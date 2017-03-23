 
SHARE

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Dennis H. Goodhart
Dennis Goodhart is the Founder and Principal of IP Network Consulting, with over thirty years of business, technical, and thought...
Read Full Bio >>
SHARE

Dennis H. Goodhart | March 23, 2017 |

 
 
share
 

5G: The Promise and Impact

5G: The Promise and Impact The reality is that 5G will be a disrupter and a game changer, and it will most likely touch every form of business communications technology.

The reality is that 5G will be a disrupter and a game changer, and it will most likely touch every form of business communications technology.

portable There is an old Chinese saying that goes, "May you live in interesting times." Certainly, anybody involved in the enterprise communications technology field would have to agree that we are indeed living in not only interesting, but complex times.

Arguably the most immediate impact on your network and business in the next several years will be 5G. If you believe everything you read and hear, 5G is the panacea that will solve all of your communications problems. In my last No Jitter post, I wrote about the promise and potential of 5G and the technology behind it. Let's look at what has transpired over the past six months. (Please remember this is not a technical update on 5G but more of a "heads up" as to what is coming your way.)

The 3GPP (an international consortium of standards bodies comprising more than 40 companies), will be setting the international standards for 5G. Essentially, they want to write a standard that will allow global 5G to deliver fiber-quality connections to mobile devices starting in 2019.

The promise of 5G will bring more reliable communications at lower costs and improved security. It will also be a key component in the expansion for the Internet of Things (IoT), owing to its ability and scalability to provide communications to low-cost IoT embedded sensors. 5G can also be used to deliver wireless broadband to rural areas.

5G deployments are beginning to show up around the world. South Korea may be the most advanced, as it is hoping to have 5G networks working in time for the 2018 Winter Olympics being hosted in PyeongChang.

But everything is not perfect in the world of 5G. One major hurdle is that there are competing standards being proposed and deployed. 5G suppliers must first go through setting standards; building out networks; developing and testing the network, transmission, and consumer equipment; winning public acceptance; and (hopefully) agreeing to interoperability between the competing standards organizations.

As far as standards go, of the current influential 5G standards groups, 3GPP will most likely become the world standard, but other influencers include Verizon, AT&T, and various bodies in Korea, Japan, Europe and China. Moving forward we could see the IETF and IEEE enter the fray and influence standards. But as it stands right now, it's unclear if any of these groups will be interoperable.

Looking at the overall topic of 5G, many questions come to mind. For example, how much of this is hype, and how far away are we really from 5G being a global reality? Further, how will 5G impact a given business? How will it affect the network? Is it secure? Let's examine each of these questions.

How Much of This is Hype?
This is a "wait and see" kind of thing, as I don't really know that this question can be answered at this point. Some of it will certainly depend upon final testing results, possibly government limitations and regulations, how much the developers are willing to spend to implement potential 5G services and apps, the potential for ROI, and willingness of consumers to buy into the services and apps. Just because they can do it doesn't mean it will be profitable or consumers will find it of value.

What I do know is that after being in this industry for 30+ years, I am very skeptical of any promised new technology, but every one of those standards groups I mentioned above have invested some very serious time, resources, and money into making this work.

How Far Away Is This from Being a Reality?
After Mobile World Congress wrapped earlier this month, the 3GPP group met in Dubrovnik, Croatia. Because of projections that have consumers using a growing amount of data on their mobile devices, the 3GPP members agreed to accelerate the schedule for reaching the global 5G standard, moving the date for large-scale trials to begin as early as 2019.

Although Verizon and AT&T met in November of 2016 to discuss initial 5G standards, each have deployed and are running their own test trials. It is not yet publicly known if they intend to provide network interoperability.

Verizon currently has 5G fixed wireless service running in 10 U.S. cities, but these networks do not meet the current 3GPP standards. AT&T will launch trials in Houston and Indianapolis later this year, and has announced plans for interoperability testing with 3GPP 5G NR standards.

Operators in China and Europe are also working on developing 5G technologies, but the transition will also rely on manufacturers incorporating chips into their devices that can take advantage of these new networks.

How Will This Impact My Business?
Mobile communications has totally changed the way we as society live, work, and play. It is the driving force behind business adapting to meet customer demands. With the advent of 5G mobile, we will see application development accelerate to rates faster than ever before, creating new economic growth, business opportunities, and even new industries.

Businesses that are not able to quickly adapt will simply vanish (survival of the fittest).

Based on a global survey of 1,147 senior executives across various industries, performed by Forbes Insights and Huawei, we can get a better sense of how 5G will impact business. Looking at the key findings from the study, one-third of executives indicated that their business's current systems are already struggling to support the business needs. But looking at their network requirements -- 67% need mobile networks with ultra-high throughput, 64% need a large number of connections, and 59% require ultra-low latency -- it's clear that what modern businesses need is 5G.

Diving in further, there is a resounding need for education on the potential impact of 5G. More than a third of respondents admitted knowing either "very little" or "nothing" about 5G technologies and the impact to expect. Even more so, with only 26% of executives surveyed indicating that their companies are exploring 5G and planning how they might use it, it's clear that there are too many companies sitting on the sidelines and following the wait-and-see approach.

At the same time, more than 80% of executives said they believe 5G technologies will positively impact multiple areas of their business. In particular, executives are bullish about 5G benefits in the areas of customer experience, service/product quality, and worker productivity.

How Will This Affect My Network?
Global business leaders say that mobile and wireless are critical to the way they do business, but they worry that their needs are outpacing existing access networks. In order to evolve and succeed in the future, these executives say their companies will require revolutionary increases in the speed, capacity, and connectivity of mobile devices -- and they're looking to 5G networks to provide this.

From a networking stand point, 5G is both evolutionary and revolutionary. Depending upon which standard you subscribe to, 5G will offer speeds somewhere between 10 & 20 Gigabits per second compared with today's 4G LTE speeds of 5-12 Mbps.

With 5G providing connectivity to smart cities, smart utilities, mobile health, environmental monitoring, connected buildings, retail and assets tracking, low latency, and billions of connections, you can bet that 5G is in your network's future -- maybe even replacing your entire terrestrial network.

Is It Secure?
Security is on everyone's mind today and it's certainly one of the top priorities of the C-Suite. As a consultant one of the first things I suggest to my clients is to perform a vulnerability risk analysis. All you have to do is read the papers to know how poorly many companies manage their security.

For any new technology to be accepted and widely adapted it needs to have strong built-in security. 5G is a very complex set of many different technologies (i.e. transmission spectrum specifications and algorithms, topologies, deployments, multi-connectivity, LTE, end-to-end system integration and operations, data integrity) engineered to work as one.

The NGMN Alliance is a security group working under 3GPP to develop standardized 5G security. In its recommendations, it examined each component of the of the 5G infrastructure, identified possible threats, and made recommendations as to the best way to mitigate them. It will be up to the standards committees to determine which of the recommendations they want to mandate.

As 5G is still under development, there could be areas in which all security threats are not yet known.

The reality is that 5G will be a disrupter and a game changer, and it will most likely touch every form of business communications technology. It may wind up being the transport technology for the next 30 years, but it will take time to build the infrastructure, develop apps, evaluate POCs, and phase in the many different components.

"SCTC Perspectives" is written by members of the Society of Communications Technology Consultants, an international organization of independent information and communications technology professionals serving clients in all business sectors and government worldwide.





COMMENTS

Trending Now

UC Implementation Tips & Tactics

Featured This Week:
Click here for practical advice on UC security, policy management, and deployment

Sponsored By


Orlando 2017 Webinars Podcasts

Enterprise Connect Orlando 2017
March 27-30 | Orlando, FL
Connect with the Entire Enterprise Communications & Collaboration Ecosystem

Stay Up-to-Date: Hear industry visionaries in Keynotes and General Sessions delivering the latest insight on UC, mobility, collaboration and cloud

Grow Your Network: Connect with the largest gathering of enterprise IT and business leaders and influencers

Learn From Industry Leaders: Attend a full range of Conference Sessions, Free Programs and Special Events

Evaluate All Your Options: Engage with 190+ of the leading equipment, software and service providers

Have Fun! Mingle with sponsors, exhibitors, attendees, guest speakers and industry players during evening receptions

Special Offer - Save $200 Off Advance Rates

Register now with code NOJITTEREB to save $200 Off Advance Rates or get a FREE Expo Pass!

Collaborative Communications: Setting the Foundation for Digital Transformation
March 22, 2017

As today's competitive business environments push workforces into overdrive, many enterprises are seeking ways of streamlining workflows while optimizing productivity, business agility, and speed.

The Future of Work: CIO Survey Results & Digital Transformation at ThoughtWorks
March 8, 2017

Enterprise IT's ability to innovate is critical to the success of the business -- 80% of CIOs agree. But the CIO role has never been more challenging than it is today, with rising operational respo

Put an End to Video Call Dread
February 22, 2017

Sick of video call technology that make participants look like they're in the witness protection program? Turns out youre not alone. Poor-quality video solutions can give users an unprofessional ap

More Webinars
SBC ABCs... & Then Some
March 15, 2017
Andrew Prokop, communications evangelist with Arrow Systems Integration, discusses the evolving role of the all-important session border controller.
TADHack-mini Orlando: What, Where, When, Why & How
March 9, 2017
Organizer Alan Quayle gives us the lowdown on programmable communications and all you need to know about participating in this pre-Enterprise Connect hackathon.
UC Lockdown: Knowing How to Keep Hackers at Bay
March 3, 2017
From protecting against new vulnerabilities to keeping security assessments up to date, security consultant Mark Collier shares tips on how best to protect your UC systems.
Cloud Architectures: How They Differ & What That Means for You
February 24, 2017
UC analyst Blair Pleasant sorts through the myriad cloud architectural models underlying UCaaS and CCaaS offerings, and explains why knowing the differences matter.
Practical Advice for Navigating SIP Trunking
February 17, 2017
From the most basics of basics to the hidden gotchas, UC consultant Melissa Swartz helps demystify the complex world of SIP trunking.
On-Prem, Cloud, Hybrid? How to Approach the Skype for Business Decision
February 7, 2017
UC&C consultant Kevin Kieller, a partner at enableUC, shares pointers for making the right architectural choices for your Skype for Business deployment.
UCaaS Ins & Outs: Eye on the Enterprise Opportunity
February 1, 2017
Elka Popova, a Frost & Sullivan program director, shares a status report on the UCaaS market today and offers her perspective on what large enterprises need before committing to UC in the cloud.
What You Need to Know About Cloud Video Services
January 26, 2017
Andrew Davis, co-founder of Wainhouse Research and chair of the Video track at Enterprise Connect 2017, sorts through the myriad cloud video service options and shares how to tell if your choice is en....
Cloud Contact Center: The New Normal?
January 23, 2017
Sheila McGee-Smith, Contact Center/Customer Experience track chair for Enterprise Connect 2017, tells us what we need to know about the role cloud software is playing in contact centers today.
More Podcasts