprise Connect hackathon.
UC Lockdown: Knowing How to Keep Hackers at Bay
March 3, 2017
From protecting against new vulnerabilities to keeping security assessments up to date, security consultant Mark Collier shares tips on how best to protect your UC systems.
Cloud Architectures: How They Differ & What That Means for You
February 24, 2017
UC analyst Blair Pleasant sorts through the myriad cloud architectural models underlying UCaaS and CCaaS offerings, and explains why knowing the differences matter.
Practical Advice for Navigating SIP Trunking
February 17, 2017
From the most basics of basics to the hidden gotchas, UC consultant Melissa Swartz helps demystify the complex world of SIP trunking.
On-Prem, Cloud, Hybrid? How to Approach the Skype for Business Decision
February 7, 2017
UC&C consultant Kevin Kieller, a partner at enableUC, shares pointers for making the right architectural choices for your Skype for Business deployment.
UCaaS Ins & Outs: Eye on the Enterprise Opportunity
February 1, 2017
Elka Popova, a Frost & Sullivan program director, shares a status report on the UCaaS market today and offers her perspective on what large enterprises need before committing to UC in the cloud.
What You Need to Know About Cloud Video Services
January 26, 2017
Andrew Davis, co-founder of Wainhouse Research and chair of the Video track at Enterprise Connect 2017, sorts through the myriad cloud video service options and shares how to tell if your choice is en....
Cloud Contact Center: The New Normal?
January 23, 2017
Sheila McGee-Smith, Contact Center/Customer Experience track chair for Enterprise Connect 2017, tells us what we need to know about the role cloud software is playing in contact centers today.
More Podcasts