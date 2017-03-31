 
Michelle Burbick
Michelle Burbick is the Associate Editor and a blogger for No Jitter
Michelle Burbick | March 31, 2017 |

 
 
Hacking Communications to Solve Real-World Problems

An interview with TADHack-mini Orlando largest prize winner, Justin Haefner, who leveraged APIs to solve a problem around elder care

The TADHack-mini Orlando took place this past weekend, coincident with Enterprise Connect, bringing about a bunch of really cool apps aimed at solving a problem seen in the real world. While all the hacks were really quite interesting, one in particular caught our eye -- Elder Connected Care, created by first-time hacker Justin Haefner, who came to the hackathon with the idea of creating a shared Web-based space for organizing family and friends helping to care for elder health needs.

The app even has an Uber-like feature for enabling family members to add in a nurse to the shared space for ad-hoc consultations -- say, to explain complex medical documents or to verify medication changes.

Haefner created Elder Connected Care using RingCentral APIs, and when it came time to present awards, RingCentral named him its grand-prize winner and awarded him with a $3,000 check. Haefner and other hackathon winners presented their hacks at Enterprise Connect earlier this week, and we were able to snag some time with Haefner so he could share his story with the wider base of No Jitter readers.

View the short view interview below to hear for yourself how this idea was inspired and why he chose to build it the way he did.



