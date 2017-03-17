 
SHARE

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Beth Schultz
Beth Schultz is editor of No Jitter and program co-chair for Enterprise Connect. Beth has more than two decades of...
Read Full Bio >>
SHARE

Beth Schultz | March 17, 2017 |

 
 
share
 

Dynamics CRM Now Has Real-Time Chat

Dynamics CRM Now Has Real-Time Chat Via an integration with CafeX Live Assist, agents can have access to real-time channels via their service desk consoles.

Via an integration with CafeX Live Assist, agents can have access to real-time channels via their service desk consoles.

Salesforce Service Cloud has had its SOS for omnichannel support, and now Microsoft Dynamics CRM has closed the gap with its Live Assist, each opening the scope of how businesses are able to engage with customers online in real time.

Live Assist for Dynamics CRM, which stems from a technology partnership Microsoft and CafeX Communications announced in October 2016, is now publically available. The omnichannel tool enables Dynamics 365 agents to text chat with customers via mobile and Web channels, as well as initiate co-browsing sessions, voice calls, and video chats, without having to jump out of their service desk consoles to do so.

To be sure, real-time communications is becoming table stakes for companies looking for customer engagement solutions, said Sajeel Hussain, CafeX CMO, in a briefing on this news. "Every RFP needs chat."

Note that the Live Assist technology itself is not new. In fact, it earned CafeX the Best of Enterprise Connect Award in 2014. In a No Jitter post at the time, blogger Brent Kelly, of KelCor, described Live Assist as "extremely compelling and chock full of exciting possibilities." His explanation still holds up today: "Most organizations want better engagement with their customers or clients, but knowing what to do and how to do it is not always clear. I think CafeX provides a pretty good architecture and approach for doing so."

Microsoft is apparently in agreement. Engineering teams at Microsoft and CafeX have worked together to forge a tight integration between Dynamics CRM and Live Assist so that the two platforms remain in sync. For example, when a company adds or deletes agents in Dynamics, the changes automatically register in Live Assist, Sajeel Hussain, CafeX CMO, told me.

For these customer deployments, Live Assist and Dynamics CRM are co-located in the Azure cloud, and IT administrations can provision Live Assist instances on the fly from within Office 365, he added.

Live Assist for Dynamics CRM is open for free 30-day trials globally and orderable now in North America and Europe, Hussain said. Beginning later this month, availability will extend to Asia and other regions.

Catch CafeX (booth 1619) and Microsoft (booth 504) at Enterprise Connect Orlando, coming March 27 to 30. If you haven't yet registered, no worries -- there's still time. Check out what we have planned as part of the conference program, on the Expo Hall, and for social activities and special treats, and register today! Use the code NOJITTER to receive $300 off an Entire Event or Tue-Thu Conference pass, or a free Expo Plus pass.

Follow Beth Schultz and No Jitter on Twitter and Google+!
@nojitter
@Beth_Schultz
Beth Schultz on Google+





COMMENTS

Trending Now

UC Implementation Tips & Tactics

Featured This Week:
Click here for practical advice on UC security, policy management, and deployment

Sponsored By


Orlando 2017 Webinars Podcasts

Enterprise Connect Orlando 2017
March 27-30 | Orlando, FL
Connect with the Entire Enterprise Communications & Collaboration Ecosystem

Stay Up-to-Date: Hear industry visionaries in Keynotes and General Sessions delivering the latest insight on UC, mobility, collaboration and cloud

Grow Your Network: Connect with the largest gathering of enterprise IT and business leaders and influencers

Learn From Industry Leaders: Attend a full range of Conference Sessions, Free Programs and Special Events

Evaluate All Your Options: Engage with 190+ of the leading equipment, software and service providers

Have Fun! Mingle with sponsors, exhibitors, attendees, guest speakers and industry players during evening receptions

Special Offer - Save $200 Off Advance Rates

Register now with code NOJITTEREB to save $200 Off Advance Rates or get a FREE Expo Pass!

Collaborative Communications: Setting the Foundation for Digital Transformation
March 22, 2017

As today's competitive business environments push workforces into overdrive, many enterprises are seeking ways of streamlining workflows while optimizing productivity, business agility, and speed.

The Future of Work: CIO Survey Results & Digital Transformation at ThoughtWorks
March 8, 2017

Enterprise IT's ability to innovate is critical to the success of the business -- 80% of CIOs agree. But the CIO role has never been more challenging than it is today, with rising operational respo

Put an End to Video Call Dread
February 22, 2017

Sick of video call technology that make participants look like they're in the witness protection program? Turns out youre not alone. Poor-quality video solutions can give users an unprofessional ap

More Webinars
SBC ABCs... & Then Some
March 15, 2017
Andrew Prokop, communications evangelist with Arrow Systems Integration, discusses the evolving role of the all-important session border controller.
TADHack-mini Orlando: What, Where, When, Why & How
March 9, 2017
Organizer Alan Quayle gives us the lowdown on programmable communications and all you need to know about participating in this pre-Enterprise Connect hackathon.
UC Lockdown: Knowing How to Keep Hackers at Bay
March 3, 2017
From protecting against new vulnerabilities to keeping security assessments up to date, security consultant Mark Collier shares tips on how best to protect your UC systems.
Cloud Architectures: How They Differ & What That Means for You
February 24, 2017
UC analyst Blair Pleasant sorts through the myriad cloud architectural models underlying UCaaS and CCaaS offerings, and explains why knowing the differences matter.
Practical Advice for Navigating SIP Trunking
February 17, 2017
From the most basics of basics to the hidden gotchas, UC consultant Melissa Swartz helps demystify the complex world of SIP trunking.
On-Prem, Cloud, Hybrid? How to Approach the Skype for Business Decision
February 7, 2017
UC&C consultant Kevin Kieller, a partner at enableUC, shares pointers for making the right architectural choices for your Skype for Business deployment.
UCaaS Ins & Outs: Eye on the Enterprise Opportunity
February 1, 2017
Elka Popova, a Frost & Sullivan program director, shares a status report on the UCaaS market today and offers her perspective on what large enterprises need before committing to UC in the cloud.
What You Need to Know About Cloud Video Services
January 26, 2017
Andrew Davis, co-founder of Wainhouse Research and chair of the Video track at Enterprise Connect 2017, sorts through the myriad cloud video service options and shares how to tell if your choice is en....
Cloud Contact Center: The New Normal?
January 23, 2017
Sheila McGee-Smith, Contact Center/Customer Experience track chair for Enterprise Connect 2017, tells us what we need to know about the role cloud software is playing in contact centers today.
More Podcasts