 
SHARE

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sheila McGee-Smith
Sheila McGee-Smith, who founded McGee-Smith Analytics in 2001, is a leading communications industry analyst and strategic consultant focused on the...
Read Full Bio >>
SHARE

Sheila McGee-Smith | April 06, 2017 |

 
 
share
 

Digital Crisis or Redemption: The Uncomfortable Truth

Digital Crisis or Redemption: The Uncomfortable Truth Dimension Data's much-anticipated customer experience benchmarking report illuminates differences between actual and desired interaction channel mix.

Dimension Data's much-anticipated customer experience benchmarking report illuminates differences between actual and desired interaction channel mix.

"The annual release of the Dimension Data Global CX Benchmarking Report is a highly-anticipated event in the customer experience world. For 20 years now, it has offered the definitive global view of how technology is changing CX for both customers and companies. With the current explosion of devices and interaction channels, its insights are more valuable than ever for companies seeking to understand how to plan their next CX moves."

Such is the perspective I shared in Dimension Data's press release announcing this year's report, "Digital Crisis or Redemption: The Uncomfortable Truth" -- and the reason I especially looked forward to seeing this year's data is because of a prediction made in the 2015 report and discussed on No Jitter at the time. The most thought-provoking prediction from the 2015 Global Contact Centre Benchmarking Report -- forecasting based on 10 years of historical data -- was that digital interactions would overtake agent-assisted ones by the end of 2016. In the report, Dimension Data concluded that businesses had an imperative to find a way to better gather, analyze, and ultimately deliver predictive information to agents based on prior digital interactions.

Dimension Data 2015 Global Contact Centre Benchmarking Report

The graphic at right summarizes the 2017 results. While phone contacts have dropped dramatically in the past two years, by 17%, the reported proportion did not reach the predicted tipping point of less than 50% of all contact center interactions. The percentage of transactions handled by agents via telephone continued to fall, although the 5.2% drop in the last year represents a slowing down of the migration of phone interactions to digital channels.

Interesting is the comparison of actual phone, assisted, and automated service versus the desired operating model. Companies are getting 15% more phone interactions than they would like and assisted-service channels -- e.g., Web chat, email and social -- are underperforming. Dimension Data reports some type of growth across almost all digital channels, as customers' appetites for digital and alternative options remain high, but not to the desired levels.

The reasons for this difference between the actual and the desired interaction channel mix are illuminated in this additional question in the survey: What is slowing your digital transformation within your CX operations?

As seen in the data, and discussed in the report, no one compelling factor appears to be stalling digital transformation. Apart from funding constraints, which are always a challenge and may be overcome with new cloud options, the main issues for lack of digital transformation are framed around access to people and the required IT systems, and perhaps most crucially, an integrated strategy to implement a model.

Note that only 11% of respondents point to the vendor community as a stumbling block to digital transformation. It is encouraging to see that from the perspective of the organizations that buy CX applications, CX vendors are offering the kinds of solutions they need to implement a digital transformation strategy.

Also encouraging is that less than one-fifth of respondents report executive support is a problem. However, that one in six organizations state that management ownership is unclear doesn't tell the full story. Many organizations design and deploy digital channels in silos, and this can create customer experience turmoil. The challenges listed are not insurmountable. The main issue is a robust strategy and governance system to develop digital transformation against clear (and shared) business objectives.

So, what is the uncomfortable truth in the title? It's that CX digital transformation is not occurring as quickly as either end customers or organizations would like. The good news is that they recognize the issue, and vendor solutions are available. The bad news is that the organization-wide commitment and financial resources to effect change are not issues easily solved.

Follow Sheila McGee-Smith on Twitter and Google+!
@McGeeSmith
Sheila McGee-Smith on Google+





COMMENTS

Trending Now

UC Implementation Tips & Tactics

Featured This Week:
Click here for practical advice on UC security, policy management, and deployment

Sponsored By


Webinars Podcasts
5 Simple Steps to Migrate Your Communication Systems to the Cloud
April 5, 2017

Its no secret that the cloud offers significant benefits to enterprises - including cost reduction, scalability, higher efficiency, and more flexibility. If your phone system and contact center are

Collaborative Communications: Setting the Foundation for Digital Transformation
March 22, 2017

As today's competitive business environments push workforces into overdrive, many enterprises are seeking ways of streamlining workflows while optimizing productivity, business agility, and speed.

The Future of Work: CIO Survey Results & Digital Transformation at ThoughtWorks
March 8, 2017

Enterprise IT's ability to innovate is critical to the success of the business -- 80% of CIOs agree. But the CIO role has never been more challenging than it is today, with rising operational respo

More Webinars
Looking Ahead: Enterprise UC&C Circa 2020
March 23, 2017
Tim Banting, of Current Analysis, gives us a peek into what the next three years will bring in advance of his Enterprise Connect session exploring the question: Will there be a new model for enterpris....
SBC ABCs... & Then Some
March 15, 2017
Andrew Prokop, communications evangelist with Arrow Systems Integration, discusses the evolving role of the all-important session border controller.
TADHack-mini Orlando: What, Where, When, Why & How
March 9, 2017
Organizer Alan Quayle gives us the lowdown on programmable communications and all you need to know about participating in this pre-Enterprise Connect hackathon.
UC Lockdown: Knowing How to Keep Hackers at Bay
March 3, 2017
From protecting against new vulnerabilities to keeping security assessments up to date, security consultant Mark Collier shares tips on how best to protect your UC systems.
Cloud Architectures: How They Differ & What That Means for You
February 24, 2017
UC analyst Blair Pleasant sorts through the myriad cloud architectural models underlying UCaaS and CCaaS offerings, and explains why knowing the differences matter.
Practical Advice for Navigating SIP Trunking
February 17, 2017
From the most basics of basics to the hidden gotchas, UC consultant Melissa Swartz helps demystify the complex world of SIP trunking.
On-Prem, Cloud, Hybrid? How to Approach the Skype for Business Decision
February 7, 2017
UC&C consultant Kevin Kieller, a partner at enableUC, shares pointers for making the right architectural choices for your Skype for Business deployment.
UCaaS Ins & Outs: Eye on the Enterprise Opportunity
February 1, 2017
Elka Popova, a Frost & Sullivan program director, shares a status report on the UCaaS market today and offers her perspective on what large enterprises need before committing to UC in the cloud.
What You Need to Know About Cloud Video Services
January 26, 2017
Andrew Davis, co-founder of Wainhouse Research and chair of the Video track at Enterprise Connect 2017, sorts through the myriad cloud video service options and shares how to tell if your choice is en....
Cloud Contact Center: The New Normal?
January 23, 2017
Sheila McGee-Smith, Contact Center/Customer Experience track chair for Enterprise Connect 2017, tells us what we need to know about the role cloud software is playing in contact centers today.
More Podcasts