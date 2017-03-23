 
SHARE

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Dave Michels
Dave Michels is a Principal Analyst at TalkingPointz. His unique perspective on unified communications comes from a career involving telecommunications...
Read Full Bio >>
SHARE

Dave Michels | March 23, 2017 |

 
 
share
 

RingCentral Simplifies Collaborative Communications

RingCentral Simplifies Collaborative Communications RingCentral advances its collaborative communications vision, announcing updates to Office, market expansion, and improved analytics solutions.

RingCentral advances its collaborative communications vision, announcing updates to Office, market expansion, and improved analytics solutions.

Today RingCentral made several announcements toward advancing its vision of collaborative communications -- a solution stack that can provide a global, unified solution that facilitates collaboration for organizations of all sizes. The announcements fall into three categories: an update to RingCentral Office, European expansion, and improved analytics.

Office
RingCentral Office is the company's cloud PBX offer for businesses, available since 2009. Over the years it has received numerous updates, including conferencing and workstream messaging additions. RingCentral was among the first of the UC companies to embrace workstream messaging/team chat with its 2015 acquisition of Glip. Though, initially Glip was simply bundled in Office as a separate application.

RingCentral's next generation of Office has a reimagined user experience built on the Glip user interface. The result is a single application that supports messaging, voice, video, tasks, file sharing, fax, and SMS. This could be described as unified communications, but it's rare in the UC/UCaaS industry to find so many modalities unified in a single UC or UCaaS service.

Also included in the new Office are team messaging APIs and more than 40 new supported integrations to prevalent cloud services, including popular chatbot frameworks such as Hubot and Botkit. These new APIs and SDKs are intended to enable developers to embed messaging, collaboration, and task automation into business workflows.

RingCentral's motivation behind this new release is to simplify communications overload. According to a recent RingCentral U.S. study, knowledge workers commonly rely on five or more communications tools to communicate at work.

The new RingCentral Office will be made available in limited release next month.

Global Expansion
The company also announced that RingCentral Office is expanding into 13 European countries. Previously, RingCentral Office was available only in the U.S., Canada, and U.K., but supported remote workers with virtual numbers across 30 countries. With today's announcements, localized versions are available for purchase across 13 European countries plus the U.K., and services can now be paid for in Euros.

The 13 new countries are Austria, Belgium, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Portugal, Norway, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland.

Within these new markets RingCentral has regulatory compliance, emergency calling services, and direct peering with land and wireless carriers. RingCentral Office is available through channel partners, and the company is opening new direct sales offices in Paris, Amsterdam, and Dublin.

Analytics
Lastly, RingCentral announced improved analytics for both IT administrators and contact centers. RingCentral Quality of Service Analytics provides instant visual performance information across all of its codecs and endpoints. It measures jitter, latency, and packet loss, and can pinpoint network and provider issues.

RingCentral Live Reports provides a contact center-like, real-time dashboard view into call volume, employee availability, hold times, and more. Plus, the solution is mobile-ready.

RingCentral reported a compound annual growth rate of 33% during 2013-2016, and its 2016 annual recurring revenue at $378 million. Its mid-market and enterprise segment, representing accounts with more than 50 seats, grew 93% year-over-year, and now represents $100 million in annual revenue.

Dave Michels is a Contributing Editor and Analyst at TalkingPointz

Follow Dave Michels on Twitter and Google+!
@DaveMichels
Dave Michels on Google+





COMMENTS

Trending Now

UC Implementation Tips & Tactics

Featured This Week:
Click here for practical advice on UC security, policy management, and deployment

Sponsored By


Orlando 2017 Webinars Podcasts

Enterprise Connect Orlando 2017
March 27-30 | Orlando, FL
Connect with the Entire Enterprise Communications & Collaboration Ecosystem

Stay Up-to-Date: Hear industry visionaries in Keynotes and General Sessions delivering the latest insight on UC, mobility, collaboration and cloud

Grow Your Network: Connect with the largest gathering of enterprise IT and business leaders and influencers

Learn From Industry Leaders: Attend a full range of Conference Sessions, Free Programs and Special Events

Evaluate All Your Options: Engage with 190+ of the leading equipment, software and service providers

Have Fun! Mingle with sponsors, exhibitors, attendees, guest speakers and industry players during evening receptions

Special Offer - Save $200 Off Advance Rates

Register now with code NOJITTEREB to save $200 Off Advance Rates or get a FREE Expo Pass!

Collaborative Communications: Setting the Foundation for Digital Transformation
March 22, 2017

As today's competitive business environments push workforces into overdrive, many enterprises are seeking ways of streamlining workflows while optimizing productivity, business agility, and speed.

The Future of Work: CIO Survey Results & Digital Transformation at ThoughtWorks
March 8, 2017

Enterprise IT's ability to innovate is critical to the success of the business -- 80% of CIOs agree. But the CIO role has never been more challenging than it is today, with rising operational respo

Put an End to Video Call Dread
February 22, 2017

Sick of video call technology that make participants look like they're in the witness protection program? Turns out youre not alone. Poor-quality video solutions can give users an unprofessional ap

More Webinars
SBC ABCs... & Then Some
March 15, 2017
Andrew Prokop, communications evangelist with Arrow Systems Integration, discusses the evolving role of the all-important session border controller.
TADHack-mini Orlando: What, Where, When, Why & How
March 9, 2017
Organizer Alan Quayle gives us the lowdown on programmable communications and all you need to know about participating in this pre-Enterprise Connect hackathon.
UC Lockdown: Knowing How to Keep Hackers at Bay
March 3, 2017
From protecting against new vulnerabilities to keeping security assessments up to date, security consultant Mark Collier shares tips on how best to protect your UC systems.
Cloud Architectures: How They Differ & What That Means for You
February 24, 2017
UC analyst Blair Pleasant sorts through the myriad cloud architectural models underlying UCaaS and CCaaS offerings, and explains why knowing the differences matter.
Practical Advice for Navigating SIP Trunking
February 17, 2017
From the most basics of basics to the hidden gotchas, UC consultant Melissa Swartz helps demystify the complex world of SIP trunking.
On-Prem, Cloud, Hybrid? How to Approach the Skype for Business Decision
February 7, 2017
UC&C consultant Kevin Kieller, a partner at enableUC, shares pointers for making the right architectural choices for your Skype for Business deployment.
UCaaS Ins & Outs: Eye on the Enterprise Opportunity
February 1, 2017
Elka Popova, a Frost & Sullivan program director, shares a status report on the UCaaS market today and offers her perspective on what large enterprises need before committing to UC in the cloud.
What You Need to Know About Cloud Video Services
January 26, 2017
Andrew Davis, co-founder of Wainhouse Research and chair of the Video track at Enterprise Connect 2017, sorts through the myriad cloud video service options and shares how to tell if your choice is en....
Cloud Contact Center: The New Normal?
January 23, 2017
Sheila McGee-Smith, Contact Center/Customer Experience track chair for Enterprise Connect 2017, tells us what we need to know about the role cloud software is playing in contact centers today.
More Podcasts