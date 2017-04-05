How to Tackle Digital Transformation to Become a High-Performance Company In this sponsored post, Mitel shares four ways in which high-performance companies stand out in their approaches to digital transformation.

Last week at Enterprise Connect 2017 we saw how digital transformation is completely changing the way businesses should operate. But some businesses have adopted digital transformation far better than others. High-performance companies -- that is, companies that have approached digital transformation as a tool to revolutionize their processes and grow market share -- employ a few key strategies that any company can implement.

How do high-performance companies tackle digital transformation?

They embrace mobile excellence

Companies with a well-designed and -executed mobility strategy stay agile and responsive to how their work gets done, which means they stay efficient and productive in ways other companies can't replicate. For businesses failing to adopt mobility as the new norm, the average cost of a bad or non-existent mobility strategy is $186,000 per week, putting them even further behind the companies getting it right. High-performance companies know that work isn't a destination, it's an activity. Designing a workplace that moves with your employees ensures your company is equipped to go where business takes you and isn't chained down by outdated infrastructure.

They foster team environments

There's a reason 80% of executives say collaboration is crucial to growth. Better teamwork can result in better financial results, higher employee performance and, most importantly, higher levels of innovation. A critical element of fostering a team environment involves providing the right tools to remove collaboration roadblocks and pave the way to higher productivity. In fact, more than 60% of firms using team collaboration tools report saving three hours a week per mobile worker -- that amounts to 12 extra hours of productivity per month. By empowering employees with the right tools for team collaboration, high-performance companies keep their employees focused on the work that will disrupt industries, not sifting through scheduling emails and wasting time traveling to meetings.

They prioritize customer experience

Research shows that 79% of customers will commit to a deeper product or service relationship with a brand after a satisfying experience. And, on the flip side, bad impressions have never been so impactful: Making up for one unresolved negative experience takes 12 positive experiences for a brand -- and that's if the customer even gives it a second chance. High-performance companies keep customer experience top of mind by recognizing the importance of providing full context and information to every customer interaction and providing proactive customer service to turn customers into brand evangelists.

They drive analytics-based decisions

Using data to make decisions means you're building a plan around reality instead of subjective conjecture. High-performance companies operate like finely-tuned machines because they look at hard data when they are faced with strategic business decisions. Linking data gathered through various business applications with analytics within your business is the best way to make strategic decisions about timing, resource allocation, and research and development. How can you know where you should go next if you don't know where you've been?

High-performance in action: Michael Johnson Performance

Founded by four-time Olympic gold medalist Michael Johnson, MJP is known for its athletic excellence and high-performance training techniques. As a global company, MJP sought a communications system that met its coaches where they traveled: on their mobile devices, with an easy-to-use collaboration approach that would give customers a superior training experience. Check out the video to see how MJP was able to radically improve the way its coaches communicate with athletes across the world.

