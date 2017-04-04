 
SHARE

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Beth Schultz
Beth Schultz is editor of No Jitter and program co-chair for Enterprise Connect. Beth has more than two decades of...
Read Full Bio >>
SHARE

Beth Schultz | April 04, 2017 |

 
 
share
 

Avaya: Reorg Plan Still in the Hopper

Avaya: Reorg Plan Still in the Hopper Company misses its March deadline as it continues discussions with creditors.

Company misses its March deadline as it continues discussions with creditors.

March has come and gone, and with it Avaya's chance to meet its expectation of filing a reorganization plan by month's end.

Such had been the goal, as the company has stated publically and John Sullivan, Avaya VP and corporate treasurer, noted in a Feb. 28 No Jitter post, "Avaya: Turning the Page on Chapter 11." As Sullivan wrote at the time, "We expect to file a plan of reorganization in March. We will also be engaging creditor groups to build support for the plan to enable us to complete our balance sheet restructuring as soon as possible."

I'd been told late last week that the company still aimed to file its reorganization plan by March 31... or in early April. The official word out of Avaya today is that the filing should come in the "very near future."

Its official statement reads:

    Avaya remains in ongoing dialogue with our creditors and other stakeholders as part of the financial restructuring process. We have prepared a Plan of Reorganization and related Disclosure Statement, supported by a significant body of work and analysis, and have decided to briefly continue discussions with our creditors before formally filing these documents with the Court. We believe taking this additional time will be helpful as our goal remains to build consensus around a swift emergence from chapter 11. Our stakeholders' goals are aligned with the company's; namely, completing our balance sheet restructuring as quickly as reasonably possible.

The question is, "Just how long will it delay the filing?" Industry watchers on No Jitter and elsewhere have suggested that the longer Avaya takes to file, the less likely it is to emerge as the recognizable leaner, meaner player it wants to be.

Follow Beth Schultz and No Jitter on Twitter and Google+!
@nojitter
@Beth_Schultz
Beth Schultz on Google+





COMMENTS

Trending Now

UC Implementation Tips & Tactics

Featured This Week:
Click here for practical advice on UC security, policy management, and deployment

Sponsored By


Webinars Podcasts
5 Simple Steps to Migrate Your Communication Systems to the Cloud
April 5, 2017

Its no secret that the cloud offers significant benefits to enterprises - including cost reduction, scalability, higher efficiency, and more flexibility. If your phone system and contact center are

Collaborative Communications: Setting the Foundation for Digital Transformation
March 22, 2017

As today's competitive business environments push workforces into overdrive, many enterprises are seeking ways of streamlining workflows while optimizing productivity, business agility, and speed.

The Future of Work: CIO Survey Results & Digital Transformation at ThoughtWorks
March 8, 2017

Enterprise IT's ability to innovate is critical to the success of the business -- 80% of CIOs agree. But the CIO role has never been more challenging than it is today, with rising operational respo

More Webinars
Looking Ahead: Enterprise UC&C Circa 2020
March 23, 2017
Tim Banting, of Current Analysis, gives us a peek into what the next three years will bring in advance of his Enterprise Connect session exploring the question: Will there be a new model for enterpris....
SBC ABCs... & Then Some
March 15, 2017
Andrew Prokop, communications evangelist with Arrow Systems Integration, discusses the evolving role of the all-important session border controller.
TADHack-mini Orlando: What, Where, When, Why & How
March 9, 2017
Organizer Alan Quayle gives us the lowdown on programmable communications and all you need to know about participating in this pre-Enterprise Connect hackathon.
UC Lockdown: Knowing How to Keep Hackers at Bay
March 3, 2017
From protecting against new vulnerabilities to keeping security assessments up to date, security consultant Mark Collier shares tips on how best to protect your UC systems.
Cloud Architectures: How They Differ & What That Means for You
February 24, 2017
UC analyst Blair Pleasant sorts through the myriad cloud architectural models underlying UCaaS and CCaaS offerings, and explains why knowing the differences matter.
Practical Advice for Navigating SIP Trunking
February 17, 2017
From the most basics of basics to the hidden gotchas, UC consultant Melissa Swartz helps demystify the complex world of SIP trunking.
On-Prem, Cloud, Hybrid? How to Approach the Skype for Business Decision
February 7, 2017
UC&C consultant Kevin Kieller, a partner at enableUC, shares pointers for making the right architectural choices for your Skype for Business deployment.
UCaaS Ins & Outs: Eye on the Enterprise Opportunity
February 1, 2017
Elka Popova, a Frost & Sullivan program director, shares a status report on the UCaaS market today and offers her perspective on what large enterprises need before committing to UC in the cloud.
What You Need to Know About Cloud Video Services
January 26, 2017
Andrew Davis, co-founder of Wainhouse Research and chair of the Video track at Enterprise Connect 2017, sorts through the myriad cloud video service options and shares how to tell if your choice is en....
Cloud Contact Center: The New Normal?
January 23, 2017
Sheila McGee-Smith, Contact Center/Customer Experience track chair for Enterprise Connect 2017, tells us what we need to know about the role cloud software is playing in contact centers today.
More Podcasts