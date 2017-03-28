 
SHARE

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Michelle Burbick
Michelle Burbick is the Associate Editor and a blogger for No Jitter, UBM Tech's online community for news and analysis...
Read Full Bio >>
SHARE

Michelle Burbick | March 28, 2017 |

 
 
share
 

Cisco Beefs Up Spark Ecosystem

Cisco Beefs Up Spark Ecosystem With four product announcements yesterday, Cisco focuses on helping organizations keep up with the tides of change in enterprise collaboration experiences.

With four product announcements yesterday, Cisco focuses on helping organizations keep up with the tides of change in enterprise collaboration experiences.

Cisco yesterday announced a series of enhancements around Spark, its ever-growing collaboration platform/ecosystem. When we last heard from Cisco, in late January, it had just launched its new interactive whiteboard, Spark Board, along with Spark Meetings, the company doesn't appear to be slowing down any time soon.

Yesterday's announcements cover quite a bit of ground -- ranging from video hardware to security, meetings services, and customer care. Here's a look at the news.

Video Hardware
To start, Cisco revealed the Cisco Spark Room Kit Series, comprising Cisco Spark Room Kit and Room Kit Plus. This new video collaboration hardware was designed to work with Cisco Spark, and gives integrators the tools to extend conference rooms of all sizes by attaching to standard HD screens and converting them into video collaboration systems.

Room Kit is aimed at small- and medium-sized rooms and up to seven people, and the Room Kit Plus is for larger rooms and up to 14 people. As Jens Meggers, SVP and GM of Cisco's Cloud Collaboration Technology Group, described in a pre-briefing the other day, Room Kit is an all-in-one device with camera, speaker, and built-in microphones. Room Kit Plus adds a separate quad camera bar that has four cameras to provide better views of larger rooms. While these two devices are designed to connect natively with Cisco Spark, they also are for on premises. Both systems are "fully cloud managed," enabling fast and simple set-up.

Room Kit will be available this month for $3,990 plus an additional $99 per-month subscription fee. Room Kit Plus will be available in May, for $7,990 plus that same $99 per-month subscription fee. Later this year, Cisco will release Companion Mode for these systems, which will let users combine the Spark Room Kit and a Cisco Spark Board to cater to larger conference rooms.

Security
Cisco has long made security a priority with its devices and services. As a refresher, it built Cisco Spark with end-to-end encryption for data in transit, at rest, and in use. It handles encryption and decryption of content via dynamic keys from a Cisco Spark Key Management Server (KMS), which creates, stores, authorizes, and provides access to the encryption keys that all Spark applications use.

Cisco yesterday announced that it is opening up those encryption keys to its customers so they can own and manage their keys and do things like search encrypted data; this will be available in early June. Spark customers who have particular security requirements, such as businesses in regulated industries, will be able to install KMS on premises.

Opening Up Cisco Spark Meetings to All
The third bit of news is the addition of a persistent SIP URI to all Cisco Spark spaces, enabling people to join Cisco Spark Meetings from any standards-based SIP hardware or software client. This means that people using a third-party softphone solution, legacy Cisco video conferencing products, and even competitive video conferencing endpoints will be able to participate in Spark meetings.

This capability is also available for Cisco Spark Hybrid Media Services. As shown in the below graphic, this is accomplished by customers placing a Hybrid Media Node on their networks for local media processing for on-premises attendees of a Cisco Spark meeting.

portable


It's aimed at eliminating the risk for businesses to try out Spark meetings, as they can retain existing video infrastructure and conferencing solutions. No additional licensing is needed for Cisco Spark Hybrid Media Service, and the capability will be included in M3/C3 Spark meeting and WebEx licenses.

Customer Care
The final piece of news from Cisco is Spark Care, a digital customer support solution for help desks and small teams to interface with external and internal customers through Web chat and callback. It's aimed at helping organizations provide better customer service by leveraging historical context from previous interactions.

For greater detail on Spark Care, see contact center analyst Sheila McGee-Smith's post, "Cisco Spark Meets Customer Care."

The Bigger Picture
That idea that the Spark ecosystem is constantly expanding, growing, and improving was echoed by Meggers both in my briefing with him and in sessions on stage at Enterprise Connect.

With Cisco Spark, "our goal is to create powerful, well-designed end-to-end experiences -- for the user, IT and the enterprise."

"We want our products to go beyond being business tools to becoming a natural part of how you interact and collaborate," he wrote in a blog post. "To help you work faster, smarter, more productively."

We're at a turning point with enterprise collaboration experiences, Meggers wrote. "And it's all powered by amazing technology: cloud platforms and deeper integrations between hardware, software, and networks."

Follow Michelle Burbick and No Jitter on Twitter!
@nojitter
@MBurbick





COMMENTS

Trending Now

UC Implementation Tips & Tactics

Featured This Week:
Click here for practical advice on UC security, policy management, and deployment

Sponsored By


Orlando 2017 Webinars Podcasts

Enterprise Connect Orlando 2017
March 27-30 | Orlando, FL
Connect with the Entire Enterprise Communications & Collaboration Ecosystem

Stay Up-to-Date: Hear industry visionaries in Keynotes and General Sessions delivering the latest insight on UC, mobility, collaboration and cloud

Grow Your Network: Connect with the largest gathering of enterprise IT and business leaders and influencers

Learn From Industry Leaders: Attend a full range of Conference Sessions, Free Programs and Special Events

Evaluate All Your Options: Engage with 190+ of the leading equipment, software and service providers

Have Fun! Mingle with sponsors, exhibitors, attendees, guest speakers and industry players during evening receptions

Special Offer - Save $200 Off Advance Rates

Register now with code NOJITTEREB to save $200 Off Advance Rates or get a FREE Expo Pass!

5 Simple Steps to Migrate Your Communication Systems to the Cloud
April 5, 2017

Its no secret that the cloud offers significant benefits to enterprises - including cost reduction, scalability, higher efficiency, and more flexibility. If your phone system and contact center are

Collaborative Communications: Setting the Foundation for Digital Transformation
March 22, 2017

As today's competitive business environments push workforces into overdrive, many enterprises are seeking ways of streamlining workflows while optimizing productivity, business agility, and speed.

The Future of Work: CIO Survey Results & Digital Transformation at ThoughtWorks
March 8, 2017

Enterprise IT's ability to innovate is critical to the success of the business -- 80% of CIOs agree. But the CIO role has never been more challenging than it is today, with rising operational respo

More Webinars
Looking Ahead: Enterprise UC&C Circa 2020
March 23, 2017
Tim Banting, of Current Analysis, gives us a peek into what the next three years will bring in advance of his Enterprise Connect session exploring the question: Will there be a new model for enterpris....
SBC ABCs... & Then Some
March 15, 2017
Andrew Prokop, communications evangelist with Arrow Systems Integration, discusses the evolving role of the all-important session border controller.
TADHack-mini Orlando: What, Where, When, Why & How
March 9, 2017
Organizer Alan Quayle gives us the lowdown on programmable communications and all you need to know about participating in this pre-Enterprise Connect hackathon.
UC Lockdown: Knowing How to Keep Hackers at Bay
March 3, 2017
From protecting against new vulnerabilities to keeping security assessments up to date, security consultant Mark Collier shares tips on how best to protect your UC systems.
Cloud Architectures: How They Differ & What That Means for You
February 24, 2017
UC analyst Blair Pleasant sorts through the myriad cloud architectural models underlying UCaaS and CCaaS offerings, and explains why knowing the differences matter.
Practical Advice for Navigating SIP Trunking
February 17, 2017
From the most basics of basics to the hidden gotchas, UC consultant Melissa Swartz helps demystify the complex world of SIP trunking.
On-Prem, Cloud, Hybrid? How to Approach the Skype for Business Decision
February 7, 2017
UC&C consultant Kevin Kieller, a partner at enableUC, shares pointers for making the right architectural choices for your Skype for Business deployment.
UCaaS Ins & Outs: Eye on the Enterprise Opportunity
February 1, 2017
Elka Popova, a Frost & Sullivan program director, shares a status report on the UCaaS market today and offers her perspective on what large enterprises need before committing to UC in the cloud.
What You Need to Know About Cloud Video Services
January 26, 2017
Andrew Davis, co-founder of Wainhouse Research and chair of the Video track at Enterprise Connect 2017, sorts through the myriad cloud video service options and shares how to tell if your choice is en....
Cloud Contact Center: The New Normal?
January 23, 2017
Sheila McGee-Smith, Contact Center/Customer Experience track chair for Enterprise Connect 2017, tells us what we need to know about the role cloud software is playing in contact centers today.
More Podcasts