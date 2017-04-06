 
SHARE

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sponsored by West
SHARE

Sponsored by West | April 06, 2017 |

 
 
share
 

What the Contact Center Can Do to Encourage Repeat Business

What the Contact Center Can Do to Encourage Repeat Business In this sponsored post, West shares tips on how to make sure your contact center doesn't end up driving customers to competitors.

In this sponsored post, West shares tips on how to make sure your contact center doesn't end up driving customers to competitors.

Beyond just transactional encounters, the contact center experience is increasingly recognized as an epicenter in the customer journey and essential to achieving brand loyalty. So how can your contact center improve retention rates? The answer is inextricably linked to customer service and the ability to provide customers with positive interactions.

In examining customer expectations across the buying cycle, West UC found clear indicators that the contact center plays a pivotal role when it comes to the customer experience. With a survey pool of 1,000 respondents, we learned the simplest and most common mistakes were very likely to lead a customer to ditch a company for its competitor.

More than 73% of those surveyed said they would be likely to switch suppliers if they were passed around between multiple agents. Another 71% cited that agents not understanding their inquiries would lead them to consider switching to a competitor. It's essential to get your customer to the right agent in the shortest possible time. All too often this is not the fault of the agent; it comes down to the contact center system not being up to snuff.

It's imperative that the contact center system is integrated into the CRM database. This provides agents with easy access to the customer's details with a full and clear history of interactions across all channels. It's simple enough yet surprising how many businesses fail on this score.

Intelligent, skills-based routing also plays an important role. And there are numerous tactics businesses can employ to better the customer experience in this regard. Consider the following:

  • Route calls based on skills, languages, product knowledge, etc.
  • Use a data look-up to identify a customer and make routing decisions based on information you know about that individual (either based on phone number, account number, or other information input when calling in)
  • Flag your priority or VIP customers, and route appropriately
  • Route customer calls to the last agents with whom they spoke with to prevent the callers from having to repeat themselves

Keeping hold times short is vital as well. If your contact center experiences peak busy times, offer a call-back service or a virtual placeholder rather than keeping customers on the line. Our research shows two thirds of people will consider switching if they are kept on hold for longer than they expect or if they are forced to wait in a queue without a callback option.

Finally, make sure your contact center gives customers the opportunity to provide feedback on the service they have received. Even negative feedback can still yield an opportunity to sell. Follow up with customers who have left negative feedback. You're likely to find they appreciate the acknowledgement and will not only be more likely to do business with you again, but also even refer others to your business.

To learn more about West's research into encouraging repeat business via the contact center, read "Converting Customer Experience into Revenue" and get more study insights and tips.





COMMENTS

Trending Now

UC Implementation Tips & Tactics

Featured This Week:
Click here for practical advice on UC security, policy management, and deployment

Sponsored By


Webinars Podcasts
5 Simple Steps to Migrate Your Communication Systems to the Cloud
April 5, 2017

Its no secret that the cloud offers significant benefits to enterprises - including cost reduction, scalability, higher efficiency, and more flexibility. If your phone system and contact center are

Collaborative Communications: Setting the Foundation for Digital Transformation
March 22, 2017

As today's competitive business environments push workforces into overdrive, many enterprises are seeking ways of streamlining workflows while optimizing productivity, business agility, and speed.

The Future of Work: CIO Survey Results & Digital Transformation at ThoughtWorks
March 8, 2017

Enterprise IT's ability to innovate is critical to the success of the business -- 80% of CIOs agree. But the CIO role has never been more challenging than it is today, with rising operational respo

More Webinars
Looking Ahead: Enterprise UC&C Circa 2020
March 23, 2017
Tim Banting, of Current Analysis, gives us a peek into what the next three years will bring in advance of his Enterprise Connect session exploring the question: Will there be a new model for enterpris....
SBC ABCs... & Then Some
March 15, 2017
Andrew Prokop, communications evangelist with Arrow Systems Integration, discusses the evolving role of the all-important session border controller.
TADHack-mini Orlando: What, Where, When, Why & How
March 9, 2017
Organizer Alan Quayle gives us the lowdown on programmable communications and all you need to know about participating in this pre-Enterprise Connect hackathon.
UC Lockdown: Knowing How to Keep Hackers at Bay
March 3, 2017
From protecting against new vulnerabilities to keeping security assessments up to date, security consultant Mark Collier shares tips on how best to protect your UC systems.
Cloud Architectures: How They Differ & What That Means for You
February 24, 2017
UC analyst Blair Pleasant sorts through the myriad cloud architectural models underlying UCaaS and CCaaS offerings, and explains why knowing the differences matter.
Practical Advice for Navigating SIP Trunking
February 17, 2017
From the most basics of basics to the hidden gotchas, UC consultant Melissa Swartz helps demystify the complex world of SIP trunking.
On-Prem, Cloud, Hybrid? How to Approach the Skype for Business Decision
February 7, 2017
UC&C consultant Kevin Kieller, a partner at enableUC, shares pointers for making the right architectural choices for your Skype for Business deployment.
UCaaS Ins & Outs: Eye on the Enterprise Opportunity
February 1, 2017
Elka Popova, a Frost & Sullivan program director, shares a status report on the UCaaS market today and offers her perspective on what large enterprises need before committing to UC in the cloud.
What You Need to Know About Cloud Video Services
January 26, 2017
Andrew Davis, co-founder of Wainhouse Research and chair of the Video track at Enterprise Connect 2017, sorts through the myriad cloud video service options and shares how to tell if your choice is en....
Cloud Contact Center: The New Normal?
January 23, 2017
Sheila McGee-Smith, Contact Center/Customer Experience track chair for Enterprise Connect 2017, tells us what we need to know about the role cloud software is playing in contact centers today.
More Podcasts