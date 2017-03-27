 
SHARE

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Michelle Burbick
Michelle Burbick is the Associate Editor and a blogger for No Jitter, UBM Tech's online community for news and analysis...
Read Full Bio >>
SHARE

Michelle Burbick | March 27, 2017 |

 
 
share
 

TADHack-mini Orlando 2017: The Hacks Are In

TADHack-mini Orlando 2017: The Hacks Are In Following a rigorous weekend of hacking and coding, winners have been named and they're ready to present their applications at Enterprise Connect.

Following a rigorous weekend of hacking and coding, winners have been named and they're ready to present their applications at Enterprise Connect.

The TADHack-mini Orlando has wrapped up, and winners have been named, but the Enterprise Connect fun is yet to begin. Today the winners will present their communications-enabled applications in the 3:15 p.m. session, "Hackathon After-Action Report: Meet the Hackers, See the Hacks." And take it from someone who was there to see first-hand all the presentations and cool ideas turned into reality -- you'll definitely want to put this session on your agenda and see the hacks yourself.

On Saturday, 22 developers gathered at a co-working facility, Catalyst Spaces, in Orlando, Fla., along with 15 remote participants from around the globe, to form teams and kick off a weekend of coding what could be the next great communications-enabled app. In total, 13 hacks were presented for judging on Sunday afternoon, with each developer or team demoing the creations in hopes of getting a piece of the $8,000 prize pot. Following the presentations, sponsoring companies gathered in a private room to evaluate the hacks and pick their winners. That judging panel comprised Cisco Spark/Tropo, DataArt, Dialogic, Flowroute, Matrix, RingCentral, Telestax, Temasys, and Vidyo.io.

So what hacks won? Here's the rundown:

Elder Connected Care -- An app for organizing family and friends who are helping care for elder health needs, all in a shared space, with an "Uber-like" feature enabling family members to add in nurses for ad-hoc consultations to explain complex medical documents or verify medication changes, for example.

Created by Justin Haefner using RingCentral APIs, Elder Connected Care earned the biggest prize of the event, RingCentral's first-place award of $3,000.

portable


Convergence -- A service that allows people to avoid having to provide customer service agents with personal information (like Social Security numbers, for example) over the phone by using secondary communications to collect information and verify people; through the use of a RingCentral Glip bot, it also provides agents with talking points and customer profiles.

Created by John Li and Ian Thomas, using RingCentral APIs, Convergence took that company's second-place prize, $1,000.

Telemergency Line -- A service that provides virtual assistance for emergency situations using video chat and phone calls, with a "panic button" triggering the flow of emergency communications and support.

Created by remote team Germán Goldenstein, Rafael Viscarra, and Fernando Vasquez, using APIs from Vidyo.io, Cisco Tropo, and RingCentral, Telemergency Line developers took home a $300 prize from RingCentral.

Whos_Up -- An app created by college students, for college students, enabling them to video and chat each other to get help on certain school projects without having to share personal contact information.

Created by a team from Valencia College -- Bruno Alves, Shibli, and Jerry Reed -- using the Vidyo.io streaming video API and Cisco Spark rooms, Whos_Up won a $300 prize from Cisco Spark/Tropo and a $1,000 prize from Vidyo.

portable


Remote Help -- An app for escalating a contact center interaction from messaging and voice into screen-sharing and two-way video.

Developed by Thomas Howe using Vidyo APIs.

portable


Translator Bot -- A translator bot that lets each member of a Cisco Spark room to set his or her language choice and translates all chat messages to the selected language for each person.

Created by Utku Yavuz and Janet Garcia using Cisco Spark, Translator Bot won the $600 prize from sponsor Cisco Spark.

portable


PhoneWall -- An app that provides phone numbers on demand and then routes calls and texts to an individual's phone, aimed at eliminating the need for people to give out their phone numbers.

Also created by team members Li and Thomas (of the Convergence hack mentioned above), using Cisco Tropo, PhoneWall won a $100 prize from Cisco Spark/ Tropo.

Legal Aid -- An app aimed at providing legal services through messaging, reducing more costly voice calls for those seeking social services.

This, too, is a second hack, created by Howe (Remote Help, above) using Flowroute messaging APIs, Legal Aid grabbed the $1,000 prize from sponsor company Flowroute.

Burbudy -- A hack that enhances video surveillance systems to enable homeowners to video chat with someone who is burgling his or her home, warning the burglar to get out now! (see the video demo embedded below)

Created by remote participant Mike Dauphinais using both Temasys and Telestax Restcomm, Burbudy won the $400 prize from Temasys as well as the $400 prize from Telestax/Dialogic/DataArt sponsor group.



Two Player Hangman -- A two-player Web-based version of the classic hangman game, with an audio call feature.

Created by first-time hackathon participant Genesis Barrios using Temasys APIs, after being abandoned by her teammate, Genesis persevered to bring home the $300 Temasys prize and an extra $100 for being a good sport from the Telestax/Dialogic/DataArt group of sponsors.

portable


Sky5 Studio Live! -- A live interactive recording studio enabling musical artists to collaborate with producers in a virtual studio with a video conferencing feature.

Created by Tshela (Sheli) Green using Temasys APIs, Sky5 Studio Live won the $300 prize from sponsor Temasys.

portable


Vboard.Me -- An interactive online classroom with screen share, whiteboard, and live calling features.

Created using Temasys APIs by remote participant Dale V. Ross with team Ross Squared, Vboard.Me took home the $200 prize from Temasys.

Pretty cool stuff, right? Attend today's 3:15 p.m. session, and you can see demos from winning developers of Elder Connected Care, Translator Bot, Sky5 Studio Live!, Legal Aid, Remote Help, and Burbudy -- all made possible by the democratization of telephony.

Follow Michelle Burbick and No Jitter on Twitter!
@nojitter
@MBurbick





COMMENTS

Trending Now

UC Implementation Tips & Tactics

Featured This Week:
Click here for practical advice on UC security, policy management, and deployment

Sponsored By


Orlando 2017 Webinars Podcasts

Enterprise Connect Orlando 2017
March 27-30 | Orlando, FL
Connect with the Entire Enterprise Communications & Collaboration Ecosystem

Stay Up-to-Date: Hear industry visionaries in Keynotes and General Sessions delivering the latest insight on UC, mobility, collaboration and cloud

Grow Your Network: Connect with the largest gathering of enterprise IT and business leaders and influencers

Learn From Industry Leaders: Attend a full range of Conference Sessions, Free Programs and Special Events

Evaluate All Your Options: Engage with 190+ of the leading equipment, software and service providers

Have Fun! Mingle with sponsors, exhibitors, attendees, guest speakers and industry players during evening receptions

Special Offer - Save $200 Off Advance Rates

Register now with code NOJITTEREB to save $200 Off Advance Rates or get a FREE Expo Pass!

5 Simple Steps to Migrate Your Communication Systems to the Cloud
April 5, 2017

Its no secret that the cloud offers significant benefits to enterprises - including cost reduction, scalability, higher efficiency, and more flexibility. If your phone system and contact center are

Collaborative Communications: Setting the Foundation for Digital Transformation
March 22, 2017

As today's competitive business environments push workforces into overdrive, many enterprises are seeking ways of streamlining workflows while optimizing productivity, business agility, and speed.

The Future of Work: CIO Survey Results & Digital Transformation at ThoughtWorks
March 8, 2017

Enterprise IT's ability to innovate is critical to the success of the business -- 80% of CIOs agree. But the CIO role has never been more challenging than it is today, with rising operational respo

More Webinars
Looking Ahead: Enterprise UC&C Circa 2020
March 23, 2017
Tim Banting, of Current Analysis, gives us a peek into what the next three years will bring in advance of his Enterprise Connect session exploring the question: Will there be a new model for enterpris....
SBC ABCs... & Then Some
March 15, 2017
Andrew Prokop, communications evangelist with Arrow Systems Integration, discusses the evolving role of the all-important session border controller.
TADHack-mini Orlando: What, Where, When, Why & How
March 9, 2017
Organizer Alan Quayle gives us the lowdown on programmable communications and all you need to know about participating in this pre-Enterprise Connect hackathon.
UC Lockdown: Knowing How to Keep Hackers at Bay
March 3, 2017
From protecting against new vulnerabilities to keeping security assessments up to date, security consultant Mark Collier shares tips on how best to protect your UC systems.
Cloud Architectures: How They Differ & What That Means for You
February 24, 2017
UC analyst Blair Pleasant sorts through the myriad cloud architectural models underlying UCaaS and CCaaS offerings, and explains why knowing the differences matter.
Practical Advice for Navigating SIP Trunking
February 17, 2017
From the most basics of basics to the hidden gotchas, UC consultant Melissa Swartz helps demystify the complex world of SIP trunking.
On-Prem, Cloud, Hybrid? How to Approach the Skype for Business Decision
February 7, 2017
UC&C consultant Kevin Kieller, a partner at enableUC, shares pointers for making the right architectural choices for your Skype for Business deployment.
UCaaS Ins & Outs: Eye on the Enterprise Opportunity
February 1, 2017
Elka Popova, a Frost & Sullivan program director, shares a status report on the UCaaS market today and offers her perspective on what large enterprises need before committing to UC in the cloud.
What You Need to Know About Cloud Video Services
January 26, 2017
Andrew Davis, co-founder of Wainhouse Research and chair of the Video track at Enterprise Connect 2017, sorts through the myriad cloud video service options and shares how to tell if your choice is en....
Cloud Contact Center: The New Normal?
January 23, 2017
Sheila McGee-Smith, Contact Center/Customer Experience track chair for Enterprise Connect 2017, tells us what we need to know about the role cloud software is playing in contact centers today.
More Podcasts