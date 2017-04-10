Twitter Chat: Top Takeaways from Enterprise Connect 2017 Join our live Enterprise Connect Twitter chat on Wednesday, April 12, from 4 to 5 p.m. ET, using the #ECchat hashtag.

Enterprise Connect Orlando 2017, which ran March 27 to 30, was a whirlwind event, chock-full of enterprise communications educational content and vendor news.

So what did you miss?

And that's just a start on some of the notable developments coming out of the event.

Every year, we conclude Enterprise Connect with a locknote in which we ask many of the subject matter experts (SMEs) who have helped lead the conference sessions to discuss the week and exchange ideas about what they learned. The discussion always generates lots of good analysis that helps frame the current state of the enterprise communications space. It's my favorite part of the event! This year's group of experts were:

If you missed Enterprise Connect or the locknote, you're not out of luck. This year, we're taking the locknote into the digital realm, and bringing back many of our SMEs to discuss the top takeaways from the event. Many of our locknote participants will be on hand, Wednesday, April 12, from 4 to 5 p.m. ET, to continue the #EC17 discussion, while looking ahead to next year. We'll be chatting about the keynotes, the impact of new services like Amazon Connect, how team collaboration is picking up in the enterprise, how technologies like IoT and AI/analytics will be making their mark moving forward, and more!

We'd love No Jitter readers and Enterprise Connect attendees/followers alike to participate in Wednesday's Enterprise Connect (@enterprisecon) Twitter chat, "ICYMI: Top Takeaways from Enterprise Connect 2017." Join us from 4 to 5 p.m. ET, and get your questions in front of the leading SMEs in enterprise communications and collaboration. Bring your questions, comments, and experiences, and take part in the live online discussion by using the hashtag #ECchat on each of your tweets.

